ARCHBOLD – Archbold was able to push a run across in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Bryan 5-4 in high school summer baseball on Thursday.

Both teams had four-run innings in the game. Archbold took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third, then Bryan came back with four runs in the top of the fifth.

Breven Deckrosh hit a home run for the Golden Bears.

Bryan 000 040 0 – 4 6 1

Archhbold 004 000 1 – 5 6 2

Records: Archbold 6-5.

Winning pitcher: Brayton Hobbs (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Zane Behnfeldt.

Losing pitcher: Nolan Kidston (6.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Noah Garcia double, 2 RBI; Jayden Seiler single, double, RBI; Dawson Liechty single, RBI. (Bryan) – Breven Deckrosh single, home run, 3 RBI; Keith Huard double; Clayton Rupp two singles.

Paulding 8, Holgate 5

PAULDING – The Panthers started with three runs in the first and three runs in the second in an 8-5 win at home over Holgate.

Holgate 000 001 4 – 5

Paulding 330 020 x – 8

Records: Paulding 3-4.

Winning pitcher: Wyatt Beckman (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Deacon Sanders, Payton Beckman, Kolson Egnor.

Leading hitters: (Paulding) – Andrew Adams two singles; Hunter Kauser double, triple; Payton Beckman single, double; Woods double; Kolson Egnor two singles; Deacon Sanders single, double.

Defiance City 12U

Mark Moats 010 000 – 1 1 1

Baker Shindler 500 10x – 6 4 2

Winning pitcher: I. Webb (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: C. Haidler, C. Haidler.

Losing pitcher: E. Davis (3 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: K. Gibbs.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) – C. Haidler triple, 2 RBI; N. Blonairz double, RBI; Z. Finkbiner single, RBI. (Mark Moats) – K. Gibbs double.

State Bank 113 303 – 11 8 4

Eagles 100 201 – 4 5 5

Winning pitcher: K. Moll (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: W. Horvath, D. Hoeffel.

Losing pitcher: M. Walter (4 innings, 8 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikouts, 3 walks). Others: D. Mendez.

Leading hitters: (State Bank) – K. Moll home run, 2 RBI; J. Tracy single, double, RBI; W. Horvath two singles, RBI; J. Hornish single, RBI; A. Helton two singles, RBI; J. Stevens 2 RBI. (Eagles) – M. Walter double, triple, 3 RBI; D. Mendez double.

DPOA 8U

Dodgers 311 600 – 11

Tigers 031 020 – 6

Records: Dodgers 3-2, Tigers 3-2.

Leading hitters: (Dodgers) – Keyon’Dre Cooper two singles; Jacob Doroshewitz two singles, double; Logan Bok two singles, double; Raymond Miller two singles; double; Jordyn Garcia two singles, double; Julian Thompson double. (Tigers) – Zaiden Rodriguez single, double; Alex Moll double, triple; Jackson Tuperning two singles; Kellin Spangler single, double; Lincoln Lewis single, double.

