AYERSVILLE — Van Wert swept Ayersville in a dual meet at the Ayersville pool on Tuesday.
Despite the loss, Ayersville’s Isaiah Niese was a double winner for the Pilots.
In Northern Lakes League action, the Napoleon boys claimed every event except the 200 free relay during a dual meet with Sylvania Northview.
Kaylee Nagel won the 50 and 100 freestyle for the Napoleon girls while Kyle Hudson (100 fly, 100 breaststroke) and Khalil Tran (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle were also double winners.
Boys
Van Wert 72, Ayersville 38
200 medley relay — Van Wert (Rex, Wannemacher, Welker, Tucker) 1:54.35; 200 freestyle — Ian Rex (VW) 2:07.03; 50 freestyle — Isaiah Niese (A) 24.77; 100 freestyle — Gage Wannemacher (VW) 56.92; 500 freestyle — Jayden Welker (VW) 5:33.69; 200 freestyle relay — Van Wert (Wannemacher, Rex, Francis, Miller) 1:51.03; 100 backstroke — Ian Rex (VW) 1:06.56; 100 breaststroke — Isaiah Niese (A) 1:14.23; 400 freestyle relay — Van Wert (Tucker, Francis, Miller, Welker) 4:32.92.
Girls
Van Wert 58, Ayersville 33
200 medley relay — Van Wert (Mull, McClain, Burenga, Etter) 2:24.13; 200 freestyle — Jamie Burenga (VW) 2:26.76; 200 IM — Gracie Mull (VW) 3:01.72; 50 freestyle — Tyra McClain (VW) 30.07; 100 freestyle — Tyra McClain (VW) 1:08.02; 200 freestyle relay — Van Wert (Burenga, McClain, Etter, Mull) 2:07.72; 100 backstroke — Jamie Burenga (VW) 1:16.72; 100 breaststroke — Aleena Seeburger (A) 1:28.17.
