NAPOLEON — Napoleon picked up convincing wins in a dual meet with rival Defiance on Saturday, with swimmers from Archbold, Fairview and Tinora also competiing.

On the boys side, Brett Bostelman picked up victories in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke individually, while also swimming a leg of the winning 200 medley relay. Khalil Tran (100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 200 freesytle relay, 400 freestyle relay) and Kyle Hudson (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay) were also multiple winners for the Wildcats.

In the girls meet, Hope Buchhop was victorious in both the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle. Archbold's Elizabeth Theobold picked up a victory in the 100 butterfly while finishing second in the 100 breaststroke.

Defiance standout diver Addison Fleischman broke a 22-year-old school record in diving by 11 points with a record score of 243.4, snapping Gail Batt's mark from Feb. 6, 1998.

At Napoleon

Boys Meet

Napoleon 124, Defiance 28, Archbold 10, Fairview 8, Tinora 4

200 medley relay - 1. Napoleon A (Bostelman, Gyde, Stover, Switzer), 1:56.42; Defiance, Napoleon B. 200 freestyle - 1. Bostelman (N), 2:01.49; Hartman (D), Griffith (N), Stover (N). 200 IM - 1. Hudson (N), 2:01.4; Gyde (N), Fouty (N). 50 freestyle - 1. Switzer (N), 23.8; Cashman (N), Hoeffel (D), Nolan (D), Gmutza (D). 100 butterfly - 1. Tran (N), 58.76; Hartman (D), Switzer (N), Fouty (N). 100 freestyle - 1. Hudson (N), 47.95; Cashman (N), Stover (N), Martinez (D), Campbell (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Carpenter (N), 6:04.72; Speiser (N), Finn (N). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon (Switzer, Cashman, Tran, Hudson), 1:35.04; Defiance. 100 backstroke - 1. Tran (N), 1:05.7; Griffith (N), Conway (A). 100 breaststroke - 1. Bostelman (N), 1:10.49; Gyde (N), Spring (N), Campbell (D). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon A (Hudson, Cashman, Tran, Griffith), 3:32.65; Napoleon B, Defiance.

Girls Meet

Napoleon 120, Defiance 29, Archbold 7

200 medley relay - 1. Napoleon A (Morman, Speiser, Zapata, Koesters), 2:14.70; Defiance, Napoleon B, Tinora. 200 freestyle - 1. Buchhop (N), 2:10.4; Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F), Speiser (N), Bostelman (N), Busch (D). 200 IM - 1. Koesters (N), 2:37.96; Carpenter (N), Speiser (N) 50 freestyle - 1. Nagel (N), 25.41; Konstantinova (N), Becker (D), Frey (D), Emhiser (N). Diving - 1. Fleischman (D), 243.4; Melia (T), Cashman (N), Dirr (N), Weaver (N). 100 butterfly - 1. Theobold (A), 1:02.97; Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F), Zapata (N), Koesters (N), Busch (D). 100 freestyle - 1. Morman (N), 1:03.38; Bostelman (N), Zapata (N), Pry (D), Garcia (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Spring (N), 5:34.65; Conway (A), Perdew (N). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon A (Buchhop, Zapata, Carpenter, Nagel), 1:52.5; Napoleon B, Defiance, Tinora. 100 backstroke - 1. Buchhop (N), 1:08.2; Morman (N), Finn (N), Becker (D). 100 breaststroke - 1. Nagel (N), 1:10.9; Theobold (A), Speiser (N). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon B (Bostelman, Konstantinova, M. Speiser, A. Speiser), 4:28.8; Defiance.

