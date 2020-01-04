NAPOLEON — Napoleon swept the boys and girls meets during dual action against Northern Lakes League foe Springfield on Saturday, with the Wildcat boys winning 144-26 and the girls winning, 159-20.

The girls' team finish was made more notable by the Wildcats earning wins in every event while the boys won all but one.

Kaylee Nagel picked up victories in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke while Hope Buchhop was victorious in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. Nagel and Buchhop were both swimmers in the victorious medley relay.

Brett Bostelman picked up triumphs in the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle for the Napoleon boys.

