BRYAN — The Bryan Golden Bears concluded a stellar regular season in momentous fashion, christening the school’s new courts with a 4-1 win over visiting Defiance on Tuesday.
The new courts, located at the high school campus, saw the 19-2 Bears win both doubles matchups and two of the singles matches to earn the team triumph. Jennessa Johnson picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Alexa Bickford at first singles while Kyla Fox did likewise at third singles.
Brianna Shank earned the lone win for the Bulldogs, downing Sydney Davis at second singles, 6-3, 6-2.
Bryan 4, Defiance 1
Singles
1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brianna Shank (D) def. Sydney Davis, 6-3, 6-2; 3. Kyla Fox (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Emilee Bassett-Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Marissa Blunt-Chloe Wetstein (D), 6-2, 6-1; 2. Abby Snider-Kenzie Adams (B) def. Ava Shock-Sofia Castillo, 6-1, 6-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.