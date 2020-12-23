Ottawa-Glandorf swept Ayersville while Napoleon swept Wauseon in dual swim meets on Tuesday.

Ayersville's Isaiah Niese was a double winner for the Pilot boys, claiming the 200 IM and 100 freestyle.

Kyle Hudson and Khalil Tran were double winners for the Napoleon boys. Kaylee Nagel was a double winner for the Wildcat girls.

Boys

At Ayersville

Ottawa-Glandorf 104, Ayersville 41

200 medley relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Giesswein, Schneeg, Burwell, Schnipke) 2:04.24; 200 freestyle – Garrett Klass (O-G) 2:17;37; 200 IM – Isaiah Niese (A) 2:23.09; 50 freestyle – Matthew Schneeg (O-G) 26.13; 100 butterfly – Noah Schnipke (O-G) 1:03.80; 100 freestyle – Isaiah Niese (A) 56.81; 500 freestyle – Noah Schnipke (O-G) 6:07.87; 200 freestyle relay – Ayersville (Tressler, Krouse, Power, Niese) 1:54.79; 100 backstroke – Sam Schroeder (O-G) 1:10.30; 100 breaststroke – Riley Tressler (A) 1:16.73; 400 freestyle relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Flueckiger, Haughn, Giesswein, Utrup) 4:43.28.

At Wauseon

Napoleon 96, Wauseon 69, Archbold 3

200 medley relay – Napoleon (Hudson, Bostelman, Tran, Switzer) 1:48.33; 200 freestyle – Kyle Hudson (N) 1:47.13; 200 IM – Khalil Tran (N) 2:16.82; 50 freestyle – Masen Switzer (N) 23.90; Diving – Austyn Schweinhagen (W) 100.05; 100 butterfly – Khalil Tran (N) 60,32; 100 freestyle – Xander Ankney (W) 54.22; 500 freestyle – Kyle Hudson (N) 4:56.02; 200 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Ankney, Pena, Case, Scherer) 1:38.72; 100 backstroke – Andrew Scherer (W) 1:03.17; 100 breaststroke – Brett Bostelman (N) 1:12.79; 400 freestyle relay – (Tran, Cashman, Bostelman, Hudson) 3:34.73.

Girls

Ottawa-Glandorf 138, Ayersville 20

200 medley relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Klass, Trombley, Hunt, Balash) 2:17.31; 200 freestyle – Lauren Trombley (O-G) 2:23.09; 200 IM – Willow Hoorman (O-G) 2:52.84; 50 freestyle – Mollie Losh (O-G) 29.72; 100 butterfly – Willow Hoorman (O-G) 1:25.25; 100 freestyle – Lisa Hunt (O-G) 1:13.90; 500 freestyle – Lauren Trombley (O-G) 6:30.27; 200 freestyle relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Hunt, Balash, Klass, Trombley) 2:02.32; 100 backstroke – Morgan Maag (O-G) 1:24.61; 100 breaststroke – Marissa Maag (O-G) 1:23.43; 400 freestyle relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Balash, Hoorman, Maag, Baughman) 4:56.55.

Napoleon 89, Wauseon 82, Archbold 12

200 medley relay – Napoleon (Morman, Konstantinova, Koesters, Bostelman) 2:12.16; 200 freestyle – Grace Rhoades (W) 2:11.08; 200 IM – Nastya Konstantinova (N) 2:33.08; 50 freestyle – Kaylee Nagel (N) 25.40; Diving – Mara Cashman (N) 208.90; 100 butterfly – Elizabeth Theobold (A) 1:01.90; 100 freestyle – Kaylee Nagel (N) 57.38; 500 freestyle – Hope Buchhop (N) 5:41.43; 200 freestyle relay – Wauseon (hallett, Duden, McGinnis-Marshall, Rhoades) 1:51.88; 100 backstroke – Hope Buchhop (N) 1:09.51; 100 breaststroke – Elizabeth Theobold (A) 1:10.53; 400 freestyle relay – Wauseon (McGinnis-Marshall, Duden, Hallett, Rhoades) 4:01.99.

