WAUSEON — The Wauseon swim teams swept a home tri-meet on Tuesday night. The Wauseon boys topped Ottawa-Glandorf, 90-74 and Ayersville, 105-19. The Lady Indians beat Ottawa-Glandorf, 102-73 and Ayersville, 129-22.

Wauseon boys individual winners were Andrew Scherer (200 freestyle, 1:53.69 and 100 backstroke, 59.74), Branden Arredondo (50 freestyle, 1:53.69 and 100 freestyle, 50.16) and James Hutchinson (500 freestyle, 5:31.56).

Ottawa-Glandorf boys winners were Zachary Diemer (diving, 173.3), Carson Trombley (200 IM, 2:15.76 and 100 breaststroke, 1:10.06) and Wes Davidson (100 butterfly, 58.33).

Wauseon girls individual winners were Grace Rhoades (200 freestyle, 2:06.22), Brooke Schuette (50 freestyle, 26.24 and 500 freestyle, 5:20.46), Megan Carroll (100 freestyle, 58.3) and Macy Gerig (diving, 157.0).

Ottawa-Glandorf girls winners were Sydney Porinchok (200 IM, 2:27.08 and 100 butterfly, 1:06.26) and Marissa Beckett (100 breaststroke, 1:14.64).

Boys Meet

Wauseon 90, Ottawa-Glandorf 74

Wauseon 105, Ayersville 19

Ottawa-Glandorf 110, Ayersville 20

200 medley relay — 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Pena, Chamberlin, Bourn), 1:55.5. 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Klass, Schneeg, Schroeder, Schnipke). 200 freestyle — 1. Scherer (W), 1:53.69; 2. Fenbert (OG); 3. Bourn (W); 4. Rieman (Miller City). 200 IM — 1. Trombley (OG), 2:15.76; 2. Giesken (MC); 3. Chamberlin (W); 4. Pena (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Arredondo (W), 22.92; 2. Case (W); 3. Niese (A); 4. Klass (OG). Diving — 1. Diemer (OG), 173.3; 2. Meyer (OG). 100 butterfly — 1. Davidson (OG), 58.33; 2. Chamberlin (W); 3. Schroeder (OG). 100 freestyle — 1. Arredondo (W), 50.16; 2. Giesken (MC); 3. Fenbert (OG); 4. Case (W). 500 freestyle — 1. Hutchinson (W), 5:31.56; 2. Klass (OG); 3. Utrup (OG); 4. Reeder (W). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:35.3; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Schneeg, Trombley, Davidson, Fenbert). 100 backstroke — 1. Scherer (W), 59.74; 2. Davidson (OG); 3. Hutchinson (W); 4. Kahle (OG). 100 breaststroke — 1. Trombley (OG),1:10.06; 2. Niese (A); 3. Pena (W); 4. Schneeg (OG). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:33.15; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Klass, Davidson, Trombley, Fenbert.)

Girls Meet

Wauseon 102, Ottawa-Glandorf 73

Wauseon 129, Ayersville 22

Ottawa-Glandorf 116, Ayersville 22

200 medley relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (White, Beckett, Porinchok, Warnecke), 2:00.71; 2. Wauseon (Fisher, Roelfsema, McGinnis-Marshall, Russell). 200 freestyle — 1. Rhoades (W), 2:06.22; 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W); 3. Fuerst (OG); 4. Klass (OG). 200 IM — 1. Porinchok (OG), 2:27.08; 2. Kuntz (W); 3. Coleson (OG); 4. Freestone (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 26.24; 2. Russell (W); 3. Warnecke (OG); 4. Fenbert (OG). Diving — 1. Gerig (W), 157.00; 2. Estep (W); 3. Mennetti (W); 4. Kebschull (W). 100 butterfly — 1. Porinchok (OG), 1:06.26; 2. Freestone (W); 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W); 4. Brickner (OG). 100 freestyle — 1. Carroll (W), 58.3; 2. Beckett (OG); 3. White (OG); 4. Duden (W). 500 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 5:20.46; 2. Cupp (OG); 3. Wasnich (W); 4. Kitchen (OG). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 1:45.56; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Warnecke, Beckett, White, Porinchok). 100 backstroke — 1. White (OG), 1:06.0; 2. Fenbert (OG); 3. Carroll (W); 4. Fisher (W). 100 breaststroke — 1. Beckett (OG), 1:14.64; 2. Kuntz (OG); 3. Cupp (OG); 4. Roelfsema (W). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 3:53.09.

