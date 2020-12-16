Lima Shawnee got the best of host Defiance in a dual meet at the Defiance YMCA on Tuesday, winning both the boys and girls matchups in Western Buckeye League action.
DHS seniors Dawson Hoeffel (50 freestyle) and Damien Martinez Jr. (100 freestyle) and sophomore Logan Hartman (500 freestyle) each picked up individual victories for the Bulldogs while all three teamed up with senior Michael Nolan in the winning 400 freestyle relay.
In the girls meet, Defiance freshman Hailey Becker was first in the 200 freestyle while senior Addi Fleischman’s score of 228.95 was good for first place for the Bulldogs.
Fairview’s Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck was second in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke in the meet.
At Wauseon, the Bryan boys picked up a dual victory over the Indians while the Wauseon girls downed the Bears, 104-77. Bryan senior Kellen Rigg set a school record in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:06.78.
At Defiance
Boys Meet
Lima Shawnee 108, Defiance 57
200 medley relay — 1. Shawnee A (Delgado, Latham, Briggs, Powell), 1:56.4; Defiance A, Shawnee B, Shawnee C; 200 freestyle — 1. Latham (S), 2:21.28; Campbell (D), Reed (S), Powell (S); 200 IM — 1. Figgins (S), 2:02.87; Delgado; 50 freestyle — 1. Hoeffel (D), 24.92; Hartman (D), Martinez Jr. (D), Spyker (S); Diving — 1. Tafe (S), 150.45; DeTray (D), Lewis (S); 1. Briggs (S), 56.02; Koh (S), Powell (S); 100 freestyle — 1. Martinez Jr. (D), 1:01.58; Spyker (S), Nolan (D), Koh (S); 500 freestyle — 1. Hartman (D), 5:35.09; Cleaves (S), Delgado (S); 200 freestyle relay — 1. Shawnee A (Briggs, Brown, Powell, Koh), 1:51.14; Shawnee B; 100 backstroke — 1. Briggs (S), 1:01.88; Hoeffel (D), Brown (S), Nolan (D); 100 breaststroke — 1. Cleaves (S), 1:11.27; Latham (S), Figgins (S), Campbell (D); 400 freestyle relay — 1. Defiance (Hartman, Martinez Jr., Nolan, Hoeffel), 4:05.89; Shawnee.
Girls Meet
Lima Shawnee 115, Defiance 48
200 medley relay — 1. Shawnee A (Morris, Rex, Phillips, Frost), 2:09.86; 2. Shawnee B, Defiance A, Shawnee C; 200 freestyle — 1. Becker (D), 2:26.17; Niesen (S), Frost (S); 200 IM — 1. Curl (S), 2:46.23; Frey (D), Snider (S), Taylor (D); 50 freestyle — 1. Niesen (S), 30.03; Pry (D), Frost (S), Busch (D); Diving — 1. Fleischman (D), 228.95; Renn (D), Andrews (S); 100 butterfly — 1. Rex (S), 1:16.98; Taylor (D); 100 freestyle — 1. Morris (S), 1:02.01; Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview), 1:02.04; Delgado (S), Garcia (D); 500 freestyle — 1. Rex (S), 6:24.87; Phillips (S), Duncan (S); 200 freestyle relay — 1. Shawnee A (Phillips, Curl, Frost, Niesen), 2:00.7; Defiance A, Shawnee B; 100 backstroke — 1. Morris (S), 1:09.04; Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F), Snider (S), Busch (D); 100 breaststroke — 1. Phillips (S), 1:18.83; Curl (S), Frey (D), Hilden (S); 400 freestyle relay — 1. Shawnee A (Morris, Williams, Delgado, Rex), 4:38.67; Shawnee B.
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Bowling Green 134, Ayersville 18
200 medley relay — 1. Bowling Green B, 2:01.31; Ayersville, Bowling Green A; 200 freestyle — 1. Xu (BG), 2:07.89; Tressler (A), Alvarez-Munoz (BG); 200 IM — 1. Niese (A), 2:25.2; Mejiritski (BG), Hildebrand (BG), O’Connell (BG); 50 freestyle — 1. Bowlus (BG), 26.9; Power (A), Krouse (A), Guo (BG); 100 butterfly — 1. Xu (BG), 1:01.17; Alvarez-Munoz (BG), Cavins (BG); 100 freestyle — 1. Niese (A), 57.92; Kirchner (BG), Bowlus (BG), Rippey (BG); 500 freestyle — 1. O’Connell (BG), 5:56.04; Mejiritski (BG), Hildebrand (BG); 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bowling Green, 1:52.72; Ayersville; 100 backstroke — 1. Cavins (BG), 1:09.98; Rippey (BG), Power (A); 100 breaststroke — 1. Kirchner (BG), 1:14.97; Tressler (A), Guo (BG), Krouse (A); 400 freestyle relay — Bowling Green A, 4:05.54; Bowling Green B.
Girls Meet
Bowling Green 110, Ayersville 40
200 medley relay — 1. Bowling Green B, 2:17.66; Bowling Green B, Ayersville; 200 freestyle — 1. Layne (BG), 2:23.12; Halleck (BG), Gaines (BG); 200 IM — 1. E. Billiot (BG), 2:43.22; K. Billiot (BG), Rader (BG); 50 freestyle — 1. Rollins (BG), 29.36; Mathey (BG), Hamilton (BG), Hibbard (A); 100 butterfly — 1. Halleck (BG), 1:19.63; Ostrowski (BG); 100 freestyle — 1. Mathey (BG), 1:05.56; Rollins (BG), Gaines (BG), Hibbard (A); 500 freestyle — 1. E. Billiot (BG), 6:51; Germann (BG), Thompson (BG); 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bowling Green A, 2:03.45; Bowling Green B, Ayersville; 100 backstroke — 1. Ostrowski (BG), 1:14.64; Hamilton (BG), Forbess (A), Kirkland (A); 100 breaststroke — 1. Layne (BG), 1:21.03; K. Billiot (BG), Seeburger (A), Rader (BG); 400 freestyle relay — 1. Bowling Green B, 4:35.78; Bowling Green A.
At Wauseon
Boys Meet
Bryan 91, Wauseon 61
200 medley relay — 1. Bryan (Davis, Alyanakian, Guerra, Patterson), 2:08.30; 200 freestyle — 1. Scherer (W), 1:54.54; Barrow-Whetro (B), Reeder (W), Davis (B); 200 IM — 1. Rigg (B), 2:06.78; Ankney (W); 50 freestyle — 1. Miller (B), 23.68; Bourn (W), Stollings (B), Guerra (B); Diving — 1. Schweinhagen (W), 116.05; 100 butterfly — 1. Miller (B), 1:02.92; Mejia (B); 100 freestyle — 1. Rigg (B), 51.02; Ankney (W), Bourn (W), Guerra (B); 500 freestyle — 1. Scherer (W), 5:14.55; Barrow-Whetro (B), Reeder (W), Davis (B); 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bryan A (Rigg, Alyanakian, Barrow-Whetro, Miller), 1:37.87; Wauseon A, Bryan B, Wauseon B; 100 backstroke — 1. Freestone (W), 1:18.78; Vernot (W), Stollings (B), Mejia (B); 100 breaststroke — 1. Alyanakian (B), 1:17.09; Patterson (B), Pittman (B); 400 freestyle relay — 1. Bryan A (Barrow-Whetro, Alyanakian, Miller, Rigg), 3:36.65; Wauseon A, Wauseon B, Bryan B.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 107, Bryan 77
200 medley relay — 1. Bryan A (Keil, Bassett, Seaman, Moore), 2:09.51; Wauseon A, Bryan B, Bryan C; 200 freestyle — 1. Rhoades (W), 2:11.88; McGinnis-Marshall (W), Wasnich (W), Bassett (B); 200 IM — 1. Wityk (B), 2:33.01; Kuntz (W), Freestone (W), Keil (B); 50 freestyle — 1. Russell (W), 27.07; Hallett (W), Oberlin (B), Moore (B); Diving — 1. Estep (W), 209.2; Smith (B), Rupp (W), Mennetti (W); 100 butterfly — 1. Oberlin (B), 1:09.53; Freestone (W), McGinnis-Marshall (W), Seaman (B); 100 freestyle — 1. Russell (W), 59.99; Duden (W), Wityk (B), Moore (B); 500 freestyle — 1. Rhoades (W), 5:49.14; Wasnich (W), Durdel (B), Wallace (B); 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon A (Hallett, Duden, Rhoades, Russell), 1:49.06; Bryan A, Wauseon B, Bryan B; 100 backstroke — 1. Keil (B), 1:11.07; Fisher (W), Zigler (B), Doty (B); 100 breaststroke — 1. Kuntz (W), 1:20.19; Duden (W), Bassett (B), Seaman (B); 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon A (McGinnis-Marshall, Rhoades, Duden, Russell), 4:04.73; Bryan A, Wauseon B, Bryan B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.