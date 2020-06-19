ARCHBOLD — Host Archbold scored in four of five innings played as the Streaks beat Ayersville in five innings on Thursday, 17-6.

The Streaks put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Both teams had the lead early. Archbold took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then the Pilots came back with six runs in the top of the second to take the lead. Archbold came back with three runs in the bottom of the frame to stay in front the rest of the way.

Ayersville 060 00 –    6  7  2

Archbold   430 46 – 17 12 3

Records: Archbold 4-3.

Winning pitcher: Brandon Taylor (5 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Caden Craft (2 innngs, 5 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Cameron Cook.

Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Brandon Taylor 2 singles; Noah Garcia 2 singles; Drake Mohring single, RBI; Zane Behnfeldt double, 4 RBI; J. Seiler 3 singles, 2 RBI; Noah Hogrefe 2 singles, 4 RBI; C. Meyer double, RBI. (Ayersville) – Zack Moss double, RBI; Michel double, RBI; Tyler Winzeler single, RBI; Stephan Baker RBI; Cameron Cook RBI.

Defiance Ball Association

12U Little League

Mark Moats  000  100  -  1  3  4

State Bank  200  04x  -  6  9  0

Winning pitcher: D. Hoeffel (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: J. Tracy, A. Helton, W. Horvath.

Losing pitcher: R. Gathman (3 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: D. Tavares.

Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) - D. Tavares double. (State Bank) - James Tracy 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; A. Helton 2 doubles; Hayden Gorrell single, double.

Wednesday

Summer Ball

Kalida  100  000  1  -  2

Lima Shawnee  000 000  0  -  0

Records: Kalida 7-0.

Winning pitcher: Josh Recker (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Jarin Bertke (3 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts).

Junior Summer Ball

Anthony Wayne  110  64  -  12  12  3

Defiance  002  00  -  2  3  1

Records: Defiance 3-4.

Winning pitcher: Sprodlin (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Gavino Gomez (3.1 innings, 6 runs, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Others: Jackson Walter, Sander Neff.

Leading hitters: (Anthony Wayne - Carpenter 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Behnfelt single, double, 3 runs; Gill 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Keller 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ling 2 singles. (Defiance) - 3 team singles.

Defiance Ball Association

12U Little League

Arps  000  120  -  3  3  1

Eagles  000  000  -  0  0  2

Records: Arps 1-1, Eagles 0-2.

Winning pitcher: Josiah Lammers (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Drew Allegretti (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Dallas Mendez (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Matthew Walter.

Leading hitters: (Arps) - Gaidge Johnson single, double.

Ayersville  110  73  -  12

Mark Moats  000  00  -  0

Records: Ayersville 1-0, Mark Moats 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Kaden Booher. Other: Maison Schafer.

Losing pitcher: Davis.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Kaden Booher single, double; Brady Thomas 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Maison Schafer double, 2 RBIs.

DPOA 8U Baseball

Cubs  661  6  -  19

Indians  200  2  -  4

Records: Cubs 2-0, Indians 0-1-1.

Leading hitters: (Cubs) - Hans Vetter triple, 2 home runs; Elias Sprow 2 singles, triple; Devon Healy 3 singles; Ryan Gilbert 3 singles; Cole Eberle single, triple; John Engel single, double; Abram Hernandez 2 singles; Bryce Johnson 2 singles; Aiden Thacker double. (Indians) - Greyson Chafins 2 singles; Brokstyn Burtch 2 singles; Chanz Riggenbach 2 singles.

Tuesday

Junior Summer Ball

Game 1

Bryan  000  00  -  0  1  1

Defiance  022  33  -  10  8  0

Records: Defiance 2-3.

Winning pitcher: Aidan Kiessling (4.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Gavino Gomez.

Losing pitcher: Landon Shilling (3.1 innings, 7 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Uran.

Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Ayden Pelz double. (Defiance) - Xavier Irvin 2 singles; Tyler Frederick triple, 3 RBIs; Keaton Linebrink double; Gavin Miller 2 RBIs.

Game 2

Bryan  000  10  -  1  1  6

Defiance  76(10)  2x  -  25  14  3

Records: Defiance 3-3.

Winning pitcher: Xavier Irvin (2.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Keaton Linebrink, Carver Kline.

Losing pitcher: Colbrin Miley (1.2 innings, 13 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Wyatt Taylor, Cole Pittman.

Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Kameron Brown 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Sander Neff single, double, 3 RBIs; Fernando Torres 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Vincent Lopez 2 singles; Jackson Walter 3 runs; Gavin Miller 3 runs; Brogan Aden 3 runs, 2 RBIs.

Defiance Ball Association

12U Little League

Arps Dairy  200  010  -  3

State Bank  200  02x  -  4

Records: State Bank 1-0, Arps Dairy 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Kyson Moll. Others: J. Tracy, D. Hoeffel.

Losing pitcher: Josiah Lammers. Other: D. Allegretti.

Leading hitters: (Arps Dairy) - J. Thompson double; D. Hattemer double. (State Bank) - James Tracy single, double; Kyson Moll 2 singles; John Stevens double.

Baker Shindler  000  65  -  11

Eagles  000  00  -  0

Records: Baker Shindler 1-0, Eagles 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Jordyn Wright (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Mason Noirot.

Losing pitcher: Matthew Walter (1 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Dallas Mendez, Payton Sierra.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) - Jason Honsberger 2 singles, triple; Noah Blonarz single, triple, 2 RBIs; Travis Jones single, double, 3 RBIs; Chase Haidler 2 singles; Mason Noirot 2 RBIs.

Minor League 10U

Marine Corps League  10

Realty 5  8

Records: Marine Corps League 2-0, Realty 5 1-1.

Winning pitcher: N. Hayman. Others: C. Leskow.

Losing pitcher: J. Brownlee: Others: J. Tolbert, A. Davis.

Leading hitters: (Marine Corps League) - N. Hayman 2 singles, double; J. Foster single, double, 3 RBIs. (Realty 5) - J. Brownlee 2 singles, double.

Monday

Defiance Ball Association

Minor League 10U

Marine Corps League  12

Kissner's  1

Records: Marine Corps League 1-0, Kissner's 0-1.

Winning pitcher: J. Foster. Other: N. Hayman.

Losing pitcher: Z. Bloomfield. Others: E. Verhoff, E. Fogle.

Leading hitters: (Marine Corps League) - S. Killion 3 singles; Z. Clay 3 singles; J. Foster double, triple; N. Hayman single, triple. (Kissner's) - C. Schultz 2 singles; T. Stockman 2 singles.

