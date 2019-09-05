NAPOLEON — Napoleon took care of business Wednesday in non-league action, sweeping all five matches played against Ayersville in a team triumph.

Aliza Lankenau and Ali Roth each earned 6-0, 6-0 victories at first and second singles, respectively, while Alexia Saneholtz and Kylee Gerken shook off a second-set challenge from Haleigh Wright and Hailey Bok to win 6-1, 6-3 at second doubles.

The Wildcats will return to action today at home in Northern Lakes League action against Perrysburg.

Napoleon 5, Ayersville 0

Singles

1. Aliza Lankenau (N) def. Kara Retcher, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ali Roth (N) def. Abigail Baldwin, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Andrea Irving (N) def. Tisha Martinez. 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Maggie Weller-Addison Heitman (N) def. Katie White-Peyton Martin, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alexia Saneholtz-Kylee Gerken (N) def. Haleigh Wright-Hailey Bok, 6-1, 6-3.

Load comments