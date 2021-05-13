Becoming the first of anything in 20 years is an accomplishment worth noting in any situation and for the Defiance senior doubles duo of Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager, it’s the culmination of a journey that has seen the pairing become the first Bulldog duo to finish as unbeaten Western Buckeye League champions since 2001.
With last season’s chance to compete on the court taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic, Frederick and Yeager were able to still get critical reps in and build a rapport while abiding social distancing and continuing their training.
That time has paid off as the DHS duo navigated an always-tough WBL slate without a loss, though not without sweating out some tough tilts.
“I think it was just getting out and playing,” said Yeager of the key to the duo’s step up in their senior campaign. “When the quarantine started, it was the only thing we could do was come out and play tennis. It’s coming out more and playing more, you naturally get better.”
After wins over Wapakoneta and St. Marys to start the regular season slate, the first test came against Ottawa-Glandorf where a first-set marathon tiebreak saw Frederick and Yeager prevail 7-6 (8-6) before rolling 6-2 in the second set. Then two matches later, a showdown with eventual league champion Lima Shawnee saw Defiance fall in the team results but Frederick and Yeager show their greatest resilience to that point and perhaps all season.
3-0 deficit in the first set? No problem. 5-2 hole later in the set? A little tougher, but no worries.
The doubles dynamos then rattled off five straight points to win the set 7-5 and carried that momentum into set two in another 6-2 win to clinch.
“The nice thing about this team is, these guys have complimentary skill sets,” said DHS coach Charlie Bates. “Andrew hits the ball hard, hits where he means to and puts everything hard to the other side. Then you’ve got Ryan that can throw up the lob, keep the ball in play, he’s got touch shots, he’s got some nasty drop shots and he keeps the other team on their toes.
“The other thing that’s been nice is they’ve kinda bought into how doubles play is supposed to work, finishing that point early and get points done. When they get the chance to go on offense, they’re pretty good at any point.”
That momentum carried over through the rest of the regular season as Frederick and Yeager dropped just two games over the final four matches (all sweeps) to finish the slate unbeaten and enter the Western Buckeye League tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Rematches against Lima Bath and St. Marys didn’t faze the DHS duo which won 6-3, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-4, respectively, to advance to the league tournament finals against who else? Lima Shawnee.
Again, an early bit of adversity struck as Shawnee’s Brayden Ward and Niel Ok rolled to a 6-1 first-set victory. Again, Frederick and Yeager battled back with a 6-4 win in the second set before a marathon 7-5 win in the deciding set brought WBL supremacy back to Palmer Drive.
“We’re both mentally level-headed, I’d say,” said Yeager of handling the ups and downs of the ride so far. “Tennis isn’t a short game, it’s a marathon. You can lose so many points and have plenty left on the table to come back and win the whole match.”
“We’re both friends before this, so we have the ability to tell each other what we’re actually thinking and talk through it,” added Frederick. “We both know what we’re thinking just by facial expressions. We can just look at each other and know what we need to do.”
Ironically, the unbeaten duo very likely may not have competed together at all, according to Bates.
“I had the chance to split them up (entering the season) and it probably makes us a better overall point-wise team as far as matches but I gave them the opportunity since they missed their junior year,” explained Bates. “I thought it was best for them and gave them the best chance to go as far as they could.”
The next goal for the duo is the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Division II sectional at Bryan, beginning Thursday. Any road to becoming the first state qualifier since Daniel Lasarte in 2015 will need to start with two wins at the sectional level to clinch a spot in districts.
No matter what the postseason holds, Yeager and Frederick have an opportunity to bring more attention to a sport with success over the years in Blue and White.
“The hope is that success breeds success and you get some younger players interested in coming out and trying to see if they can match their success,” said Bates. “The thing about tennis is, it’s a sport you can play into your 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.