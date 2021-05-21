Division IV Sectionals
Antwerp 6, Edon 1
ANTWERP — Luke Krouse allowed just one hit, a second-inning Cole Vasquez home run, against Edon as Antwerp rolled past the Bombers 6-1 for a Division IV sectional championship Thursday.
Krouse struck out 12 and walked three over six innings of work before Austin Lichty struck out the side on 10 pitches in the seventh to nail down the win. Lichty added a single and double while Krouse drove in three runs for the Archers (No. 12 Division IV OHSBCA), which will take on North Central in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. at Bryan on Wednesday.
Edon 010 000 0 - 1 1 3
Antwerp 101 130 x - 6 8 0
Records: Antwerp 16-5, Edon 7-19.
Winning pitcher: Luke Krouse (6 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 12 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Austin Lichty.
Losing pitcher: Cole Vasquez (6 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Cole Vasquez home run. (Antwerp) - Austin Lichty single, double; Parker Moore double; Hunter Sproles double; Luke Krouse 3 RBIs.
North Central 7, Pettisville 3
PETTISVILLE — North Central nabbed its first district berth since 2013, scoring in each of the first four innings of a 7-3 district final at Pettisville.
Ethan Beard struck out five and held the Blackbirds to just three singles in a complete-game win for NC while Kaiden Russell chipped in a pair of base hits.
North Central 211 300 0 - 7 8 5
Pettisville 001 002 0 - 3 3 1
Records: North Central 14-10, Pettisville 12-8.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Beard (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Isaac St. John (3 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Josh Horning.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Kaiden Russell 2 singles. (Pettisville) - 3 singles.
Ayersville 4, Edgerton 1
AYERSVILLE — Caden Craft was masterful for Ayersville, striking out eight while holding Edgerton to just one hit in a 4-1 sectional championship victory.
Craft finished with one walk and no earned runs allowed for the Pilots (No. 15 D-IV) while also connecting for a double. With the win, Ayersville advances to a Division IV district semifinal at Bryan’s Sumpter Field at 7 p.m. against second-seeded Montpelier on Wednesday.
Edgerton 000 100 0 - 1 1 3
Ayersville 000 022 x - 4 5 3
Records: Ayersville 15-10, Edgerton 12-16.
Winning pitcher: Caden Craft (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Corey Everetts (5.1 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Creed Muehlfeld.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - 1 single. (Ayersville) - Blake Hauenstein 2 singles; Caden Craft double.
Montpelier 4, Hicksville 0
MONTPELIER — Blake Altaffer dazzled on the mound for Montpelier as the No. 13 Locomotives advanced to districts with a 4-0 blanking of Hicksville.
Altaffer allowed two Hicksville hits and struck out 15 in the shutout win for the Locos, which won despite being held to just one hit, a Gavin Wurm single.
Hicksville ace Jackson Bergman took the hard-luck loss, allowing one earned run, striking out nine and walking six as the Aces were plagued by eight errors.
Hicksville 000 000 0 - 0 2 8
Montpelier 100 201 x - 4 1 0
Records: Montpelier 19-5, Hicksville 8-17.
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 15 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jackson Bergman (6 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - David Taylor 2 singles. (Montpelier) - 1 single.
Wayne Trace 3, Ottoville 2
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace’s Cooper Wenzlick scored in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs as a throw pulled the first baseman off the bag and gave the Raiders a 3-2 sectional championship win over Ottoville.
Wenzlick and Kyle Slade each singled with two outs in the seventh for the Raiders, which will take on top-seeded Kalida in district semifinal action at Patrick Henry on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Ryan Suever struck out seven in 6.2 innings for the Big Green while Trey Landwehr tripled.
Ottoville 001 100 0 - 2 4 4
Wayne Trace 101 000 1 - 3 7 0
Records: Wayne Trace 17-7, Ottoville 14-7.
Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (7 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ryan Suever (6.2 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - Trey Landwehr triple. (Wayne Trace) - Cooper Wenzlick 2 singles; Carter Baksa 2 singles.
Kalida 16, Fort Jennings 0
KALIDA - Kalida's Ryan Lucke held Fort Jennings to three hits and helped propel the Wildcats to districts with a 16-0 win over the Musketeers.
Brandon Miller tallied three hits, including a double, while driving in a pair for Kalida (No. 16 D-IV) while Lucke added a single and double.
Fort Jennings 000 00 - 0 3 4
Kalida 427 3x - 16 13 1
Records: Kalida 17-8, Fort Jennings 6-19.
Winning pitcher: Ryan Lucke (4 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Evan Hoersten (2.2 innings, 13 runs, 6 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Aiden Grothouse.
Leading hitters: (Fort Jennings) - Aiden Grothouse 2 doubles. (Kalida) - Brandon Miller 2 singles, double; Ryan Lucke single, double; Colin Hoffman 2 singles.
Leipsic 8, Holgate 0
LEIPSIC - The Leipsic duo of Trey Schroeder and Tyler Sickmiller combined to hold Holgate scoreless as the Vikings earned a sectional title in an 8-0 victory.
Quin Schroeder's three base hits led the Vikings, which will match up with Putnam County League compatriot Miller City in a 4:30 p.m. district semifinal Wednesday at Patrick Henry.
Dylan Boecker tallied two singles for Holgate, which bows out at 11-15.
Holgate 000 000 0 - 0 5 2
Leipsic 200 015 x - 8 9 0
Records: Leipsic 22-6, Holgate 11-15.
Winning pitcher: Tyler Sickmiller. Other: Trey Schroeder.
Losing pitcher: Micah Bok.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Dylan Boecker 2 singles. (Leipsic) - Quin Schroeder 3 singles.
Miller City 15, McComb 0
MILLER CITY - Caleb Niese put on a show for No. 20 Miller City as the Wildcats advanced to districts with a 15-0 shelling of McComb.
Niese allowed just one McComb hit in a complete-game win, striking out seven, while driving in four runs as part of a three-hit day. Joe Deitering added a single, double and three RBIs for the Wildcats, which exploded for 10 runs in the second inning.
McComb 000 00 - 0 1 2
Miller City 5(10)0 0x - 15 12 0
Records: Miller City 19-5, McComb .
Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Holman.
Leading hitters: (McComb) - 2 singles. (Miller City) - Caleb Niese 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Joe Deitering single, double, 3 RBIs; TJ Michel 2 singles.
Regular Season
Napoleon 6, Springfield 3
NAPOLEON - Napoleon made it back-to-back wins to cap NLL play as the Wildcats won at home over Springfield 6-3.
The 'Cats tallied four runs in the third and kept the 4-0 lead until the Blue Devils scored twice in the sixth. Napoleon answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.
Blake Wolf gave the Wildcats six strong innings on the mound to get the win. Wolf also drove in a pair of runs.
Springfield 000 002 1 - 3 5 3
Napoleon 004 002 x - 6 5 1
Record: Napoleon 10-15 (6-8 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Blake Wolf (6 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Zack Rosebrook.
Losing pitcher: K. Thomley (5 innings, 3 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 7 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: B. Waite.
Leading hitters: (Springfield) - K. Thomley 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) - Jarrett Gerdeman 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Blake Wolf 2 RBIs.
