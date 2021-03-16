Three area teams were honored by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association as state All-Academic teams.
For the boys, both Defiance and Wauseon were honored, along with Hudson, North Adams and Clyde.
Tinora was named a top girls team, along with Sylvania Northview, Stow-Munroe Falls, Jackson, Russia and Norton.
