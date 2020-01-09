The Napoleon boys and girls swept an eight-team event with swimmers from Anthony Wayne, Eastwood, Maumee Valley Country Day, Gibsonburg, Tinora and Archbold on Wednesday at the Napoleon High School Natatorium.

The Wildcat boys prevailed 130-34. Kyle Hudson won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke for Napoleon while Mason Switzer took first in the 50 and 100 freestyle.

In the girls event, the Lady Wildcats won 112-54. Brittany Boysel grabbed first place in the 200 and 500 freestyle while Kaylee Nagel won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for Napoleon.

Both squads return to action on Thursday at the NLL championships in Bowling Green beginning at 5 p.m. Finals begin on Friday at 5 p.m.

