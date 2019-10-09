BRYAN — The Bryan Golden Bears concluded a stellar regular season in momentous fashion, christening the school’s new courts with a 4-1 win over visiting Defiance on Tuesday.

The new courts, located at the high school campus, saw the 19-2 Bears win both doubles matchups and two of the singles matches to earn the team triumph. Jennessa Johnson picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Alexa Bickford at first singles while Kyla Fox did likewise at third singles.

Brianna Shank earned the lone win for the Bulldogs, downing Sydney Davis at second singles, 6-3, 6-2.

Bryan 4, Defiance 1

Singles

1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brianna Shank (D) def. Sydney Davis, 6-3, 6-2; 3. Kyla Fox (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Emilee Bassett-Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Marissa Blunt-Chloe Wetstein (D), 6-2, 6-1; 2. Abby Snider-Kenzie Adams (B) def. Ava Shock-Sofia Castillo, 6-1, 6-3.

