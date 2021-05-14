Ayersville 7, Antwerp 2
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville answered an Antwerp go-ahead run in the fifth inning with a six-run flurry in the bottom of the frame to knock off the Archers 7-2 in a Green Meadows Conference make-up game.
Caden Craft went the distance for the Pilots (No. 13 Division IV OHSBCA), allowing three hits and only one earned run. Blake Hauenstein and Blake Eiden each had a pair of base hits.
Austin Lichty struck out eight and allowed seven runs for the Archers (No. 10 D-IV), only one earned.
Antwerp 010 010 0 - 2 3 5
Ayersville 000 160 x - 7 8 2
Records: Ayersville 14-7 (4-2 GMC), Antwerp 14-5 (4-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Caden Craft (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Austin Lichty (5 innings, 7 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Luke Krouse.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - 3 singles. (Ayersville) - Blake Eiden 2 singles; Blake Hauenstein 2 singles.
Fairview 6, Hicksville 0
HICKSVILLE – Jackson Grine held Hicksville to four hits over six innings as Fairview beat the Aces, 6-0.
Cade Ripke and Nathaniel Adkins each drove in two runs for the Apaches.
Fairview 010 012 2 – 6 7 1
Hicksville 000 000 0 – 0 4 2
Records: Fairview 11-10 (4-2 GMC), Hicksville 7-13 (1-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jackson Grine (6 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts). Other: Caleb Frank.
Losing pitcher: Jackson Bergman (6.1 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 5 walks, 8 strikeouts). Other: Maverik Keesbury.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) – Nathaniel Adkins 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Bryan Lucas 2 singles; Cade Ripke single, 2 RBIs; Caleb Frank double.
Tinora 14, Swanton 3
SWANTON — Tinora boosted its gaudy season mark to 21-4, putting up eight runs in the sixth inning to nail down a 14-3 win over host Swanton.
Andrew Imthurn drove in four runs as the senior and Cole Commisso each recorded three hits in the win for the Rams (No. 10 D-III).
Tinora 001 508 - 14
Swanton 000 021 - 3
Records: Tinora 21-4, Swanton 3-21.
Winning pitcher: Tristen Birks (4.2 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Other: Cole Commisso.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Andrew Imthurn 3 hits, 4 RBIs; Cole Commisso 3 hits; Marc Grube 2 doubles; Nolan Schafer 2 hits, 3 runs.
Paulding 8, Edgerton 2
PAULDING — Paulding’s Jacob Martinez held Edgerton to three singles while the Panthers ripped four doubles in an 8-2 home win.
Martinez struck out five in the complete-game effort for Paulding while Sam Woods laced a pair of two-baggers.
Edgerton 001 010 0 - 2 3 5
Paulding 011 024 x - 8 11 3
Records: Paulding 17-6-1, Edgerton 9-16.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Martinez (7 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Creed Muehlfeld (6 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - 3 singles. (Paulding) - Sam Woods 2 doubles; Blake McGarvey single, double; Deyton Price 2 singles; Hunter Kauser double.
Wauseon 10, Springfield 0
WAUSEON — Connar Penrod struck out nine in four innings while Wauseon pounded out 11 hits in a 10-0 six-frame blanking of Springfield.
Sam Krasula and Cooper Lane each doubled in the win for the Indians (No. 20 D-II) while Brady Thomas fanned three in two innings of scoreless relief.
Springfield 000 000 - 0 4 1
Wauseon 070 102 - 10 11 1
Records: Wauseon 16-6, Springfield 8-14.
Winning pitcher: Connar Penrod (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Brady Thomas.
Losing pitcher: Adam Iserman (4.1 innings, 8 runs, 0 earned, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Gavin Robinson.
Leading hitters: (Springfield) - Evan McGannon 2 singles. (Wauseon) - Easton Delgado 2 singles; Hunter Nofziger 2 singles; Cooper Lane double, 3 RBIs; Sam Krasula double, 3 runs.
Bryan 21, Elida 0
BRYAN – The host Golden Bears took a 12-0 lead after one inning and rolled to a 21-0 win over visiting Elida.
Keith Huard did the most damage at the plate for Bryan, smashing three doubles and driving in eight runs. Quinn Brown collected three hits and drove in three.
Three pitchers held the Bulldogs to two hits.
Elida 000 00 – 0 2 3
Bryan (12)24 3x – 21 17 1
Records: Bryan 10-12, Elida 11-13.
Winning pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 4 striekouts). Others: Quinn Brown, Keith Huard.
Losing pitcher: Larkin Henderson (0 innings, 4 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts). Others: B. Engle, Nunez.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Keith Huard single, 3 doubles, 8 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh double, 2 RBIs; Quinn Brown 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Mikey Wulff 3 singles; Clayton Rupp 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Titus Rohrer 2 singles.
Hilltop 9, Stryker 1
STRYKER – Hilltop scored in each of the final three innings to pull away for a 9-1 win at Stryker in the BBC.
Connor Schlosser and Chase Whitman each drove in a pair of runs for the Cadets.
Ian Hoffman held the Panthers to a pair of hits with 10 strikeouts.
Hilltop 004 013 1 – 9 9 0
Stryker 000 001 0 – 1 2 3
Records: Hilltop 6-16 (6-6 BBC), Stryker 0-12 (0-11 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Ian Hoffman (7 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Payton Woolace (6.1 innings, 9 hits, 9 runs, 6 earned, 6 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Gavin LaBo.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Connor Schlosser single, double, 2 RBIs; Chase Whitman single, double, 2 RBIs; Isaac Baumgartner 2 singles; Lucas Jacobs 2 singles. (Stryker) – 2 singles.
Montpelier 2, Pettisville 0
PETTISVILLE — Montpelier completed its trek through the BBC unbeaten, finishing as 12-0 league champions with a 2-0 win at Pettisville.
Blake Altaffer struck out 12 with just one walk in a six-hit shutout win for the Locos, outdueling a complete game from Blackbird starter Isaac St. John.
Montpelier 010 000 1 - 2 6 1
Pettisville 000 000 0 - 0 6 2
Records: Montpelier 17-5 (12-0 BBC), Pettisville 12-7 (7-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (7 innings, 0 runs, 6 hits, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Isaac St. John (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - 6 singles. (Pettisville) - Blake Eyer 2 singles.
Edon 6, Fayette 5
FAYETTE — Edon overcame 10 strikeouts from Fayette pitcher Tanner Wagner as the Bombers picked up a 6-5 BBC triumph.
Garrett Skiles and Cole Vasquez each doubled for Edon while Ethan Steinke laced a single and triple.
Wagner helped his own cause with a pair of doubles.
Edon 210 020 1 - 6 7 2
Fayette 201 020 0 - 5 8 1
Records: Edon 6-17 (6-5 BBC), Fayette 3-12 (1-9 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Konnor Prince (6 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Wade Parrish.
Losing pitcher: Tanner Wagner (7 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Ethan Steinke single, triple; Garrett Skiles single, double; Cole Vasquez double. (Fayette) - Tanner Wagner 2 doubles; Jayden Fairfield 2 singles.
Kalida 11, McComb 0
MCCOMB — Kalida scored at least twice in all five innings as the Wildcats routed host McComb 11-0.
Luke Erhart led Kalida (No. 14 D-IV) at the dish with three of the team’s 11 hits, including a double.
Kalida 222 32 - 11 11 1
McComb 000 00 - 0 3 2
Records: Kalida 16-6.
Winning pitcher: Colin Hoffman (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Glaser (5 innings, 11 runs, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Luke Erhart 2 singles, double; EJ Miller single, double, 2 RBIs; Jaden Smith single, double, 2 RBIs; Brandon Miller 2 singles; Gabe Roof 2 singles. (McComb) - 3 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.