BRYAN — Twelve years ago, if someone happened to be wandering by the park courts in Bryan, there was a good chance they would see two people, a mom and her six-year-old son, hitting the ball back and forth to each other.
That six-year-old boy was future Bryan tennis star Jay Fortner, who has since grown up to be one of the best tennis players that a storied Bryan tennis program has ever seen.
He’s helped lead the tennis program to their first elite eight team appearance and no other player in Bryan tennis history has more individual wins than him.
Ironically, it was 12 years ago when Bryan graduate Mitchell Owens became head coach of the Golden Bears. That’s when he first saw Fortner and the potential he held.
“I remember hanging out after practice and watching this six-year-old kid run around the court, hitting and he wasn’t special at the time. But when he became seven and eight, it became clear that this was going to be someone that loved tennis and was going to excel at the sport,” Owens said.
Owens’s tenure at the helm of the Golden Bears has come full circle now, as that kid he once watched is now vying for his third singles state tournament appearance in his senior year.
The long journey that Fortner took to get to this point is a big part of the reason why he has accomplished what he has.
In most other high school varsity sports, almost everyone on the team has been playing the sport since they were in elementary school. But high school tennis is a different story, some players don’t even hold a racket until their freshman year of high school.
“We don’t develop tennis players until they’re generally in high school,” Owens said. “So to have someone show that interest and that passion that early can only bring good things and you see the result of it over the last four years.”
Fortner didn’t just play the sport at an early age, he excelled at it. So much so that college tennis coaches were taking notice.
“I started getting into USTA tournaments at the age of nine and I would play at Wauseon’s indoor facility as well as Defiance College. One of their old coaches, Steve Oberlin, used to hold clinics every Sunday. He told my dad when I was 10 or 11 years old that I could make it to state as a freshman,” Fortner said. “My dad thought he was absolutely crazy and then I went and did that exact thing.”
Fortner has gone on to do much more than just make it to state as a freshman, he made it as a junior last season and more than likely would have done so in 2020 if not for the season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But even more remarkably than the state appearances, Fortner is the all-time career wins leader with 86 in three seasons. He’s won more games in three seasons than anyone at Bryan has won in four and he isn’t done yet. He also holds the single-season wins record with 35 which is primed to be broken again this season.
What has made him such an elite force on the tennis court in these three seasons?
It is a lot of things put together of course but the total experience, knowing the game better than anyone on the team coming into his freshman year and the physical attributes have certainly been the main factors.
“Jay has what you would call an ideal tennis physique. Very long, lanky, and all that works in favor of a tennis player. The fact that he’d been playing so long meant his footwork had been developed and that is something that generally holds a newer tennis player back,” Owens said.
“But outside of all of that, he just has that drive. From the time he was six he was competitive and you could see that just when he was playing with his mom that he wanted to win.”
That drive, of course, manifested itself into individual wins but for Fortner, the main focus has always been on team success. When asked about his goals for the rest of the season, the first thing that came out was a team goal.
“As a team, it would be awesome if we could make it to the OTSCA state team tournament. There are still some obstacles in our way for that but I think if things fall the right way for us, we can definitely do it,” Fortner said.
The team is setting records too. Behind a big senior class, the boy’s team has won more games in a season with a 26-0 record than any other team, boys or girls, in school history. They just clinched the program’s first elite eight appearance with a win over perennial power Ottawa Hills on Monday.
The class is made up of six players: Fortner, Aiden Andrews, Carter Brown, Jonathan Dorsten, Nathan Hess and Craig Jackson. Along with the eight seniors from the girl’s team in the fall, it is one of the biggest classes Owens has ever had. But the thing that stands out about this group is their dedication.
“The fact that they all came into the program together and are leaving the program together makes it special because sometimes you get people entering the program halfway through and their drive isn’t always there,” Owens said. “But from top to bottom these kids are very driven to succeed at this sport.”
Fortner is the only singles player going to state for the Golden Bears after winning his first sectional title last week. But five other players will be going to districts too as the doubles teams of Brown and Hess as well as Jackson and Caleb McCashen punched their tickets as well.
“We sent five of our seven players to districts so that was special because we’ve only ever sent five to districts once before,” Owens said.
It would be foolish to think that at least some of this team success from the rest of the squad hasn’t in part stemmed from Fortner’s dominance.
Of course, an almost automatic win in singles is a great benefit to have, but Fortner’s impact goes deeper than that.
“Jay has been an inspiration for our teams since he was a freshman. I’ve never seen a freshman come in and get the respect from the seniors ahead of him and he did that mostly because of what he could do on the court,” Owens said. “As players have come in, they see the commitment and the effort Jay has put into the sport and I think that inspires them to do the extra stuff outside the season.”
It even goes beyond the high school level, to the youth level where Owens and the Bryan program have tried to get kids into the sport at a younger age.
“I helped out with a USGA camp last summer, the summer before that I was teaching a few kids some private lessons. I would love to be that role model for someone to look up to for the younger generation because it is a really fun sport with a great atmosphere and it teaches a lot of great life lessons,” Fortner said.
But make no mistake, there are skills that Fortner has developed due to his extensive time in the sport that makes Owens remind the rest of the players not to try to replicate in such a short period of time.
“I tell my players, don’t watch Jay and try to do what he does. Jay had many, many years of practice. You can’t just say ‘I’m going to do this like Jay does.’ You’re not going to because he practiced it over many years,” Owens said. “The basket of shots that he has is the greatest I have ever seen from a high school player at Bryan.”
Fortner will attend Capital University next season where he says that he is looking forward to the raised level of competition next season.
But of all the accomplishments that Fortner has helped the program achieve though, being a part of a historic class that now has a combined 50 wins in one season and contributed to the growth of tennis in the area stands at the top.
“I’ve seen the growth of tennis in general and it’s not only me, it’s everyone else that’s come along, it’s the girl’s team, it’s getting these courts and all the work that went into that. It’s amazing to see and I hope that our class will be remembered for a long time,” Fortner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.