Looking to bounce back from the year off after the coronavirus pandemic took away the 2020 season, coach Charlie Bates returns to lead the Defiance boys tennis team.

For this season, the team will have seniors Andrew Frederick, Damien Martinez and Ryan Yeager leading the way.

“Our two returning lettermen, Frederick and Yeager, should win a lot of matches this season, despite the loss of their junior year season,” said Bates, who is 18-33 as the Defiance boys tennis coach. “They are looking very strong. Everyone is improving their fundamentals every day. We have players who know how to keep the ball in play.”

The team does have a promising group of newcomers, as juniors Nathan Blunt, Boston Briseno and Riley Nadler come up off the JV team, plus the squad will have sophomores Aidan Brenner, Carter Campbell, Kolton Greear, Zackary Hanson, Isaac Kroeckel, Trey Siler, Evan Steece and Ezeckiel Velasquez, along with freshmen Carmine Castanada, Nathaniel Herod and Jackson Honsberger.

“We have a large sophomore class and only two returning varsity players, so you could call this a rebuilding year,” said Bates. “I’m excited to see how the new and returning JV players progress through the season.”

In practice, Bates can see an improvement in the young Bulldogs.

“They are looking very strong,” Bates said of the team. “Everyone is improving their fundamentals every day. We have players who know how to keep the ball in play.”

However, with the young squad, Bates in concerned about the youth being a potential weakness of the season.

“We lost a large senior class from 2019,” admitted Bates. “However, I believe we will compete. The big question is where certain players’ strengths will best serve the team.”

The DHS boys tennis team will start the season today at Wauseon.

