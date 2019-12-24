BOWLING GREEN — The Bryan boys finished 14th while the girls were 11th in the top-flight DHS Northwest Ohio Classic at Bowling Green State University on Friday and Saturday.
The field, which featured Division I teams like Dublin Jerome, Pickerington North and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, saw Bryan’s Meggie Voigt break a pair of school records in the 200 freestyle (third place in 1:56.29) and 100 butterfly (second place in 58:85).
Bryan sophomore Kellen Rigg also set a school record in the 100 butterfly on the boys side, swimming the race in a time of 52.95, good for sixth.
The Wauseon girls, which finished 16th overall, saw Brooke Schuette finish fifth in the 200 freestyle finals and claim the 500 freestyle in 5:09.40, seven seconds clear of Oregon Clay’s Joslyn Jurski. Sydney Porinchok was eighth in the finals of the 100 breaststroke for Ottawa-Glandorf.
On the boys side, Wauseon’s Branden Arredondo was eighth in the 50 freestyle while Miller City’s Zack Giesken earned a 10th-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 56.41.
In other action, Napoleon competed in the annual Canton Christmas Invitational at McKinley High School, the site of the state championship meet.
Kaylee Nagel earned a win in the 100 freestyle for Napoleon while finishing sixth in the 100 breaststroke and swimming a leg of the sixth-place 400 freestyle relay. Addison Heitman was sixth overall in diving for the Wildcats.
