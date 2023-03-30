Archbold 11, Paulding 10
PAULDING — Archbold rallied from five runs down, capping the comeback with a two-run homer from Devon Morris in the top of the seventh to beat Paulding 11-10.
Morris and Carson Dominique each homered in the win for the Bluestreaks while Krayton Kern had three base hits and scored four runs in the slugfest.
Leadoff hitter Kane Jones had four RBIs and two hits for Paulding while striking out eight in 3.2 innings as the Panthers’ starter.
Archbold 101 302 4 - 11 15 1
Paulding 000 730 0 - 10 11 5
Records: Archbold 2-1, Paulding 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Zach Short (2.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Brian Burrowes, Mason Towns, Cade Miller.
Losing pitcher: Greyson Harder (3.1 innings, 6 runs, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kane Jones.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Devon Morris 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Krayton Kern 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Carson Dominique double, home run, 2 runs; Brian Burrowes 2 singles; Cade Miller 2 singles. (Paulding) - Kane Jones single, double, 4 RBIs; Jacob Martinez 2 singles; Casey Agler 2 singles, 2 runs; Nick Manz 2 runs; Larkin Yates 2 runs; Isaac Reeb 2 RBIs.
Fairview 29, Toledo Waite 0
SHERWOOD — Fairview freshman Elijah Arend fired a five-inning no-hitter for the Apaches in the team’s 29-0 rout of Toledo Waite.
Arend struck out 11 with no walks and two hit batters in the blanking for Fairview. Kolton Schooley belted three doubles and a triple with three RBIs while Breaven Williams, Jackson Grine and Zane Timbrook all had three-hit days for the Apaches, combining for 10 RBIs.
Tol. Waite 000 00 - 0 0 4
Fairview 998 3x - 29 26 0
Records: Fairview 1-2, Toledo Waite 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Elijah Arend (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jorge Gonzales (2.2 innings, 26 runs, 13 earned, 24 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Jonah Anderson, Barry Layman.
Leading hitters: (Toledo Waite) - no hits. (Fairview) - Kolton Schooley 3 doubles, triple, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Breaven Williams 3 singles, double, 5 runs, 2 RBIs; Jackson Grine 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Zane Timbrook 3 singles, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Adam Lashaway single, double, 2 runs; Abram Shininger single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Eli Shininger 2 singles, 2 runs; Elijah Arend 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jude Shininger 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Cole Mack 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
Tinora 8, Leipsic 3
LEIPSIC — Tinora raced out to a 4-0 start before Leipsic ever batted, rolling past the Vikings 8-3.
Ayden Moser had three base knocks for the Rams, which overcame five errors to pick up the win. Alec Schaublin struck out three without an earned run allowed in four frames to earn the win.
Tinora 410 201 0 - 8 12 5
Leipsic 000 210 0 - 3 7 2
Records: Tinora 2-0, Leipsic 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Alec Schaublin (4 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Korbin Casteel.
Losing pitcher: Luke Spoors (3 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Tommy Offenbacher, Nick Schroeder.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Ayden Moser 3 singles; Grady Gustwiller 2 singles; Kadyn Radzik 2 singles; Alec Schaublin double; Hunter Bostelman double; Teron Ward double. (Leipsic) - Ethan Zeisloft 3 singles.
Crestview 3, Hicksville 2
CONVOY — Crestview scored all three of its runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun Hicksville, 3-2.
After an error, single and RBI single made it 2-1 Hicksville with runners at the corners, Aaron Klima came on in relief for Hicksville. Klima then hit Mason Spieth to load the bases before a wild pitch allowed Parker Speith to score the winning run.
Hicksville 100 000 1 - 2 6 2
Crestview 000 000 3 - 3 3 1
Records: Crestview 1-0, Hicksville 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Bryson Penix (2 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Preston Kreischer.
Losing pitcher: Aaron Klima (0+ innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Maverik Keesbury.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - David Taylor 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Crestview) - Parker Speith 2 singles.
Wayne Trace 8, Lima Bath 0
HAVILAND — A trio of Wayne Trace pitchers held Lima Bath to three singles in an 8-0 blanking of the Wildcats.
Starter Cooper Wenzlick struck out seven over five innings to earn the win for the Raiders while Tyler Davis and Kyle Forrer each added scoreless frames of relief. Kyle Slade doubled, scoring twice to pace WT at the dish.
Lima Bath 000 000 0 - 0 3 2
Wayne Trace 440 000 x - 8 5 0
Records: Wayne Trace 2-0, Lima Bath 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Tyler Davis, Kyle Forrer.
Losing pitcher: Ricky Deppe (1 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: Clay Boedicker.
Leading hitters: (Lima Bath) - 3 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Kyle Slade single, double, 2 runs; Cale Winans 2 runs; Cooper Wenzlick 2 RBIs; Evan Crosby 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 2, Napoleon 2
NAPOLEON — Wauseon and Napoleon battled nine innings to a deadlock as their game was called due to darkness tied 2-2.
Braylon Miller, Keaton Hartsock and Kaden Clymer each belted doubles for Wauseon at the plate with Miller fanning three in four innings of work.
Trey Rubinstein rapped three base hits to pace Napoleon while Blake Wolf pitched 5.1 innings of relief, striking out six.
Wauseon 001 010 000 - 2 5 3
Napoleon 200 000 000 - 2 6 2
Records: Wauseon 1-0-1, Napoleon 1-0-1.
Wauseon pitching: Braylon Miller (4 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks); E Delgado (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Napoleon pitching: Cal Bickel (3.2 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks); Blake Wolf (5.1 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Keaton Hartsock single, double, 2 runs; Braylon Miller double; Kaden Clymer double. (Napoleon) - Trey Rubinstein 3 singles, 3 steals.
Liberty Center 17, Toledo Bowsher 2
LIBERTY CENTER — A first-inning five-spot was plenty for Liberty Center, which cruised to a 17-2 win over visiting Toledo Bowsher.
Zane Zeiter struck out a half-dozen in four innings of work for LC, helping his own cause by slamming two doubles and a triple and driving in five runs. Landon Amstutz tripled and tallied three RBIs.
Bowsher 000 20 - 2 3 4
L. Center 513 8x - 17 12 0
Records: Liberty Center 2-0, Toledo Bowsher 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Zane Zeiter (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Matthew Marlow.
Losing pitcher: Mason Wise (3.1 innings, 14 runs, 9 earned, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 7 walks). Other: Spencer Liegel.
Leading hitters: (Toledo Bowsher) - Chase Richards single, double. (Liberty Center) - Zane Zeiter 2 doubles, triple, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Landon Amstutz single, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Matthew Marlow single, double, 2 steals, 2 runs; Landen Kruse double, 3 runs; Carter Dickman 2 runs.
Elida 8, Bryan 2
BRYAN — After Bryan held Elida scoreless through four frames, the Bulldogs exploded for six in the fifth and downed the host Bears, 8-2.
Jase Kepler rapped a pair of base hits in the setback for Bryan while Lazarus Lane had a double.
Elida 000 060 2 - 8 7 3
Bryan 100 001 0 - 2 4 4
Records: Elida 1-1, Bryan 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Camden Howard (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Larkin Henderson.
Losing pitcher: Landon Shilling (4.2 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Colbrin Miley, Lazarus Lane.
Leading hitters: (Elida) - Gabe Adcock 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ryan McGue 2 singles; Brady Kirk 2 singles; Zach Suever 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Larkin Henderson 2 runs. (Bryan) - Jase Kepler 2 singles; Lazarus Lane double.
Montpelier 8, Edon 3
MONTPELIER — Montpelier scored all eight of its runs in the first two frames, powering past Edon 8-3 in a non-league contest.
Easton Richmond struck out nine in 4.1 innings for the Locos while Jaxon Richmond homered, driving in three runs. Jaxon Stahler added three base knocks.
Christian Owens swiped three bases for the Bombers while Kyler Sapp had two hits, including a double.
Edon 100 010 1 - 3 4 2
Montpelier 530 000 x - 8 7 0
Records: Montpelier 2-0, Edon 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Easten Richmond (4.1 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Landon Fackler, Jaxon Richmond.
Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince (1.1 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Other: Christian Owens.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Kyler Sapp single, double; Christian Owens 3 steals; Max Radabaugh 2 steals, (Montpelier) - Jaxon Stahler 3 singles; Griffin Cooley single, double, 2 steals; Jaxon Richmond home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Trent Thorp 2 runs.
North Central 19, Stryker 1
STRYKER — A nine-run first-inning surge was too much for Stryker to overcome as North Central routed the Panthers in non-league action, 19-1.
Ethan Beard fanned nine in the one-hitter for the Eagles while Kenneth Smeltzer drove in three runs with a double and triple.
Jacob Myers stole a pair of bases for Stryker in the setback.
N. Central 901 36 - 19 10 0
Stryker 100 00 - 1 1 5
Records: North Central 2-0, Stryker 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Beard (5 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jacob Cadwell (2.2 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks). Others: William Donovan, Levi Barnum.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Kenneth Smeltzer double, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Quin Burt single, double, 3 runs, 3 steals; Cohen Meyers 2 runs, 2 steals; Ben Pettit 2 runs; Logan Clark 2 runs, 2 steals; Jake Turner 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Douglass 2 runs, 2 RBIs. (Stryker) - William Donovan single; Jacob Myers 2 steals.
Fayette 6, Pettisville 0
PETTISVILLE — Fayette junior pitcher Shayne Maginn smothered host Pettisville in a three-hit shutout, 6-0.
Maginn struck out 11 without a walk, scattering three hits in the non-league win for the Eagles while also scoring two runs. Caden Leininger had two base knocks.
Rylan Warner had two of the three hits for the Blackbirds, stealing three bases while striking out 11 over five innings of work.
Fayette 021 002 1 - 6 5 1
Pettisville 000 000 0 - 0 3 3
Records: Fayette 1-0, Pettisville 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Shane Maginn (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Rylan Warner (5 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Luke Horning.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) - Caden Leininger 2 singles; Dane Andrews double; Shane Maginn 2 runs, 2 steals. (Pettisville) - Rylan Warner 2 singles, 3 steals.
Ottawa-Glandorf 7, Miller City 2
MILLER CITY — Ottawa-Glandorf plated three runs in the seventh inning to secure a 7-2 win at Miller City.
Evan Pester struck out seven over 5.2 frames, allowing two unearned runs in the win for the Titans while Kaleb Yoder doubled and drove in four runs.
Brendan Barlage doubled as one of three hits for the Wildcats.
Ottawa-Glandorf 002 200 3 - 7 8 3
Miller City 000 020 0 - 2 3 1
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 1-1, Miller City 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Evan Pester (5.2 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Brad Maag.
Losing pitcher: Thomas Weis (3.2 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Brent Koenig.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Kaleb Yoder single, double, 4 RBIs; Ty Buckland 2 singles, 2 runs; Brandon Warnecke double, 2 RBIs; Colin White double, 2 runs. (Miller City) - Brendan Barlage double.
