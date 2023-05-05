Lima Bath spoiled Senior Night for the Defiance boys tennis team on Friday in a rescheduled Western Buckeye League finale in a 3-2 nailbiter.
Lima Bath spoiled Senior Night for the Defiance boys tennis team on Friday in a rescheduled Western Buckeye League finale in a 3-2 nailbiter.
Brayden Kaple bested Aiden Brenner in a three-set marathon at first singles featuring a pair of tiebreak sets while Jackson Honsberger also fell in three sets at second singles for the Bulldogs (6-10, 2-7 WBL).
“Bath threw together two of the better players in the league against us at first doubles, but we fought hard to take four games,” said DHS coach Charlie Bates.
Defiance will turn its attention to the Western Buckeye League championships in Lima starting Saturday morning.
At Defiance
Lima Bath 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Brayden Kaple (LB) def. Aidan Brenner, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5; 2. Taylor McCoy (LB) def. Jackson Honsberger, 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Carmine Castaneda (D) def. Cody Miller, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Daniel Bolon-Ezra Bolon (LB) def. Kolton Greear-Carter Campbell, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Zack Hanson-Dylan Johnson (D) def. Declan Callahan-Braydin Vanbuskirk, 6-1, 6-1.
NBTL Tournament
MVCD 16, Bryan 15, Ada 9, Wauseon 7, Archbold 4, Rossford 4
First Singles
1. Caillaux (MVCD), Jameson (Ada), Bassett (B), Luke Rosebrook (Ar)
Second Singles
1. C. McCashen (B), Boggs (R), Williams (Ada), Yu (MVCD).
Third Singles
1. Williams (MVCD), Alexander (Ada), Kennedy (B), Hageman (Ar).
First Doubles
1. VanDeilen-Wenger (W), Schlade-Stark (B), Stuckey-Yoder (Ar), Klingler-Archer (Ada)
Second Doubles
1. Tang-Ridi (MVCD), M. McCashen-DeWitt (B), Leininger-Sultis (W), Misko-Bieganowski (R).
Thursday
At Napoleon
Wauseon 5, Napoleon 0
Singles
1. Gavin VanDeilen (W) def. Mason Peckinpaugh, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Carson Wenger (W) def. Alex Gyde, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Gavin Holcomb (W) def. David Rodriguez, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Alden Leininger-Clay Soltis (W) def. Braden Bostelman-Caden Stover, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Zeb Siefker-Levi Short (W) def. Mitch Velazqauez-Kohen Wiechers, 6-1, 6-0.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.