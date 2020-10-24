Archbold’s James Kidder, Bryan’s Adam Subasic and Evergreen’s Joshua Radel were all named the co-coaches of the year as the Northwest Ohio Athletic League named its all-league girls soccer teams.

Swanton, who wasn’t able to complete its season, was named a co-champion of the league with Archbold.

Regan Ramirez of the Blue Streaks was picked as the NWOAL player of the year.

NWOAL Girls Soccer

First Team

Sam Engler (Liberty Center); Aricka Lutz (Swanton); Allie Zimmerman (Bryan); Paige Radel (Evergreen); Courtny Helton (Delta); Kadence Carroll (Wauseon); Reagan Kohler (Archbold); Delilah Taylor (Bryan); Alyssa Giesige (Liberty Center); Averie Lutz (Swanton); Macy Gerig (Wauseon).

Second Team

Grace Mayer (Archbold); Leah McQuade (Archbold); Carly Roth (Liberty Center); Jayden Hendricks (Swanton); Anna Munger (Delta); Sydney Woodring (Evergreen); Jane Richer (Wauseon); Frankie Nelson (Swanton); Anna Huntzinger (Evergreen); Marah Smith (Bryan); Macy Petersen (Archbold); Ellie Rodriguez (Wauseon).

Load comments