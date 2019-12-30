SANDUSKY — The Napoleon boys and girls swimming teams traveled to Sandusky Perkins Saturday and swept the Pirates in a dual meet. The boys improved to 5-0 in dual meets with a 94-89 win while the girls improved to 4-1 with a 101-79 decision.

Kyle Hudson was a double winner for the Wildcat boys, taking the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle. Brittany Boysel and Kaylee Nagel were double winners for the girls. Boysel won the 200 and 500 freestyle and Nagel captured the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Napoleon results

Boys

200 medlay relay — 2. K. Hudson, C. Niekamp, K. Tran, M. Switzer, 1:49.04; 200 freestyle — 1. K. Hudson 1:51.49, 2. L. Spring 1:57.62, 5. M. Griffith 2:05.61; 200 IM — 1. C. Gyde 2:15.20, 2. K. Tran 2:18.65, 3. B. Bostelman 2:21.94; 50 freestyle — 2. M. Switzer 24.22, 4. D. Gray 25.44, 5. S. Cashman 25.57; diving — 2. G. Hull 164.60, 3. J. Gaffney 99.40; 100 butterfly — 1. K. Hudson 54.61, 4. K. Tran 1:00.52, 5. D. Gray 1:04.63; 100 freestyle — 2. M. Switzer 56.52, 4. S. Cashman 58.47, 5. C. Niekamp 58.63; 500 freestyle — 2. L. Spring 5:19.73, 3. A. Gyde 5:36.03, 5. M. Griffith 5:46.45; 200 freestyle relay — 1. (L. Spring, C. Gyde, S. Cashman, M. Switzer)1:39.51, 3. (C. Niekamp, D. Rittenhouse, Z. Miller, D. Gray) 1:44.98; 100 backstroke — 2. B. Bostelman 1:04.09, 5. A. Gyde 1:08.77; 100 breaststroke — 2. C. Gyde 1:09.52, 4. C. Niekamp 1:14.32, 5. M.Spring 1:22.77; 400 freestyle relay — 2. (L. Spring, C. Gyde, K. Tran, K. Hudson) 3:37.21, 3. (Z. Miller, A. Gyde, B. Bostelman, S. Cashman) 3:53.74.

Girls

200 freestyle — 1. B. Boysel 2:07.80, 2. H. Buchhop 2:11.77, 3. A. Speiser 2:18.82; 200 IM — 2. E. Koesters 2:32.14, 3. A. Konstantinova 2:41.63, 4 M. Speiser 2:47.44; 50 freestyle — 2. R. Morman 29.28, 3. E. Bostleman 30.15, 5. S. Emhiser 31.07; diving — 2. T. Perez 172.95; 100 butterfly — 2. A. Konstantinova 1:13.88, 3. E. Koesters 1:15.90, 5. S. Finn 1:27.42; 100 freestyle — 1. K. Nagel 57.43, 4. E. Bostleman 1:05.45; 500 freestyle — 1. B. Boysel 5:41.55, 2. M. Carpenter 6:06.87, 3. A. Speiser 6:09.00; 200 freestyle relay — 1. (Boysel, A. Konstantinova, H. Buchhop, K. Nagel) 1:51.51, 3. (R. Morman, S. Emhiser, A. Speiser, E. Bostleman) 2-00.18; 100 backstroke — 3. H. Buchhop 1:09.35, 4. M. Carpenter 1:15.13, 5. R. Morman 1:15.78; 100 breaststroke — 1. K. Nagel 1:11.75, 2. M. Speiser 1:24.95, 4. S. Finn 1:41.12; 400 freestyle relay — 1. (B. Boysel, E. Koesters, H. Buchhop, K. Nagel) 4:04.66, 3. (A. Konstantinova, S. Emhiser, A. Speiser, M. Carpenter) 4:24.74.

