WAUSEON — The Wauseon swim teams swept a home tri-meet on Tuesday night. The Wauseon boys topped Ottawa-Glandorf, 90-74 and Ayersville, 105-19. The Lady Indians beat Ottawa-Glandorf, 102-73 and Ayersville, 129-22.
Wauseon boys individual winners were Andrew Scherer (200 freestyle, 1:53.69 and 100 backstroke, 59.74), Branden Arredondo (50 freestyle, 1:53.69 and 100 freestyle, 50.16) and James Hutchinson (500 freestyle, 5:31.56).
Ottawa-Glandorf boys winners were Zachary Diemer (diving, 173.3), Carson Trombley (200 IM, 2:15.76 and 100 breaststroke, 1:10.06) and Wes Davidson (100 butterfly, 58.33).
Wauseon girls individual winners were Grace Rhoades (200 freestyle, 2:06.22), Brooke Schuette (50 freestyle, 26.24 and 500 freestyle, 5:20.46), Megan Carroll (100 freestyle, 58.3) and Macy Gerig (diving, 157.0).
Ottawa-Glandorf girls winners were Sydney Porinchok (200 IM, 2:27.08 and 100 butterfly, 1:06.26) and Marissa Beckett (100 breaststroke, 1:14.64).
Boys Meet
Wauseon 90, Ottawa-Glandorf 74
Wauseon 105, Ayersville 19
Ottawa-Glandorf 110, Ayersville 20
200 medley relay — 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Pena, Chamberlin, Bourn), 1:55.5. 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Klass, Schneeg, Schroeder, Schnipke). 200 freestyle — 1. Scherer (W), 1:53.69; 2. Fenbert (OG); 3. Bourn (W); 4. Rieman (Miller City). 200 IM — 1. Trombley (OG), 2:15.76; 2. Giesken (MC); 3. Chamberlin (W); 4. Pena (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Arredondo (W), 22.92; 2. Case (W); 3. Niese (A); 4. Klass (OG). Diving — 1. Diemer (OG), 173.3; 2. Meyer (OG). 100 butterfly — 1. Davidson (OG), 58.33; 2. Chamberlin (W); 3. Schroeder (OG). 100 freestyle — 1. Arredondo (W), 50.16; 2. Giesken (MC); 3. Fenbert (OG); 4. Case (W). 500 freestyle — 1. Hutchinson (W), 5:31.56; 2. Klass (OG); 3. Utrup (OG); 4. Reeder (W). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:35.3; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Schneeg, Trombley, Davidson, Fenbert). 100 backstroke — 1. Scherer (W), 59.74; 2. Davidson (OG); 3. Hutchinson (W); 4. Kahle (OG). 100 breaststroke — 1. Trombley (OG),1:10.06; 2. Niese (A); 3. Pena (W); 4. Schneeg (OG). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:33.15; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Klass, Davidson, Trombley, Fenbert.)
Girls Meet
Wauseon 102, Ottawa-Glandorf 73
Wauseon 129, Ayersville 22
Ottawa-Glandorf 116, Ayersville 22
200 medley relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (White, Beckett, Porinchok, Warnecke), 2:00.71; 2. Wauseon (Fisher, Roelfsema, McGinnis-Marshall, Russell). 200 freestyle — 1. Rhoades (W), 2:06.22; 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W); 3. Fuerst (OG); 4. Klass (OG). 200 IM — 1. Porinchok (OG), 2:27.08; 2. Kuntz (W); 3. Coleson (OG); 4. Freestone (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 26.24; 2. Russell (W); 3. Warnecke (OG); 4. Fenbert (OG). Diving — 1. Gerig (W), 157.00; 2. Estep (W); 3. Mennetti (W); 4. Kebschull (W). 100 butterfly — 1. Porinchok (OG), 1:06.26; 2. Freestone (W); 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W); 4. Brickner (OG). 100 freestyle — 1. Carroll (W), 58.3; 2. Beckett (OG); 3. White (OG); 4. Duden (W). 500 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 5:20.46; 2. Cupp (OG); 3. Wasnich (W); 4. Kitchen (OG). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 1:45.56; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Warnecke, Beckett, White, Porinchok). 100 backstroke — 1. White (OG), 1:06.0; 2. Fenbert (OG); 3. Carroll (W); 4. Fisher (W). 100 breaststroke — 1. Beckett (OG), 1:14.64; 2. Kuntz (OG); 3. Cupp (OG); 4. Roelfsema (W). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 3:53.09.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.