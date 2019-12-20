NAPOLEON — The host Wildcats were able to sweep Wauseon in a swimming and diving dual meet Tuesday.
The Napoleon girls scored a 95-89 decision while the boys posted a 119-54 win over the Indians.
Each team had a double winner in both the boys and girls events. Napoleon’s Kaylee Nagel won the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. For the boys, Kyle Hudson captured the 100 and 500 freestyle.
For Wauseon, Brooke Schuette was a winner in the 100 and 200 freestyle. Andrew Scherer won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Event winners
Boys
Napoleon 119, Wauseon 54
200 medley relay — Napoleon, 1:48.83; 200 freestyle — Scherer (W) 1:55.50; 200 IM — Tran (N) 2:13.26; 50 freestyle — Arredondo (W) 23.43; Diving — Hull (N) 164.10; 100 butterfly — Gray (N) 1:02.76; 100 freestyle — Hudson (N) 48.51; 500 freestyle — Hudson (N) 4:57.71; 200 freestyle relay — Wauseon, 1:37.64; 100 backstroke — Scherer (W) 1:03.15; 100 breaststroke — Gyde (N) 1:09.94; 400 freestyle relay — Napoleon, 3:32.22.
Girls
Napoleon 95, Wauseon 89
200 medley relay — Wauseon, 2:12.45; 200 freestyle — Schuette (W) 2:02.01; 200 IM — Carroll (W) 2:26.89; 50 freestyle — Duden (W) 28.14; Diving — Melia (N) 213.85; 100 butterfly — Rhoades (W) 1:07.71; 100 freestyle — Schuette (W) 56.94; 500 freestyle — Nagel (N) 5:20.48; 200 freestyle relay — Wauseon, 1:48.23; 100 backstroke — Buchhop (N) 1:09.40; 100 breaststroke — Nagel (N) 1:12.34; 400 freestyle relay — Napoleon, 3:55.30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.