From left, local swimmers Katie Miller, Nela Smolik, Louis Zimmerman and Dylan Tressler competed at the 2023 Great Lakes ZONE swimming championships at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio on March 17-19. Competing against swimmers from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Michigan, the Defiance Area YMCA Piranhas Swim Team members are coached by Nicole English and Radek Smolik. Miller swam the 50 and 200 freestyles, Zimmerman the 200 IM and 100 freestyle, Tressler the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle and Smolik in the 50 and 100 breaststrokes, the 50 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke and the 100 and 200 IM’s.
