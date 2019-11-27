WAUSEON — Wauseon swept both the boys and girls meets in the season opener, over Ayersville. The boys topped Ayersville, 124-13, while the girls won, 108-33.
Double winners for the Wauseon boys were Isaiah Bourn in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle and Andrew Scherer in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke.
The girls double winners for Wauseon were Megan Carroll (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle), Natalie Kuntz (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke), Magdalena Duden (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle) and Grace Rhoades (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke).
Boys Meet
Wauseon 124, Ayersville 13
200 medley relay - 1. Wauseon (Scherer, Case, Chamberlin, Arredondo), 1:53.43. 200 freestyle - 1. Bourn (W), 2:15.29; 2. Pena (W); 3. Raker (W); 4. Bussing (A). 200 IM - 1. Scherer (W), 2:18.24; 2. Hutchinson (W). 50 freestyle - 1. Vernot (W), 29.5; 2.Reeder (W); 3. Power (A); 4. Razo (A). 100 butterfly - 1. Arredondo (W), 1:02.38; 2. Chamberlin (W). 100 freestyle - 1. Bourn (W), 59.17; 2. Reeder (W); 3. Fisher (W); 4. Razo (A). 500 freestyle - 1. Hutchinson (W), 5:52.13; 2. Raker (W). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon (Vernot, Bourn, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:43.95. 100 backstroke - 1. Scherer (W), 1:05.97; 2. Chamberlin (W); 3. Bussing (A); 4. Fisher (W). 100 breaststroke - 1. Case (W), 1:11.9; 2. Pena (W); 3. Kesler (W). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon (Vernot, Pena, Raker , Arredondo), 4:12.07.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 108, Ayersville 33
200 medley relay - 1. Wauseon (Schuette, Kuntz, McGinnis-Marshall, Roelfsema), 2:09.88. 200 freestyle - 1. Carroll (W), 2:13.3; 2. Wasnich (W); 3. Seeburger (A); 4. Kirkland (A). 200 IM - 1. Kuntz (W), 2:35.2; 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W). 50 freestyle - 1. Duden (W), 27.69; 2. Russell (W); 3. Bloomfield (A); 4. Dankworth (A). 100 butterfly - 1. Rhoades (W), 1:02.38; 2. Chamberlin (W). 100 freestyle - 1. Duden (W), 1:01.86; 2. Sigg (W); 3. Ricica (A); 4. Wank (A). 500 freestyle - 1. Carroll (W), 6:02.36. 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon (Kuntz, Carroll, Duden, Schuette), 1:51.98. 100 backstroke - 1. Rhoades (W), 1:07.04; 2. Wasnich (W); 3. Forbess (A); 4. Kirkland (A). 100 breaststroke - 1. Kuntz (W), 1:18.04; 2. Roelfsema (W); 3. Seeburger (A); 4. Ricica (A). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon (Sigg, McGinnis-Marshall, Carroll, Russell), 4:22.59.
