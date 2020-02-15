BOWLING GREEN — The Wauseon girls swimming and diving team finished as the district runner-up at the Division II district meet at Bowling Green State University on Friday.
Brooke Schuette was a double winner for the Indians, capturing the 200 and 500 freestyle. Napoleon’s Kaylee Nagel won the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Wauseon’s Branden Arredondo won the 50 freestyle and finished second in the 100 freestyle to advance. Napoleon’s Kyle Hudson was the district championship in the 100 backstroke.
Girls
Team Scores
Celina 196, Wauseon 188, Ontario 181, Napoleon 156, Bryan 155, Ottawa-Glandorf 152, Lexington 141, Oak Harbor 140, New Bremen 124, Shelby 123, Colonel Crawford 113, Ada 95, Port Clinton 92, Margaretta 86, Coldwater 74, Galion 69, Sandusky Perkins 33, Ft. Recovery 32, Maumee Valley 29, Lima Bath 25, Tinora 20, Lima Shawnee 18, Marion Local 18, Defiance 16, Gibsonburg 16, Fairview 13, Eastwood 11, Huron 9.
Events
(Top 2 automatically qualify)
50 Freestyle – 1. Kaylee Nagel (Napoleon) 23.54; 3. Meggie Voigt (Bryan) 23.62; 14. Sarayna Russell (Wauseon) 25.43; 21. Audrey Zimmerman (Bryan) 25.71; 22. Taylor Peters (Bryan) 25.92; 24. Maddie White (Ottawa-Glandorf) 26.03.
100 Freestyle – 1. Kaylee Nagel (Napoleon) 51.35; 2. Meggie Voigt (Bryan) 51.92; 8. Sarayna Russell (Wauseon) 55.66; 10. Magdalena Duden (Wauseon) 56.41; 13. Megan Carroll (Wauseon) 57.13; 20. Audrey Zimmerman (Bryan) 57.75; 24. Hannah Verhoff (Ottawa-Glandorf) 58.44; 31. Addie Oberlin (Bryan) 1:02.03.
200 Freestyle – 1. Brooke Schuette (Wauseon) 1:52.88; 4. Brittany Boysel (Napoleon) 2:00.53; 5. Grace Rhoades (Wauseon) 2:00.66; 7. Hannah Goodrich (Bryan) 2:01.69; 9. Myley McGinnis-Marshall (Wauseon) 2:03.14; 11. Hope Buchhop (Napoleon) 2:04.75; 20. Kenzington Cupp (Ottawa-Glandorf) 2:09.34; 22. Emilie Wasnich (Wauseon) 2:09.93; 26. Addyson Speiser (Napoleon) 2:11.00; 27. Claire Fuerst (Ottawa-Glandorf) 2:11.96.
500 Freestyle – 1. Brooke Schuette (Wauseon) 5:03.35; 2. Brittany Boysel (Napoleon) 5:19.18; 2. Hannah Goodrich (Bryan) 5:26.41; 4. Grace Rhoades (Wauseon) 5:30.68; 7. Hope Buchhop (Napoleon) 5:34.64; 9. Emily Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview) 5:37.95; 10. Ashley Fisher (Wauseon) 5:38.70; 12. Marissa Beckett (Ottawa-Glandorf) 5:43.05; 13. Kenzington Cupp (Ottawa-Glandorf) 5:44.19; 15. Addyson Speiser (Napoleon) 5:45.24; 16. Emilie Wasnich (Wauseon) 5:49.51; 21. Mary Carpenter (Napoleon) 5:52.71; 23. Claire Fuerst (Ottawa-Glandorf) 5:55.42; 31. Jennifer Leitch (Bryan) 6:08.65.
100 Backstroke – 2. Maddie White (Ottawa-Glandorf) 1:00.48; 23. Ava Brickner (Ottawa-Glandorf) 1:06.65; 27. Maya Keil (Bryan) 1:07.11; 29. Alexis Kitchen (Ottawa-Glandorf) 1:07.36; 30. Olivia Fenbert (Ottawa-Glandorf) 1:08.24.
100 Breaststroke – 2. Sydney Porinchok (Ottawa-Glandorf) 1:06.06; 21. Natalie Kuntz (Wauseon) 1:15.83; 26. Maggie Roelfsema (Wauseon) 1:16.71; 28. Emma Coleson (Ottawa-Glandorf) 1:18.03; 29. Jennifer Leitch (Bryan) 1:18.07.
100 Butterfly – 2. Sydney Porinchok (Ottawa-Glandorf) 57.80; 13. Abby Warnecke (Ottawa-Glandorf) 1:04.36; 15. Ashley Freestone (Wauseon) 1:04.64; 17. Addie Oberlin (Bryan) 1:05.03; 20. Myley McGinnis-Marshall (Wauseon) 1:05.78; 32. Elle Koesters (Napoleon) 1:11.49.
200 IM – 3. Marissa Beckett (Ottawa-Glandorf) 2:17.46; 5. Megan Carroll (Wauseon) 2:20.33; 8. Lauren Wityk (Bryan) 2:23.11; 13. Emily Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview) 2:25.55; 20. Natalie Kuntz (Wauseon) 2:28.66; 21. Ashley Freestone (Wauseon) 2:29.61; 22. Maya Keil (Bryan) 2:29.88; 23. Mary Carpenter (Napoleon) 2:29.93; 24. Olivia Fenbert (Ottawa-Glandorf) 2:30.48; 27. Elle Koesters (Napoleon) 2:31.20; 29. Emma Coleson (Ottawa-Glandorf) 2:33.70.
200 Freestyle Relay – 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 1:40.65. 5. Bryan 1:41.00; 7. Wauseon 1:41.19; 12. Napoleon 1:43.62.
400 Freestyle Relay – 2. Wauseon 3:41.08; 5. Bryan 3:43.08; 7. Napoleon 3:45.78; 12. Ottawa-Glandorf 3:56.06.
200 Medley Relay – 4. Ottawa-Glandorf 1:52.06; 12. Bryan 1:58.17; 16. Wauseon 2:02.10; 21. Napoleon 2:07.56.
Boys
Team Scores
Lexington 284.5, Sandusky Perkins 213, Wapakoneta 153, Ashland 145, Oak Harbor 135, Lima Shawnee 135, St. Marys 125, Wauseon 108, Sandusky St. Marys 107.5, Napoleon 105, Bryan 98, Port Clinton 78, Sandusky 74, Norwalk St. Paul 69.5, Minster 61, Galion 55, Upper Sandusky 49, Bowling Green 37, Huron 31, Willard 29, Ontario 25, Celina 23, Eastwood 23, Maumee Valley 20, Tiffin Columbian 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 19, Shelby 17.5, Mansfield Senior 16, Ashland Crestview 15, Margaretta 13, Van Wert 13, Miller City 12, Norwalk 9, Vermilion 4, Mansfield Christian 3.
Events
50 Freestyle – 1. Branden Arredondo (Wauseon) 21.95; 24. Jackson Miller (Bryan) 23.32.
100 Freestyle – 2. Branden Arredondo (Wauseon) 48.07; 11. Jeremy Durdel (Bryan) 49.52; 18. Zach Giesken (Miller City) 50.00; 25. Collin Barrow-Whetro (Bryan) 51.11; 28. Jackson Miller (Bryan) 51.35.
200 Freestyle – 2. Kyle Hudson (Napoleon) 1:42.06; 3. Kellen Rigg (Bryan) 1:43.44; 12. Andrew Scherer (Wauseon) 1:48.70; 15. Jeremy Durdel (Bryan) 1:49.26; 18. Levi Spring (Napoleon) 1:52.10; 24. J.T. Hutchinson (Wauseon) 1:55.67; 27. Carson Trombley (Ottawa-Glandorf) 1:56.89.
500 Freestyle – 2. Kellen Rigg (Bryan) 4:44.16; 5. Andrew Scherer (Wauseon) 4:54.84; 7. Levi Spring (Napoleon) 4:56.99; 17. J.T. Hutchinson (Wauseon) 5:17.80; 19. Alex Gyde (Napoleon) 5:21.18; 22. Logan Hartman (Defiance) 5:23.41; 23. Mitchell Grifith (Napoleon) 5:23.42; 28. Micah Spring (Napoleon) 5:29.64.
100 Backstroke – 1. Kyle Hudson (Napoleon) 52.60; 7. Zach Giesken (Miller City) 55.17; 11. Wes Davidson (Ottawa-Glandorf) 57.18; 29. Brett Bostelman (Napoleon) 1:03.27.
100 Breaststroke – 10. Carter Niekamp (Napoleon) 1:01.79; 17. Carson Trombley (Ottawa-Glandorf) 1:05.11; 22. Clay Gyde (Napoleon) 1:05.92; 28. Aidan Pena (Wauseon) 1:08.34; 30. Ara Alyanakian (Bryan) 1:08.72.
100 Butterfly – 10. Wes Davidson (Ottawa-Glandorf) 54.65; 17. Khalil Tran (Napoleon) 56.92; 23. Maddux Chamberlain (Wauseon) 58.49; 24. Drew Gray (Napoleon) 58.66.
200 IM – 11. Clay Gyde (Napoleon) 2:08.01; 14. Khalil Tran (Napooleon) 2:09.90; 15. Maddux Chamberlain (Wauseon) 2:11.23; 23. Logan Hartman (Defiance) 2:14.86; 26. Brett Bostelman (Napoleon) 2:17.07; 32. Matthew Schneeg (Ottawa-Glandorf) 2:25.64.
200 Freestyle Relay – 6. Bryan 1:30.25; 8. Wauseon 1:31.15; 16. Napoleon 1:33.60; 17. Ottawa-Glandorf 1:33.62.
400 Freestyle Relay – 4. Bryan 3:19.26; 5. Wauseon 3:20.09; 7. Napoleon 3:20.47; 18. Ottawa-Glandorf 3:39.45.
200 Medley Relay – 10. Napoleon 1:42.06; 15. Ottawa-Glandorf 1:45.11; 24. Wauseon 1:55.23.
