NAPOLEON — Napoleon and Bryan split in a tri-match with Defiancein swimming action on Tuesday in Napoleon. The Bryan girls topped Napoleon, 96-76, while the Napoleon boys won over Bryan, 129-45.

Bryan girls winners were Lauren Wityk (200 IM), Meggie Voigt (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Addie Oberlin (100 butterfly) and Emilee Bassett (100 breaststroke).

Napoleon individual winners were Hope Buchhop (100 backstroke) and Brittany Boysel (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle).

Napoleon boys individual winners were Clay Gyde (100 breaststroke), Brett Bostelman (100 backstroke), Kyle Hudson (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Khalil Tran (200 IM and 100 butterfly) and Masen Switzer (50 freestyle).

Bryan’s Kellen Rigg won the 500 freestyle.

Boys Meet

Napoleon 129, Bryan 45, Defiance 8

200 medley relay — 1. Napoleon (Hudson, Niekamp, Tran, Switzer), 1:49.13. 200 freestyle — 1. Hudson (N), 1:45.68; 2. Rigg (B); 3. Durdel (B); 4. Spring (N); 5. Griffith (N). 200 IM — 1. Tran (N), 2:13.11; 2. Gyde (N); 3. Bostelman (N); 4. Hartman (D); 5. Spring (N). 50 freestyle — 1. Switzer (N), 24.52; 2. Barrow-Whetro (B); 3. Cashman (N); 4. Gray (N); 5. Martinez (D). 1 meter diving — 1. Hull (N), 185.4; 2. Gaffney (N); 3. Grant (N). 100 butterfly — 1. Tran (N), 59.66; 2. Gray (N); 3. Kimble (B); 4. Niekamp (N). 100 freestyle — 1. Hudson (N), 48.63; 2. Barrow-Whetro (B); 3. Switzer (N); 4. Cashman (N); 5. Miller (N). 500 freestyle — 1.Rigg (B), 5:06.87; 2. Spring (N); 3. Durdel (B); 4. Hartman (D); 5. Griffith (N). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Napoleon (Spring, Cashman, Gyde, Switzer), 1:38.06; 2. Bryan (Alyanakian, Patterson, Durdel, Rigg). 100 backstroke — 1. Bostelman (N), 1:04.45; 2. Kimble (B); 3. Gyde (N); 4. Nolan (D); 5. Campbell (D). 100 breaststroke — 1. Gyde (N), 1:09.61; 2. Niekamp (N); 3. Alyanakian (B); 4. Spring (N); 5. Patterson (B). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Napoleon (Spring, Gyde, Tran, Hudson), 3:29.06; 2. Bryan (Durdel, Kimble, Barrow-Whetro, Rigg).

Girls Meet

Bryan 96, Napoleon 76,

Fairview 6, Tinora 5, Defiance 3

200 medley relay — 1. Bryan (Keil, Bassett, Oberlin, Goodrich), 2:06.95; 2. Napoleon (Koesters, Carpenter, Konstantinova, Speiser). 200 freestyle — 1. Boysel (N), 2:05.98; 2. Buchhop (N); 3. Goodrich (B); 4. Rittenhouse-Starbidk (Fair); 5. Speiser (N). 200 IM — 1. Wityk (B), 2:31.41; 2. Oberlin (B); 3. Koesters (N); 4. Carpenter (N); 5. Konstantinova (N). 50 freestyle — 1. Voigt (B), 24.65; 2. Nagel (N); 3. Zimmerman (B); 4. Potts (B); 5. Delfavero (N). 1 meter diving — 1. Seeman (N), 249.7; 2. Melia (Tin); 3. Fleischman (D); 4. Heitman (N); 5. Weaver (N). 100 butterfly — 1. Oberlin (B), 1:06.32; 2. Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F); 3. Konstantinova (N); 4. Koesters (N); 5. Speiser (N). 100 freestyle — 1. Voigt (B), 53.89; 2. Nagel (N); 3. Zimmerman (B); 4. Mormon (N): 5. Bostelman (N). 500 freestyle — 1. Boysel (N), 5:38.42; 2. Goodrich (B); 3. Carpenter (N); 4. Durdel (B); 5 Luthi (Tin). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bryan (Wityk, Oberlin, Zimmerman, Voigt), 1:45.49; 2. Napoleon (Boysel, Koesters, Buchhop, Nagel). 100 backstroke — 1. Buchhop (N), 1:08.82; 2. Keil (B); 3. Wityk (B); 4. Mormon (N); 5. Thiel (B). 100 breaststroke — 1. Bassett (B), 1:22.73; 2. Leitch (B); 3. Speiser (N); 4. Seaman (B); 5. Potts (B). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Bryan (Zimmerman, Goodrich, Wityk, Voigt), 3:56.12; 2. Napoleon (Boysel, Carpenter, Buchhop, Nagel).

At Wauseon

Boys Meet

Wauseon 129, Anthony Wayne 65;

Wauseon 137, Bowling Green 40

200 medley relay — 1. Wauseon, 1:58. 200 freestyle — 2. Scherer (W); 4 Hutchinson (W); 5. Bourn (W). 200 IM — 3. Chamberlin (W); 5. Pena (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Arredondo (W), 23.16; 2. Case (W); 3. Raker (W). 100 butterfly — 3. Chamberlin (W). 100 freestyle — 2. Arredondo (W). 500 freestyle — 1. Hutchinson (W), 5:30.29; 2. Reeder (W); 3. Vernot (W). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon, 1:35.54. 100 backstroke — 1. Scherer (W), 1:00.03. 100 breaststroke — 1. Case (W), 1:11.43; 2. Pena (W); 3. Kesler (W). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon, 3:31.56.

Girls Meet

Wauseon 137, Anthony Wayne 62;

Wauseon 160, Bowling Green 31

200 medley relay — 1. Wauseon, 2:08.56. 200 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 2:00.01; 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W); 5. Wasnich (W). 200 IM — 1. Rhoades (W), 2:25.74; 2. Carroll (W); 4. Kuntz (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Russell (W), 26.66; 2. Duden (W). 2. Niese (A); 4. Power (A). 1 meter diving — 3. Gerig (W); 4. Estep (W); 5. Kebschull (W). 100 butterfly — 2. Freestone (W); 4. Roelfsema (W). 100 freestyle — 1. Russell (W), 58.4; 2. Duden (W); 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W). 500 freestyle — 1. Rhoades (W), 5:36.84; 5. Fisher (W). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon, 1:46.02. 100 backstroke — 3. SAchuette (W); 4. Carroll (W). 100 breaststroke — 1. Kuntz (W), 1:16.49; 2. Roelfsema (W). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon, 3:52.8.

At Ayersville

Boys Meet

Van Wert 80, Ayersville 23

200 freestyle — 3. Bussing (A). 50 freestyle — 2. Niese (A); 4. Power (A). 100 freestyle — 2. Bussing (A). 100 backstroke — 2. Power (A). 100 breaststroke — 1. Niese (A), 1:14.24. 4. Witter (D), 5. W. Johns (D).

Girls Meet

Van Wert 86, Ayersville 39

200 freestyle — 1. Seeburger (A), 2:43.01; 3. Forbess (A). 50 freestyle — 3. Wank (A); 4. Bloomfield (A); 5. Dankworth (A). 100 freestyle — 3. Wank (A); 4. Kirkland (A); 5. Dankworth (A). 100 backstroke — 3. Forbess (A); 4. Kirkland (A). 100 breaststroke — 1. Seeburger (A), 1:27.45. 3. Bloomfield (A).

