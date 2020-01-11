BOWLING GREEN — Napoleon was able to outdistance Perrysburg 313-259 to win the Northern Lakes League boys swimming title Friday at Bowling Green State University.

Kyle Hudson was a double winner for the Wildcats, bringing home league titles in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Levi Spring was a winner in the 500 freestyle.

The Napoleon 400 freestyle relay team also won a NLL championship.

Napoleon’s girls tied for second with Anthony Wayne with 217 points. Perrysburg won the NLL girls title with 350 points.

Kaylee Nagel was a double winner for the Wildcats, taking the 50 and 100 freestyle.

