It may be hard to believe for fans in 2022 but Defiance baseball was once an underdog.
The small-town squad making championship history in a sports-crazy town competing against the big boys in Division I was the kind of stuff storybook runs are made of and it was no different 30 years ago as the Defiance baseball team put together a season for the ages and gave the program the rocket boost it took to multiple state runs and eventually three more state crowns in the 2010s.
Before all that, it took a coach that had proven ability and a group of players with both talent and confidence to put all the pieces together. Hall of Fame coach Greg Inselmann had been in Defiance for more than a decade, building up a program that went from moribund and mediocre to perennial league contenders in the years leading up to the 1992 season.
That build-up, along with the development of a core of players from their youth ball days, led to a perfect storm for the Blue and White, culminating in the peak of all peaks: state championship glory.
The following is a look back at the 30th anniversary of the 1992 DHS baseball state champions:
LEADING UP
By the time the 1992 season rolled around, the Defiance baseball program was one on the rise. Before the arrival of head coach Greg Inselmann in 1981, the Bulldogs had just three winning seasons since 1970 and one Western Buckeye League title in that span.
Just three years prior, what seemed like the Bulldogs’ dream season ended in heartbreak as an unbeaten team reached districts in 1989 behind ace Chris Jiminez but lost in an upset to finish 21-1.
Two years later, Defiance made history again with the program’s first district championship since 1951 but lost to powerhouse Toledo Start in the regional semifinals in Dublin.
Finally, the 1992 team, stacked with experience and talent and still stinging from another heartbreaking ending, had its time to shine.
“I remember the bus ride home from Lima Shawnee (in 1989),” said Inselmann. “I turned to one of my assistants and wondered to him if we’d ever have an opportunity to get to Columbus. We got beat by Toledo Start in ‘91 but that certainly helped us, it helped our mental attitude and made our guys realize we could compete. Sure it wasn’t a given. I remember in ACME ball that summer, we had a nice season but lost 3-2 in the district final to Bryan, we didn’t even make state ACME that prior summer. It gave us that incentive by the following spring to continue to work hard.
“I kept telling the kids, if we kept knocking on the door, they were going to let us in.”
The varsity roster saw five seniors and 15 juniors on the roster. With Tim Williamson at shortstop, Hans Zipfel at first base, Craig Harris in left field and Jim McKale as a designated hitter and infielder as every day starters and pitcher/outfielder Tom Sanford rounding out the senior quintet, the Bulldogs were anything but short on experience.
Mix in an extraordinarily talented junior class of juniors with ace pitcher Andy Smith, catcher Friz Zipfel, right fielder Fernando Chavez, second baseman Josue Pagan and his brother Moise at third, uber-talented multi-sport athlete B.J. Moss in center field and multi-sport standout Chris Ripke as the No. 2 arm and the ingredients were all there with a proven chef in the kitchen in Inselmann.
“We knew that from the year before, this whole core group of guys grew up playing together and we always knew that we were looking forward to that opportunity in high school,” explained Smith, the 6-5 lefty batter and righty hitter. “1991 was a great year, the first year in regionals and all that but we knew next year we had a huge opportunity. Everyone had to do their part, but we had so many good players on that team that everyone contributed.”
SEASON BEGINS
Things got off to an outstanding start as the Bulldogs outscored their first three opponents 40-7 over four games before their first stubbed toe against rival Bryan in a 5-3 defeat to a Golden Bear squad coached by none other than future DHS state champion coach Tom Held.
Again, the Bulldogs righted the ship, routing Wapakoneta, Kenton and Ayersville in order by a combined mark of 35-4.
The second loss of the season came in perhaps the biggest marquee game of the WBL season in a clash with Elida and standout pitcher Chris Richards. The Allen County Bulldogs got the best of Defiance 8-5, rallying from 5-3 down to win, but both squads knew that as Division I programs, the regular season tilt wouldn’t be the only time they’d meet.
Defiance only lost one more regular season contest that year, an 8-2 loss at Findlay but with only the Elida loss on the league ledger, an 8-1 mark in league games was enough to bring home a share of the first league crown since 1984 back to Booster Field.
“We knew we were going to be a solid team but we wanted to prepare ourselves so it wasn’t just a solid team only on paper,” said Josue Pagan. “Every year we came in hungry and ready to compete. We all loved the competition and always pushed each other to be better. Coach Inselmann, Coach Norwood, Coach Weisgerber and Coach Jody Watson are amazing coaches and they put in a lot of work to get us mentally and physically prepared and it showed.”
Though the lineup was talented and one would think tweaks weren’t necessary, the surge the Bulldogs needed came from an unorthodox decision.
“We had to forge our own way in the program and even when you think of that 1992 team, we were still unsettled on our lineup and kept making moves,” explained INselmann. “We started BJ Moss out at second base but we just weren’t settled in the outfield. So we decided to move BJ to the outfield and bring Josh Pagan to second base. After that, it really stabilized us … as the season evolved, we settled in right as we got to the tournament, just in time.”
“To me, it was a brilliant move because I’d always played infield in Little League up to high school,” said Pagan with a laugh. “I had one start in center field my sophomore year and that was the last time! Coach Inselmann was an amazing coach. He had players in the right spots tat the right time.”
With a share of the WBL crown in hand and a batting order and pitching rotation hitting their stride, all the pieces were in place for the Bulldogs to break the glass ceiling and make their own mark on program history.
TOURNAMENT TIME
Things got off to a a solid start for the Bulldogs in the Division I postseason as Defiance defeated Celina 5-1 in a sectional championship tilt for the second victory over the Bulldogs that season.
The difficulty meter ratcheted up in a big way once the Bulldogs hit districts, however.
First up at Findlay High School was a clash with the Ashland Arrows. Both teams found themselves knotted at 1-1 through 4.5 innings before the Bulldogs broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Moise Pagan drew a leadoff walk to start the DHS half of the inning, followed by a McKale single that chased the Ashland starter. Moss singled to load the bases and without a swing of the bat, the Bulldogs took a lead they did not relinquish as a wild pitch got past the Arrows’ catcher to score Pagan and eventually McKale after the backstop couldn’t track down the ball.
That 3-1 advantage was plenty for Smith on the mound, as the powerhouse arm struck out five of the last eight batters he faced and all three in the seventh inning to close out a gem with one run and three hits allowed with 10 strikeouts.
With Ashland dispatched, the expected rematch with Elida came with a district title on the line.
Smith toed the rubber again for Defiance, matched up with stellar Elida southpaw Chris Richards in a battle of that year’s co-WBL Players of the Year.
While Smith took a shutout into the seventh, the Bulldogs’ deep lineup tagged Richards for three runs in the first inning and another in the second as Moss singled on the game’s first pitch and Josh Pagan did likewise ont he second offering. Smith retired 11 straight across the second, third and fourth frames and finished with seven strikeouts to win the duel after Ripke came on to record the final out and send Defiance back to regionals.
Regional play sent the Bulldogs south to compete at Indian Lake against the Newark Wildcats. Defiance got things going early with a four-run third inning to take an early 4-0 advantage but Newark answered with one in the bottom of the third and three runs in the fourth.
Knotted at 4-4 entering the seventh inning, rain had started to fall in Lewistown, which didn’t faze the Bulldogs.
“We knew that Newark team awas good, most of them had played for Newark Legion that prior summer,” said Inselmann. “There were a lot of scouts at that game. It was a real close ballgame and then it started to rain. We happened to play better in the rain and their pitcher struggled with his command.”
The Bulldogs took full advantage, sending 14 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh and racking up eight runs in all. Reliever Brad Hostetter issued five straight walks for the first three of the eight-run surge while Craig Harris laced a two-run double to left center before Josue Pagan, Smith and Hans Zipfel went back-to-back-to-back with RBI knocks. Smith finished things strong, allowing just one hit after the fourth inning in a complete-game triumph while lacing three singles and a double at the dish.
That win set the table for the biggest game in program history and a date with familiar foe Bowling Green.
The Bobcats, led by future Bowling Green State University hurler and MLB draft pick Andy Tracy, had not seen Defiance during the regular season but had seen the Bulldogs from Little League on up. The sports cliche normally would have provided nationally-ranked Toledo Start as the opponent to overcome for a state berth, considering the regional loss to the Spartans the year before.
BG ruined that plan, however, knocking off the D-I No. 1 squad 4-1 in the district finals to stun the No. 11 team in America by USA Today.
“It was a storybook situation for us getting to play Bowling Green,” explained Inselmann. “We got rained out on that Saturday for the finals and they had a graduation that Sunday and so with those delays, that allowed Andy Smith and Andy Tracy to both pitch and both teams to throw their top pitchers.”
Though the star arms and stellar batting orders would have been easy to predict as the source of game-changing plays, the turning point in the regional final came in the field.
With Defiance trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning after getting a runner to third base three straight innings with out scoring, frustration was starting to build. However, with no outs and the bases juiced, Defiance awas in trouble. Smith started the comeback surge by picking off BG’s Jim Shetzer at third base. Then a fly ball lofted into center field seemed to be a sure game-breaker but Moss laid out for a diving catch to snare the run away and immediately hurled the ball into Pagan at second base for a stunning double play that fired up the Bulldogs and seized full momentum back.
“I have goosebumps to this day thinking about that game,” said Smith, who went the distance on the mound to duel against Tracy with six hits and a pair of strikeouts. “Sometimes you just need a couple of things to fall that way. Andy and I could come back and pitch against each other. We went to college together and now he lives three miles from me and he taught my kids growing up. We’ll still always have that connection.”
Still down 1-0 through five frames, Defiance finally broke through in the sixth as Harris reached base on a bad throw on a dropped third strike. A Moss single set the table for an RBI double from Josue Pagan to tie the game and with an intentional walk to Smith to load the bases, Fernando Chavez came up with a chopper to the left side to score the second run for Defiance despite battling illness in the game. Moise Pagan capped off a three-run frame with an RBI single before an insurance run to deal Tracy his first loss of the season and send Defiance to state for the first time in a team sport since trips to the state basketball semifinals in 1932 and 1940.
The furthest the DHS baseball program had ever gone was a spot in the regional finals 41 years prior in a cathartic victory for Inselmann’s crew.
“That was the neat thing about this team, throughout the course of that run, we had guys stepping up all over the place,” said the former DHS skipper. “This team was just adept at capitalizing on things.”
“I remember how hard we battled and how focused we were,” said Pagan. “Coach always preached hard-nosed baseball, tenacity and to leave everything on the field and we did just that.”
STATE-BOUND
Already with history in hand, Defiance had the opportunity to do what no team sport had ever done in school history: bring home a state championship trophy.
Sure, there had been individual state champions in track and wrestling over the years but not a team that qualified for the trip to Columbus.
The first obstacle between the Bulldogs and hoisting the title trophy was the Fairfield Indians. Defiance had its work cut out for them at Trautman Field at the Ohio State University as Fairfield entered as the defending Division I state champions and were making their third trip to state in five seasons.
Only catcher Tim Kelch brought any starting experience to the 1992 semifinals from the 32-3 squad the year before but Inselmann and the Bulldogs knew the challenge in front of them.
“Fairfield was getting all the press going into the game since they won state the year before,” explained Smith. “I think we were the smallest D-I school in Ohio, we were not one of those big-school powers.”
Said Inselmann in The Crescent-News’ preview story in 1992: “We weren’t supposed to be in the Final Four. The pressure’s not on us. We’re a Cinderella story.”
After rain on that Saturday pushed the semifinals to Sunday, the Bulldogs got off to an inauspicious start with two early errors and a run given up in the first frame by Smith before some quick instincts got momentum on the side of the under-Bull-dogs.
“We committed two errors, both happened in the first inning, to my knowledge,” recalled Inselmann. “We weren’t intimidated, maybe a little nervous early on, but not intimidated. We kept plugging away and saw our confidence level rise as the game went on.”
“I was struggling, I walked a kid and had the bases loaded with no outs,” explained the former DHS ace. “Moise Pagan and I put the pickoff play on to try something different and I picked the guy off at third and that took some wind out of their sails. The next guy lines out to BJ and he makes the play and we’re out of the inning and all of a sudden, the momentum completely shifted. That inning completely gave us momentum and confidence.”
That confidence made all the difference down the stretch as Defiance chipped into Fairfield’s 4-0 lead with three runs in the bottom of the third on an infield chipper from Smith that scored Moss and an RBI single by Chavez.
Even down 6-3 through four innings, the Bulldogs had the answers by chipping away and grinding down the defending champions. After the two miscues in the first inning, Defiance played error-free baseball while Fairfield melted down with five errors in all. Two of those came in the fifth inning as a pair of walks and a pair of Fairfield mistakes set the table for an RBI single by Tim Williamson to get the rally going. In the sixth, another error allowed BJ Moss to lead off the inning by reaching base. Josue Pagan beat out a ground ball to the shortstop to put runners at the corners before Smith drove in Moss to knot the game. Back-to-back wild pitches scored Pagan and Chavez and Defiance made it all the way back to win their first state tournament appearance 8-6.
“We didn’t do the things to deserve to win against a team like Defiance,” said Fairfield coach Gary Yeatts to The Crescent-News after the game.
Andy Smith went the distance in the Sunday tilt, leaving the biggest game in Bulldog history in the hands of junior Chris Ripke. The lefthander, plenty capable with his pitching acumen, brought an even more valuable trait to the mound: confidence.
Ripke, one of multiple DHS Athletic Hall of Famers on the 1992 roster, was an outstanding three-sport athlete for Defiance, setting 10 school passing records as the Bulldog quarterback and would be first team all-WBL and C-N Offensive Player of the Year in the fall of 1992.
That confidence, from both inside and from his teammates, put the crafty southpaw in the biggest spot of all as North Canton Hoover was the foe for the Bulldogs in the state finals.
“Chris was a left-hander, sneaky quick and had a good braking pitch but his forte was control, keeping teams off-balance,” said Inselmann. “When we beat Elida in the district finals, they were starting to get to Andy a little bit and got a couple guys on after scoring two runs in the seventh and we brought Ripke in against Richards and by gosh, he struck him out looking and got us to regionals with that save.
“Chris Ripke was a wonderful competitor, the quarterback on the football team and we had confidence when the ball was in his hand.”
Nobody had more support for Ripke than his fellow pitching standout.
“One thing Chris never lacked was confidence,” said Smith. “He was always ready, we knew he would come out and have a big game.”
A big game he did, as the lefty allowed just a single and two walks through the first four innings. Meanwhile, Defiance scratched across runs in the first, third and fourth frames to take an early 3-0 lead thanks to RBI singles from Josue Pagan, Chavez and Moss.
Things got precarious in the fifth as North Canton Hoover loaded the bases in the fifth inning with just one out with two doubles and a walk against a tiring Ripke, who had struck out four and walked four in 4.1 scoreless frames. Just as Ripke had relieved Smith in a big spot, Smith came on for the final 2.2 innings in relief. Smith got the Bulldogs out of the jam and the DHS bats rewarded him with a three-run surge in the fifth to take control on an RBI knock from Williamson before consecutive errors allowed runs to score on at-bats from Moise Pagan and Craig Harris.
NCH finished with six errors in all, while the Bulldogs played unblemished baseball to defeat the Vikings 8-1 and etch their names in history.
“We prided ourselves on consistency,” explained Inselmann. “We emphasized defensive consistency, not making errors and then offensively putting the ball in play so it was good to see that consistency win out. Very rarely would we self-destruct or commit errors that really cost us. When we got that lead against Hoover, it let us play our style of ball, working in a hit and run and a bunt here and there. Our aggressiveness seemed to crack them, they couldn’t match us defensively and we were getting that momentum and confidence.”
DHS DEPTH THE KEY
Looking back on the roster, it’s obvious that athletic talent helped the Bulldogs claim state glory. After all, Andy Smith was a 44th-round draft pick of the New York Yankees in 1997 afer excelling at Bowling Green. B.J. Moss set school records in baseball and football, was named all-WBL and all-district as a senior in both sports and was a four-year starter and record-holder at Defiance College. Ripke helped lead Defiance to the 1992 ACME state title a few months later and was 17-3 as DHS starting quarterback. The list goes on and on.
But the true key to the Bulldogs’ success came in their depth.
The final statistics from the 1992 season are impressive, as Defiance hit .360 as a team with 175 RBIs, 57 extra-base hits and 59 stolen bases. Of the nine batters with 25 or more at-bats, all hit at least .313, with Smith at .402, Moss at .390 and Josh Pagan leading the way with a .500 average (40 hits in 80 at-bats).
Pagan was a do-it-all weapon for the Bulldogs with 24 RBIs, eight doubles, 18 steals and 38 runs scored, the last three team-highs. Smith homered five times and drove in 41 runs while Moss racked up eight doubles, 32 hits, 37 runs and 10 steals while striking out just three times in 82 at-bats. Hans Zipfel hit .370 with 27 hits, and 20 runs, Harris added 23 hits, three doubles and 17 runs while Chavez tallied 19 runs and 18 RBIs hitting at a .329 clip.
Smith finished his senior campaign with a 12-1 record, a 1.89 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 85 innings while Ripke was 6-0 with 42 strikeouts and a 3.16 ERA in 31 innings. Tim WilliamsoN (1-2, 21.2 innings, 1.29 ERA , 29 strikeouts) and Tom Sanford (2-0, 19.1 innings, 3.26 ERA, 17 strikeouts) rounded out that year’s pitching staff.
“It helped us out tremendously because you aren’t always going to get on base every at-bat but you always knew the next guy behind you would get the job done,” said Pagan of the depth of the DHS lineup. “Nobody would let you get down on yourself. Someone was always there picking you up.”
Added Inselmann: “No question about it, guys got hot at the right time. That competitiveness in those guys, that came from a lot of those guys playing different sports. Pressure is pressure, making that catch or throw in football, making big free throws in basketball, making a big putt if you’re a golfer. Those kids wanted that ball hit to them, they had that mentality. They didn’t shy away from any of that.”
LASTING LEGACY
With three decades removed from that historic June day, the memories remain for the players and coaches on that team. Ensuing teams in 1993 and 1994 reached regionals after the drought-ender in 1991 and the title team of 1992, but both teams saw their seasons ended by powerhouse Toledo Start.
But the impact of that state title run reaches much further than just stories that those ‘92 team members tell to friends and family. It set a new standard for Defiance baseball, one now that has helped produce dozens of collegiate athletes from the Bulldog program and 10 MLB draft picks since 1999.
“Winning state was an amazing feeling for us,” said Pagan. “Going back to the school and seeing everyone in the gym was amazing. I loved every bit of the journey we had … When I’m in town, I try to get to a game at home and it is so great to see how many fans show up to a game.”
“It’s pretty cool, looking back,” added Smith. “I live down here in the Columbus area, the Olentangy Liberty district. I’ve coached my kid for a while and when you’re meeting new people, now you say Defiance in a conversation about baseball, they know it and say ‘What a program!’ It’s pretty cool to say you’re a part of that.”
The entire team was named to the DHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011, Smith in 2000, both Moss and Ripke in 2022 and Inselmann was inducted in 2004 at DHS and in 2007 to the Ohio Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame following a state-title winning tenure at Patrick Henry before retiring.
Held’s experience against that 1992 team from the opposing dugout hasn’t left the current Bulldog mentor and Defiance has reached regionals 12 times, reached state five times and brought home three state championships since 2000.
The impact hasn’t just been felt in baseball, as the Bulldogs have brought home team state crowns in cross country, football and basketball in the 30 years since the first team to do it.
“Everyone’s playing a little bit harder, with a little more pride along the way,” said Inselmann of the state title team’s future reach. “It seemed to be an unlocking as well, before you know it football was on the way to a championship (in 1997), basketball got better and better and of course what Tommy was able to do with the state baseball championships.
“Certainly nothing came easy but this team didn’t expect it to come easy. That team was a blue collar team that worked and worked and worked and busted their tails the whole way.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.