Tinora 9, Ayersville 2
AYERSVILLE — Tinora broke open a 4-2 ballgame with five runs in the top of the sixth as the Rams stayed unbeaten in Green Meadows Conference contests with a 9-2 road win in river rivalry baseball action on Thursday.
Jayden Bergman drove in four runs, slamming a triple in the win for the Rams while leadoff man Nolan Schafer came around three times to score. Schafer also earned the win on the bump, allowing just two runs on three hits with six strikeouts.
Blake Hauenstein struck out a half-dozen over 5.1 innings of work as the Pilots were held to three base hits in the league setback.
Tinora 103 005 0 - 9 4 4
Ayersville 000 200 0 - 2 3 5
Records: Tinora 9-0 (4-0 GMC), Ayersville 4-7 (1-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Nolan Schafer (7 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (5.1 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Ben Amoroso.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Jayden Bergman triple, 4 RBIs; Nolan Schafer 3 runs; Cole Commisso 3 runs. (Ayersville) - Luke DeLano single; Abe DeLano single; Zac Moss single.
Fairview 10, Hicksville 2
SHERWOOD — Fairview scored six runs in the fifth and sixth inning on Thursday to pull away from Hicksville and earn their first Green Meadows Conference victory in a 10-2 triumph.
Nathaniel Adkins was the star at the plate for the Apaches going 3-for-5 with a double, two singles, three RBIs and two runs. Ethan Shiniger got the win for Fairview, going 5.1 innings and allowing just one earned run on six hits.
Jackson Bergman led the way for the Aces going 1-for-3 with a double and a run. Brody Balser was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run.
Hicksville 000 100 1 - 2 8 3
Fairview 202 024 x - 10 8 3
Records: Fairview 5-6 (1-3 GMC), Hicksville 2-4 (0-4 GMC).
Winning Pitcher: Ethan Shiniger (5.2 innings, 6 hits, 1 earned, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Samuel Clemens.
Losing Pitcher: Aaron Klima (4 innings, 3 hits, 5 runs, 2 earned, 7 walks, 6 strikeouts). Others: Aiden Champion.
Archbold 16, Patrick Henry 1
ARCHBOLD — Archbold bounced back from an 0-2 start in NWOAL play in dominant fashion, overpowering visiting Patrick Henry, 16-1.
DJ Newman crushed a double and two home runs, finishing with eight RBIs in the rout for the Bluestreaks while also striking out nine in four innings on the mound. Krayton Kern added three runs with a single and double.
Landon Johnson tripled in the loss for PH, marking the first league setback of the year for the Patriots.
Patrick Henry 001 00 - 1 3 0
Archbold 109 6x - 16 12 0
Records: Archbold 4-5 (1-2 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 5-3 (2-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: DJ Newman (4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jayden Seiler.
Losing pitcher: Aiden Behrman (2.1 innings, 9 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Nash Meyer.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Landon Johnson triple. (Archbold) - DJ Newman double, 2 home runs, 2 runs, 8 RBIs; Krayton Kern single, double, 3 runs; Jayden Seiler single, double, 2 runs; Zane Behnfeldt double; Brian Burrowes double, 2 RBIs; Cade Miller 2 RBIs; Devon Morris 2 runs; Carson Dominique 2 RBIs.
Bryan 29, Delta 2
DELTA — Bryan put a massive 29 runs on Delta Thursday to maintain a flawless NWOAL record.
The Golden Bears scored 11 runs in the second and 10 runs in the fourth to blow the game wide open. Four pitchers saw the mound with Dylan Dominique getting the start and win in two innings of work.
Bryan saw 23 hits on the day. Carter Dominique led the way with a home run, two singles, three RBIs and three runs. Quinn Brown notched a triple, two singles, four RBIs and four runs.
Bryan 3(11)4 (10)0 - 29 23 1
Delta 000 02 - 2 4 6
Records: Bryan 7-3 (3-0 NWOAL), Delta 0-11 (0-2 NWOAL).
Winning Pitcher: Dylan Dominique (2 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts). Others: Quinn Brown, Tayseon Deckrosh, Jase Kepler.
Losing Pitcher: Brody Waugh (1.2 innings, 10 hits, 13 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts). Others: Brenden Pribe, Will Brown, Bryce Gillen.
Leading Hitters: (Bryan) - Carter Dominique home run, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Quinn Brown triple, two singles, 4 RBIs, 4 runs; Colbrin Miley double, 3 RBIs; Ethan Psurny 2 RBIs; Mikey Wolff double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Jase Kepler 2 RBIs; Landon Shilling 2 RBIs; Tayseon Deckrosh double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Dylan Dominique double, 2 runs; Lazurus Lane double, 3 singles, 5 runs; Noah Huard 4 runs. (Delta) - Griesinger 2 singles.
Evergreen 5, Wauseon 3
METAMORA — Toledo commit RJ Shunck struck out nine in 4.2 innings of work, helping stifle Wauseon in a 5-3 league win for Evergreen.
Shunck, Nick Smithmyer and Landen Vance combined to hold Wauseon to just two base hits in the win. Shunck helped his own cause with three of the six hits for the Vikings.
Kage Little doubled in the first NWOAL setback of the season for the Indians.
Wauseon 010 010 1 - 3 2 1
Evergreen 101 120 x - 5 6 2
Records: Evergreen 5-3 (2-1 NWOAL), Wauseon 3-8 (1-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: RJ Shunck (4.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Nick Smithmeyer, Landen Vance.
Losing pitcher: Eli Delgado (5 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Will Sherman.
Leading hitters; (Wauseon) - Kage Little double. (Evergreen) - RJ Shunck 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Hunter Vaculik 2 RBIs.
Liberty Center 14, Swanton 0
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center exploded for eight runs in the third inning to break open an eventual 14-0 win over visiting Swanton.
Landon Amstutz had three base knocks and scored three runs for the Tigers while Carter Dickman doubled with four RBIs.
Zander Swartz doubled, one of just four hits on the day for the Bulldogs.
Swanton 000 00 - 0 4 2
L. Center 518 0x - 14 9 1
Records: Liberty Center 4-4 (1-2 NWOAL), Swanton 4-4 (1-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Landon Amstutz (5 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Drew Smigelski (2 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Adam Lemon, Trent Eitniear, Caleb Ostrander.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Zander Swartz double. (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz 3 singles, 3 runs; Carter Dickman single, double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Evan Conrad double, 2 runs; Tejay Moore double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Landen Kruse 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Edon 7, Stryker 0
STRYKER — Edon senior Gannon Ripke recorded the 13th no-hitter in school history, blanking host Stryker in a 7-0 BBC victory.
Ripke struck out 10 and walked six in the no-no for the Bombers, helping his own cause with a team-best three hits on the day.
Daniel Donovan went the distance for the Panthers, striking out four.
Edon 200 040 1 - 7 8 3
Stryker 000 000 0 - 0 0 5
Records: Edon 4-4 (3-1 BBC), Stryker 0-8 (0-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Gannon Ripke (7 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 10 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Daniel Donovan (7 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Gannon Ripke 3 singles, 2 runs; Caden Nester double; Wade Parrish 2 runs; Kyler Sapp 2 runs. (Stryker) - 0 hits.
Montpelier 2, Holgate 1
MONTPELIER — Montpelier junior Garrett Girrell connected for a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning to spark the Locos to a 2-1 home conference win over Holgate.
Jaxen Richmond struck out nine, allowing just two hits in a complete-game win for the Locos. Easton Richmond added a two-bagger.
Robbie Thacker doubled in the loss for Holgate as starter Micah Bok struck out 11 in five frames and suffered the hard-luck loss.
Holgate 100 000 0 - 1 2 3
Montpelier 000 011 x - 2 4 3
Records: Montpelier 6-3 (2-1 BBC), Holgate 6-4 (4-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Jaxen Richmond (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Micah Bok (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Hunter Gerschutz.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Robbie Thacker double. (Montpelier) - Garrett Girrell home run; Easten Richmond double.
Pettisville 16, Fayette 6
PETTISVILLE — Josh Norr and Mason Wyse had three singles each for Pettisville in the Blackbirds’ 16-6 win over Fayette.
Josh Basselman drove in four runs with a single and double for Pettisville while Wyatt Mitchell recorded four steals in the setback for the Eagles.
Fayette 014 001 - 6 6 5
Pettisville 403 414 - 16 12 6
Records: Pettisville 2-5 (2-2 BBC), Fayette 2-5 (0-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Gideon Myers (6 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wyatt Mitchell (1.2 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Caden Leininger, Chase Moats, Skylar Lester.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) - Elijah Lerma triple, 2 runs; Wyatt Mitchell 4 steals. (Pettisville) - Josh Norr 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mason Wyse 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Josh Basselman single, double, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Luke VanDenBurghe 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Gideon Myers 3 runs, 3 steals; Nate Rupp 2 runs.
North Central 13, Hilltop 1
WEST UNITY — North Central slammed the door shut in the seventh inning with six runs to secure a 13-1 league win at Hilltop.
Zach Hayes struck out six and allowed just two hits in a complete-game win for the Eagles while Connor Gendron had three base hits and Ben Pettit tripled. The win, coupled with Holgate’s loss to Montpelier, gives North Central the outright BBC lead at 5-0 with two league games left.
North Central 033 010 6 - 13 14 1
Hilltop 000 100 0 - 1 2 4
Records: North Central 8-3 (5-0 BBC), Hilltop 2-7 (1-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Zach Hayes (7 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Devin Dempsey (2.2 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Ian Hoffman.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Connor Gendron 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Ben Pettit single, triple, 4 runs; Colton Hicks single, double; Sam Wheeler 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Zach Hayes 2 singles; Cohen Meyers double; Joe Burt double, 2 RBIs. (Hilltop) - 2 singles.
Kalida 7, O-G 5
GLANDORF — Kalida’s Jaden Smith laced a game-winning single in the top of the ninth that scored the deciding two runs to defeat Ottawa-Glandorf, 7-5.
Drew Buss struck out seven in five innings of work for the Wildcats while Colin Hoffman doubled.
Kaleb Yoder had three hits and two doubles in the loss for the Titans.
Kalida 000 023 002 - 7 9 2
O-G 201 200 000 - 5 7 3
Records: Kalida 7-5, Ottawa-Glandorf 4-4.
Winning pitcher: Drew Buss (5 innings, 0 earned runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Pester.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Jaden Smith 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Colin Hoffman double. (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Kaleb Yoder single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Alex Macke double.
