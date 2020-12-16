Lima Shawnee got the best of host Defiance in a dual meet at the Defiance YMCA on Tuesday, winning both the boys and girls matchups in Western Buckeye League action.

DHS seniors Dawson Hoeffel (50 freestyle) and Damien Martinez Jr. (100 freestyle) and sophomore Logan Hartman (500 freestyle) each picked up individual victories for the Bulldogs while all three teamed up with senior Michael Nolan in the winning 400 freestyle relay.

In the girls meet, Defiance freshman Hailey Becker was first in the 200 freestyle while senior Addi Fleischman’s score of 228.95 was good for first place for the Bulldogs.

Fairview’s Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck was second in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke in the meet.

At Wauseon, the Bryan boys picked up a dual victory over the Indians while the Wauseon girls downed the Bears, 104-77. Bryan senior Kellen Rigg set a school record in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:06.78.

At Defiance

Boys Meet

Lima Shawnee 108, Defiance 57

200 medley relay — 1. Shawnee A (Delgado, Latham, Briggs, Powell), 1:56.4; Defiance A, Shawnee B, Shawnee C; 200 freestyle — 1. Latham (S), 2:21.28; Campbell (D), Reed (S), Powell (S); 200 IM — 1. Figgins (S), 2:02.87; Delgado; 50 freestyle — 1. Hoeffel (D), 24.92; Hartman (D), Martinez Jr. (D), Spyker (S); Diving — 1. Tafe (S), 150.45; DeTray (D), Lewis (S); 1. Briggs (S), 56.02; Koh (S), Powell (S); 100 freestyle — 1. Martinez Jr. (D), 1:01.58; Spyker (S), Nolan (D), Koh (S); 500 freestyle — 1. Hartman (D), 5:35.09; Cleaves (S), Delgado (S); 200 freestyle relay — 1. Shawnee A (Briggs, Brown, Powell, Koh), 1:51.14; Shawnee B; 100 backstroke — 1. Briggs (S), 1:01.88; Hoeffel (D), Brown (S), Nolan (D); 100 breaststroke — 1. Cleaves (S), 1:11.27; Latham (S), Figgins (S), Campbell (D); 400 freestyle relay — 1. Defiance (Hartman, Martinez Jr., Nolan, Hoeffel), 4:05.89; Shawnee.

Girls Meet

Lima Shawnee 115, Defiance 48

200 medley relay — 1. Shawnee A (Morris, Rex, Phillips, Frost), 2:09.86; 2. Shawnee B, Defiance A, Shawnee C; 200 freestyle — 1. Becker (D), 2:26.17; Niesen (S), Frost (S); 200 IM — 1. Curl (S), 2:46.23; Frey (D), Snider (S), Taylor (D); 50 freestyle — 1. Niesen (S), 30.03; Pry (D), Frost (S), Busch (D); Diving — 1. Fleischman (D), 228.95; Renn (D), Andrews (S); 100 butterfly — 1. Rex (S), 1:16.98; Taylor (D); 100 freestyle — 1. Morris (S), 1:02.01; Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview), 1:02.04; Delgado (S), Garcia (D); 500 freestyle — 1. Rex (S), 6:24.87; Phillips (S), Duncan (S); 200 freestyle relay — 1. Shawnee A (Phillips, Curl, Frost, Niesen), 2:00.7; Defiance A, Shawnee B; 100 backstroke — 1. Morris (S), 1:09.04; Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F), Snider (S), Busch (D); 100 breaststroke — 1. Phillips (S), 1:18.83; Curl (S), Frey (D), Hilden (S); 400 freestyle relay — 1. Shawnee A (Morris, Williams, Delgado, Rex), 4:38.67; Shawnee B.

At Ayersville

Boys Meet

Bowling Green 134, Ayersville 18

200 medley relay — 1. Bowling Green B, 2:01.31; Ayersville, Bowling Green A; 200 freestyle — 1. Xu (BG), 2:07.89; Tressler (A), Alvarez-Munoz (BG); 200 IM — 1. Niese (A), 2:25.2; Mejiritski (BG), Hildebrand (BG), O’Connell (BG); 50 freestyle — 1. Bowlus (BG), 26.9; Power (A), Krouse (A), Guo (BG); 100 butterfly — 1. Xu (BG), 1:01.17; Alvarez-Munoz (BG), Cavins (BG); 100 freestyle — 1. Niese (A), 57.92; Kirchner (BG), Bowlus (BG), Rippey (BG); 500 freestyle — 1. O’Connell (BG), 5:56.04; Mejiritski (BG), Hildebrand (BG); 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bowling Green, 1:52.72; Ayersville; 100 backstroke — 1. Cavins (BG), 1:09.98; Rippey (BG), Power (A); 100 breaststroke — 1. Kirchner (BG), 1:14.97; Tressler (A), Guo (BG), Krouse (A); 400 freestyle relay — Bowling Green A, 4:05.54; Bowling Green B.

Girls Meet

Bowling Green 110, Ayersville 40

200 medley relay — 1. Bowling Green B, 2:17.66; Bowling Green B, Ayersville; 200 freestyle — 1. Layne (BG), 2:23.12; Halleck (BG), Gaines (BG); 200 IM — 1. E. Billiot (BG), 2:43.22; K. Billiot (BG), Rader (BG); 50 freestyle — 1. Rollins (BG), 29.36; Mathey (BG), Hamilton (BG), Hibbard (A); 100 butterfly — 1. Halleck (BG), 1:19.63; Ostrowski (BG); 100 freestyle — 1. Mathey (BG), 1:05.56; Rollins (BG), Gaines (BG), Hibbard (A); 500 freestyle — 1. E. Billiot (BG), 6:51; Germann (BG), Thompson (BG); 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bowling Green A, 2:03.45; Bowling Green B, Ayersville; 100 backstroke — 1. Ostrowski (BG), 1:14.64; Hamilton (BG), Forbess (A), Kirkland (A); 100 breaststroke — 1. Layne (BG), 1:21.03; K. Billiot (BG), Seeburger (A), Rader (BG); 400 freestyle relay — 1. Bowling Green B, 4:35.78; Bowling Green A.

At Wauseon

Boys Meet

Bryan 91, Wauseon 61

200 medley relay — 1. Bryan (Davis, Alyanakian, Guerra, Patterson), 2:08.30; 200 freestyle — 1. Scherer (W), 1:54.54; Barrow-Whetro (B), Reeder (W), Davis (B); 200 IM — 1. Rigg (B), 2:06.78; Ankney (W); 50 freestyle — 1. Miller (B), 23.68; Bourn (W), Stollings (B), Guerra (B); Diving — 1. Schweinhagen (W), 116.05; 100 butterfly — 1. Miller (B), 1:02.92; Mejia (B); 100 freestyle — 1. Rigg (B), 51.02; Ankney (W), Bourn (W), Guerra (B); 500 freestyle — 1. Scherer (W), 5:14.55; Barrow-Whetro (B), Reeder (W), Davis (B); 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bryan A (Rigg, Alyanakian, Barrow-Whetro, Miller), 1:37.87; Wauseon A, Bryan B, Wauseon B; 100 backstroke — 1. Freestone (W), 1:18.78; Vernot (W), Stollings (B), Mejia (B); 100 breaststroke — 1. Alyanakian (B), 1:17.09; Patterson (B), Pittman (B); 400 freestyle relay — 1. Bryan A (Barrow-Whetro, Alyanakian, Miller, Rigg), 3:36.65; Wauseon A, Wauseon B, Bryan B.

Girls Meet

Wauseon 107, Bryan 77

200 medley relay — 1. Bryan A (Keil, Bassett, Seaman, Moore), 2:09.51; Wauseon A, Bryan B, Bryan C; 200 freestyle — 1. Rhoades (W), 2:11.88; McGinnis-Marshall (W), Wasnich (W), Bassett (B); 200 IM — 1. Wityk (B), 2:33.01; Kuntz (W), Freestone (W), Keil (B); 50 freestyle — 1. Russell (W), 27.07; Hallett (W), Oberlin (B), Moore (B); Diving — 1. Estep (W), 209.2; Smith (B), Rupp (W), Mennetti (W); 100 butterfly — 1. Oberlin (B), 1:09.53; Freestone (W), McGinnis-Marshall (W), Seaman (B); 100 freestyle — 1. Russell (W), 59.99; Duden (W), Wityk (B), Moore (B); 500 freestyle — 1. Rhoades (W), 5:49.14; Wasnich (W), Durdel (B), Wallace (B); 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon A (Hallett, Duden, Rhoades, Russell), 1:49.06; Bryan A, Wauseon B, Bryan B; 100 backstroke — 1. Keil (B), 1:11.07; Fisher (W), Zigler (B), Doty (B); 100 breaststroke — 1. Kuntz (W), 1:20.19; Duden (W), Bassett (B), Seaman (B); 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon A (McGinnis-Marshall, Rhoades, Duden, Russell), 4:04.73; Bryan A, Wauseon B, Bryan B.

Recommended for you

Load comments