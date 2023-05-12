LIMA — Defiance’s hopes of a fourth straight Western Buckeye League title took a major hit Thursday as the Division II No. 3 Bulldogs were outlasted 3-2 by host Lima Bath in a defensive struggle.
The Bulldogs (18-3, 6-2 WBL) would have moved one win away from clinching at least a share of the WBL baseball crown for the fifth time in seven years, but Lima Bath (10-9, 6-2 WBL) stifled the Bulldogs at the plate and doubled-up Defiance at the dish, 8-4.
Leading htat charge was Bath senior pitcher and Indiana University commit Blaine Albright. The talented Wildcat hurler allowed two unearned runs, four hits and struck out 12 with one walk in the gem to outduel Defiance’s Aidan Kiessling and dropping the Bulldogs one game back of outright leader Wapakoneta (7-1 WBL).
“Give all the credit in the world to Bath and Blaine Albright,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “Big time players win big time games and that was him tonight … you win championships when you come up big in clutch situations. We knew after a couple innings it was going to be a great challenge against Blaine and a pitcher’s strike zone.”
Bath struck first in the secondinning, scratching three hits across to plate a run on an RBI double from Deppe. Defiance countered with a run in the fourth inning as Gavino Gomez reached base on a two-out single, moved to second on a walk and scored when Bath was unable to convert a dropped third strike into the final out.
In the sixth inning, a leadoff single from Tyson McGee produced a run when Albright doubled to left field to score him and give Bath the lead through six innings.
Cody Shaw singled with one out in the top of the seventh inning and after pinch-runner Alex Chagoyan stole second and third base, the Bulldog substitute came around to score on a throwing error by the Lima Bath catcher that kept Defiance’s hopes alive down to their final out.
In the bottom of the seventh, Bath made the plays at the plate they needed as Ricky Deppe led off with a single to center, followed by a fielder’s choice before Skyler Lhamon clubbed a double to left center to score Butler and give Bath the win over Defiance.
“We have to go back to the drawing board and try to figure out how to get to four runs,” said Held. “When we do this, we have been able to win 94 percent of our games since 1999. Our baseball IQ is not one of the better teams we have had but there is definitely enough talent to make a run in the tourney. I have to do a better job of teaching the game and our guys have to do a better job of competing in tough situations.”
Kiessling finished with three runs allowed, seven strikeouts and a walk in his 6.1 innings of work. Tyler Frederick and Chagoyan finished with two stolen bases each.
Defiance will look to regroup Friday at home against Toledo Whitmer and on Saturday at Liberty-Benton (D-III No. 7) before its league finale Wednesday, May 17 against Celina. A win over Celina and a Bath win over Wapakoneta on May 15 would create a three-way tie for the league title between Defiance, Wapak and Bath.
Defiance 000 100 1 - 2 4 0
Lima Bath 010 001 1 - 3 8 2
Records: Lima Bath 10-9 (6-2 WBL), Defiance 18-3 (6-2 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Blaine Albright (7 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Aidan Kiessling (6.1 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Gavino Gomez single; Tyler Frederick single, 2 steals; Cody Shaw single; Christian Commisso single. (Lima Bath) - Blaine Albright 2 singles, double; Ricky Deppe single, double; Skylar Lhamon double; Alex Chagoyan 2 steals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.