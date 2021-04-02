Due to temperatures in the mid- to low-30s on Thursday, many area athletic events were canceled or postponed. The following is a list of postponed or canceled events from Thursday with re-scheduled dates, if provided to the C-N sports department:
Baseball
Bowling Green at Defiance, ppd. to Apr. 15; Ayersville at Ottoville, ccd.; Fayette at Tinora, ppd., date TBA; Hicksville at Crestview, ccd.; Antwerp at Paulding, ppd., date TBA; Lima Bath at Wayne Trace, ccd.; Wauseon at Napoleon, ppd. to Apr. 8; Elida at Bryan, ppd., date TBA; Swanton at Lake, ppd., date TBA; Montpelier at Stryker, ppd. to Apr. 9; North Central at Pettisville, ppd. to Apr. 9.
Softball
Archbold at Defiance, ppd. to May 8; Fairview at Liberty Center, ppd., date TBA; Antwerp at Continental, ppd., date TBA; Wayne Trace at Paulding, ppd. to Apr. 9; Bryan at Edgerton, ppd., date TBA; Evergreen at Holgate, ppd. , date TBA; Wauseon at Napoleon, ppd. to Apr. 5; Delta at Maumee, ccd.; Hilltop at Edon, ppd. , date TBA; Montpelier at Stryker, ppd. to Apr. 9; North Central at Pettisville, ppd. to Apr. 9; Hardin Northern at Columbus Grove, ccd.; Delphos Jefferson at Kalida, ppd., date TBA.
Track and Field
Antwerp/Wayne Trace at Tinora, ppd., date TBA; Edgerton/North Central at Montpelier, ppd. to Apr. 8; Van Wert at Napoleon, ccd.; Fort Jennings/Ottoville at Paulding, ppd. to Apr. 22.
Boys Tennis
Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf, ppd. to Apr. 10; Bryan at Archbold, ppd., date TBA.
