Fairview 3, Ayersville 2
SHERWOOD — Fairview scored all three of its runs in the final two frames to edge county rival Ayersville 3-2 in both teams’ Green Meadows Conference baseball opener on Thursday.
Jackson Grine picked up the win on the mound for the Apaches, striking out eight and allowing one earned run. Leadoff hitter Adam Lashaway rapped a pair of base hits.
Abe DeLano doubled in the loss for the Pilots, which fell to .
Ayersville 101 00 0 - 2 4 0
Fairview 000 002 1 - 3 6 1
Records: Fairview 3-3 (1-0 GMC), Ayersville 1-2 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jackson Grine (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (6.2 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Abe DeLano.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Abe DeLano double. (Fairview) - Adam Lashaway 2 singles; Eli Shininger 2 RBIs; Elijah Arend 2 runs.
Tinora 6, Paulding 3
Tinora kept up its unbeaten start to the season, doubling up visiting Paulding 6-3.
Teron Ward and Alec Schaublin each had two base knocks for the Rams, which plated four runs in the third inning to seize control early.
Kane Jones doubled in the setback for the Panthers while Larkin Yates rapped two hits.
Paulding 000 100 2 - 3 8 2
Tinora 004 011 x - 6 8 2
Records: Tinora 4-0 (1-0 GMC), Paulding 2-5 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Korbin Casteel (4 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Eli Plassman.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Martinez (5 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Peyton Adams.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Kane Jones double, 2 runs; Larkin Yates 2 singles; Casey Agler 2 RBIs. (Tinora) - Teron Ward single, double, 2 RBIs; Alec Schaublin 2 singles; Ayden Moser 2 runs; Luke Harris 2 RBIs.
Wayne Trace 12, Antwerp 0
ANTWERP — Wayne Trace avenged a district tournament loss to county rival Antwerp in dominant fashion, racking up 10 runs in the fifth inning to run-rule the Archers, 12-0.
Cooper Wenzlick allowed just two walks and an Eli Reinhart single for the Raiders, striking out 11 while lacing three hits and driving in two runs. Tucker Antoine and Tyler Head each had two hits in the win.
Ethan Lichty was tagged for eight runs and eight hits in four-plus frames for Antwerp.
W. Trace 011 0(10) - 12 11 2
Antwerp 000 00 - 0 1 2
Records: Wayne Trace 3-1 (1-0 GMC), Antwerp 1-4 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ethan Lichty (4 innings, 8 runs, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Reid Lichty.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Cooper Wenzlick 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Tucker Antoine single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tyler Head 2 singles; Kyle Forrer 2 RBIs; Cale Winans 2 runs. (Antwerp) - Eli Reinhart single.
Edgerton 4, Hicksville 1
HICKSVILLE — Despite tlalying just four hits, Edgerton was too much for Hicksville in a 4-1 conference victory.
Corey Everetts went the distance on the bump, striking out five, while rapping a double for the victorious Bulldogs. Warren Nichols also had a two-bagger.
Maverik Keesbury did not issue a walk and struck out six in six frames in the hard-luck loss for the Aces.
Edgerton 100 210 0 - 4 4 1
Hicksville 000 000 1 - 1 5 4
Records: Edgerton 2-2 (1-0 GMC), Hicksville 0-3 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Corey Everetts (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Maverik Keesbury (6 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Brant Langham.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Corey Everetts double; Warren Nichols double. (Hicksville) - Brody Balser double.
Genoa 4, Liberty Center 3
LIBERTY CENTER — Despite a comeback from 3-0 down through 5.5 innings, Liberty Center came up short to visiting Genoa in a 4-3 setback.
Carter Dickman pitched all seven frames for the Tigers, fanning eight, while Zac Weaver clubbed a home run against the Comets.
Genoa 001 020 1 - 4 6 3
L. Center 000 021 0 - 3 6 6
Records: Genoa 3-2, Liberty Center 3-2.
Winning pitcher: Robert Messenger (1.1 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Jake Ewerson.
Losing pitcher: Carter Dickman (7 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Genoa) - Braylen Bryant 2 singles; JJ Hartman 2 RBIs. (Liberty Center) - Landen Kruse single, double; Zac Weaver home run; Landon Amstutz 2 steals; Zander Zeiter 2 steals.
Patrick Henry 6, North Baltimore 1
HAMLER — Patrick Henry’s Mack Hieber fired a one-hit gem for the unbeaten Patriots, which moved to 5-0 with a 6-1 win over North Baltimore.
The Patriot hurler mowed down 14 Tigers via strikeout, allowing a single and two walks in the win for PH. Aiden Behrman helped the cause with a double.
N. Baltimore 100 000 0 - 1 1 5
P. Henry 301 020 x - 6 7 4
Records: Patrick Henry 5-0, North Baltimore 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Mack Hieber (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 14 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Collin Coykendall (6 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (North Baltimore) - 1 single. (Patrick Henry) - Aiden Behrman double; Daniel Schmeltz 2 runs.
Otsego 11, Wauseon 7
TONTOGANY — Otsego scored eight runs in the fourth and sixth frames combined and dealt Wauseon its first loss of the year, 11-7.
Tyson Rodriguez had two base hits and two RBIs for the Indians while Ryan Marks ripped a double in the defeat.
Wauseon 120 000 4 - 7 8 3
Otsego 012 404 x - 11 8 0
Records: Otsego 4-2, Wauseon 3-1.
Winning pitcher: Devin Silva (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Tyler O’Brien.
Losing pitcher: Kaden Clymer (2.1 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Kahle Albright, Xavier Martinez.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Tyson Rodriguez 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ryan Marks double; Eli Delgado 2 runs. (Otsego) - Tyler O’Brien single, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Jaxon Jeremy single, double, 2 RBIs; Bodde Simon 2 runs; Devin Silva 2 runs.
Edon 6, Hilltop 5
EDON — Edon earned its first win of the season in comeback fashion, stunning visiting Hilltop 6-5 thanks to three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Kyler Sapp ripped three base hits in the win for the Bombers, backing up a complete-game victory from Christian Owens on the bump with nine strikeouts and five scattered hits.
Wade Wagner had two hits for the Cadets while Raace Haynes doubled.
Hilltop 202 000 1 - 5 5 2
Edon 100 011 3 - 6 6 2
Records: Edon 1-4 (1-0 BBC), Hilltop 3-2 (0-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Christian Owens (7 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Devin Dempsey (2.1 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Raace Haynes.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Wade Wagner 2 singles; Raace Haynes double; Zander Runkel 2 RBIs. (Edon) - Kyler Sapp 3 singles; Wade Parrish 2 singles.
Stryker 6, Montpelier 5
STRYKER — Previously-winless Stryker upended 3-0 Montpelier with a 6-5 win in both teams’ BBC opener.
Daniel Donovan struck out eight and allowed just one hit in the win for the Panthers, issuing seven walks. Griffin Cooley doubled, scoring a pair of runs, while Easten Richmond swiped three bases.
Gavin LaBo drove in a pair of runs in the loss for the Locos.
Montpelier 101 002 1 - 5 1 2
Stryker 020 211 x - 6 4 1
Records: Stryker 1-3 (1-0 BBC), Montpelier 3-1 (0-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Daniel Donovan (7 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Losing pitcher: Grant Girrell (3.1 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Jaxon Richmond.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Griffin Cooley double, 2 runs; Easten Richmond 3 steals. (Stryker) - Gavin LaBo 2 RBIs; Levi Barnum 2 runs; Will Donovan 2 runs.
Holgate 14, Fayette 0
FAYETTE — Holgate used a quartet of pitchers to one-hit Fayette in a 14-0 BBC shelling.
Starter Abe Kelly earned the win with 1.1 innings of work in the five-frame victory while Isaac DeLong was a menace at the plate with four doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored. Owen Leaders had three hits, including a double, while Dylan Boecker and Micah Bok each drove in three runs.
Carter Lavinder doubled to mark the lone hit for the Eagles.
Holgate 330 26 - 14 13 1
Fayette 000 00 - 0 1 2
Records: Holgate 1-2 (1-0 BBC), Fayette 1-2 (0-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Abe Kelly (1.1 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: Jake Thome, Micah Bok, Aiden Wagner.
Losing pitcher: Shane Maginn (3 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Chase Moats.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Isaac DeLong 4 doubles, 4 runs, 4 RBIs, 2 steals; Owen Leaders 2 singles, double; Dylan Boecker 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Micah Bok 3 RBIs; Abe Kelly 2 runs. (Fayette) - Carter Lavinder double.
North Central 4, Pettisville 1
PETTISVILLE — North Central’s Ethan Beard out-dueled Pettisville’s Rylan Warner in a pair of complete-game showings as NC prevailed, 4-1.
Beard struck out eight in the league opener for the Eagles as Kenneth Smeltzer laced a double.
Warner was one of three Blackbird batters with one single each to round out the Pettisville offensive output.
N. Central 310 000 0 - 4 5 2
Pettisville 000 000 1 - 1 3 1
Records: North Central 3-1 (1-0 BBC), Pettisville 0-5 (0-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Ethan Beard (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Rylan Warner (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Kenneth Smeltzer double. (Pettisville) - Luke Horning single; Connor Elliot single; Ryan Warner single.
Miller City 15, Cory-Rawson 3
MT. CORY — Miller City scored in five of six innings as the Wildcats racked up a 15-3 run-rule victory over host Cory-Rawson.
Brent Koenig had two hits, including a double, for Miller City while fanning six in a complete-game victory. Caleb Niese tripled while CJ Lehman and Ethan Ellerbrock each had two base knocks.
Miller City 320 433 - 15 10 2
Cory-Rawson 001 020 - 3 5 4
Records: Miller City 2-3, Cory-Rawson 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Brent Koenig (6 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blake Boehm (3 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Caleb Niese single, triple; Brent Koenig single, double; CJ Lehman 2 singles; Ethan Ellerbrock 2 singles. (Cory-Rawson) - 5 singles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.