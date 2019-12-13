AYERSVILLE — Ottawa-Glandorf was able to swim past Ayersville, Miller City and Pandora-Gilboa in a meet Tuesday at Ayersville.
Carson Trembly and Matthew Schneeg were double winners for Ottawa-Glandorf while Zach Giesken won the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley for the Wildcats.
The Titans swept all the girls events.
Boys
Ottawa-Glandorf 110, Miller City 26, Ayersville 17
Event winners
200 medley relay – Ottawa-Glandorf, 2:05.19; 200 freestyle – Trombley (OG) 2:04.31; 200 IM – Giesken (MC) 2:15.83; 50 freestyle – Schneeg (OG) 26.61; 100 butterfly – Trombley (OG) 1:03.66; 100 freestyle – Davidson (OG) 55.79; 500 freestyle – Fenbert (OG) 5:43.61; 200 freestyle relay – Ottawa-Glandorf, 1:46.54; 100 backstroke – Giesken (MC) 58.64; 100 breaststroke – Schneeg (OG) 1:16.38; 400 freestyle relay – Ottawa-Glandorf, 4:23.85.
Girls
Ottawa-Glandorf 128, Ayersville 22, Kalida 9, Miller City 3, Pandora-Gilboa 3
Event winners
200 medley relay – Ottawa-Glandorf, 2:09.59; 200 freestyle – Maag (OG) 2:35.60; 200 IM – Cupp (OG) 2:38.37; 500 freestyle – Verhoff (OG) 29.11; 100 butterfly – Knott (OG) 1:19.91; 100 freestyle – Cupp (OG) 1:05.67; 500 freestyle – Porinchok (OG) 6:20.02; 200 frestyle relay – Ottawa-Glandorf, 2:10.70; 100 backstroke – Beckett (OG) 1:10.17; 100 breaststroke – Fenbert (OG) 1:23.68; 400 freestyle relay – Ottawa-Glandorf, 4:54.07.
At Bryan
Boys
Bryan 79, Lima Senior 16; Bryan 79, Lima CC 16
Event winners
200 medley relay — Bryan, 1:59.08; 200 freestyle — Barrow-Whetro (B) 2:03.00; 200 IM — Alyanakian (B) 2:26.26; 50 freestyle — Fulk (B) 25.60; Diving — Andrews (B) 172.45; 100 butterfly — Durdel (B) 58.59; 100 freestyle — Alyanakian (B) 57.59; 500 freestyle — Rigg (B) 5:03.46; 200 freestyle relay — Bryan, 1:47.51; 100 backstroke — Rigg (B) 1:00.16; 100 breaststroke — Jones (LS) 1:12.17; 400 freestyle relay — Bryan, 3:52.71.
Girls
Bryan 76, Lima Senior 26; Bryan 84, Lima CC 11
Event winners
200 medley relay — Lima Senior, 2:12.81; 200 freestyle — Keil (B) 2:20.04; 200 IM — Beck (LS) 2:33.11; 50 freestyle — Goodrich (B) 28.26; Diving — Parker (B) 125.20; 100 butterfly — Voigt (B) 1:00.98; 100 freestyle — Oberlin (B) 1:00.90; 500 freestyle — Bassett (B) 6:31.97; 200 freestyle relay — Bryan, 1:55.34; 100 backstroke — Brinkman (LCC) 1:13.20; 100 breaststroke — Keil (B) 1:21.29; 400 freestyle relay — Bryan, 4:14.15.
