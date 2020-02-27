Although no one from the area qualified a team to the state gymnastics competition, the area is again representing by three individuals, all of which attend school in Henry County.
The Liberty Center duo of Bailee Johnson and Meredith Zeiter, and Rylie Schuller of Holgate, will head to the Columbus area to compete in the individual portion of the state gymnastics meet Saturday at noon at Hilliard Bradley High School.
The Tigers were in the running at the district meet at Bowling Green, finishing third behind Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne. Johnson, who is competing in the beam, finished seventh in the all-around at the district meet with a score of 34.550.
“It’s broken up into two separate competitions,” Liberty Center coach Rachel Amstutz said of the district meet. “It would have been nice to have everybody as a team. It was a lot harder. Unfortunately, it wasn’t our night.”
Johnson was the district champion in beam. She was 13th on beam at state last year.
“She has a solid routine,” Amstutz said of Johnson. “She’s solid on beam. It’s her event. When she hits, her score is up there. She could be in top 10-15 in the state.”
Zeiter, who is competing in the bars, was right behind her teammate at the district meet, totaling a score of 34.525.
Zeiter finished in a tie for 24th on the floor in last season.
“I’m expecting the same thing,” Amstutz said of Zeiter. “We’re perfecting her skills. It was probably her third best event heading into the district.”
For Holgate, advancing to the state meet is becoming an annual event. Schuller, who is competing in the beam again, placed in a tie for 31st at state one year ago. Tianna Meyer started the trend for the Tigers by advancing to state in 2018.
State gymnastics is a two-day event. The team competition is Friday at 4 p.m. with the individuals seeing the floor on Saturday.
