OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Drew Kuhlman and Kamron Maag outlasted James and Ben Allam of Wauseon 7-5, 6-3 at first doubles en route to a 4-1 team victory in boys tennis action at O-G on Monday.
Parker Schomaeker and Colin Welch added victories at second and third singles, respectively, for the Titans. Tristan Uribes was the lone victor for Wauseon, taking home a 6-1, 6-2 triumph at first singles.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Tristan Uribes (W) def. Carter Welch, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Parker Schomaeker (OG) def. Sam Frank, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Colin Welch (OG) def. Brandan Kurtz, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Drew Kuhlman-Kamron Maag (OG) def. James Allan-Ben Allan, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Nolan Unterbrink-Sam Schmank (OG) def. Darren Dong-Lance Rupp, 6-1, 6-1.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Napoleon 0
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Blake Musshel, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Spencer Cashman, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Caleb Zuver (B) def. Ryan Otto, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Keegan McCashen-Brendan Reiser (B) def. Clay Gyde-Joe Wolf, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Case Hartman-Reese Jackson (B) def. Nick Bunke-Will Drewes, 6-0, 6-1.
