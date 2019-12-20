NAPOLEON — The host Wildcats were able to sweep Wauseon in a swimming and diving dual meet Tuesday.

The Napoleon girls scored a 95-89 decision while the boys posted a 119-54 win over the Indians.

Each team had a double winner in both the boys and girls events. Napoleon’s Kaylee Nagel won the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. For the boys, Kyle Hudson captured the 100 and 500 freestyle.

For Wauseon, Brooke Schuette was a winner in the 100 and 200 freestyle. Andrew Scherer won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Event winners

Boys

Napoleon 119, Wauseon 54

200 medley relay — Napoleon, 1:48.83; 200 freestyle — Scherer (W) 1:55.50; 200 IM — Tran (N) 2:13.26; 50 freestyle — Arredondo (W) 23.43; Diving — Hull (N) 164.10; 100 butterfly — Gray (N) 1:02.76; 100 freestyle — Hudson (N) 48.51; 500 freestyle — Hudson (N) 4:57.71; 200 freestyle relay — Wauseon, 1:37.64; 100 backstroke — Scherer (W) 1:03.15; 100 breaststroke — Gyde (N) 1:09.94; 400 freestyle relay — Napoleon, 3:32.22.

Girls

Napoleon 95, Wauseon 89

200 medley relay — Wauseon, 2:12.45; 200 freestyle — Schuette (W) 2:02.01; 200 IM — Carroll (W) 2:26.89; 50 freestyle — Duden (W) 28.14; Diving — Melia (N) 213.85; 100 butterfly — Rhoades (W) 1:07.71; 100 freestyle — Schuette (W) 56.94; 500 freestyle — Nagel (N) 5:20.48; 200 freestyle relay — Wauseon, 1:48.23; 100 backstroke — Buchhop (N) 1:09.40; 100 breaststroke — Nagel (N) 1:12.34; 400 freestyle relay — Napoleon, 3:55.30.

Load comments