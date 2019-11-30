NAPOLEON – The Napoleon boys and girls swim teams hosted the Northwest Ohio Aquatic Conference relay meet on Friday. Both teams competed well, with the boys team taking the title over Fremont Ross and the girls placed fourth.
It was the first NWOAC relay title for the Napoleon boys in 12 years.
Boys Results
Diving – 2. Drew Grant/Gavin Hull, 132.30.
400 Medley Relay – 2. 4:00.13.
800 Freestyle Relay – 2. 7:53.94.
300 IM Relay – 2. 3:08.30.
200 Freestyle Relay – 3. 1:42.16.
300 Butterfly Relay – 1. 2:49.38.
500 Freestyle – 3. Levi Spring, 5:12.41.
300 Backstroke Relay – 4. 3:20.25.
300 Breaststroke Relay – 2. 3:21.88.
400 Freestyle Relay – 3. 3:46.75.
Girls Results
Diving – 1. Audrey Seeman/Addison Heitman, 176.50.
400 Medley Relay – 7. 4:58.17.
300 IM Relay – 9. 4:02.94.
200 Freestyle Relay – 5. 2:00.62.
300 Butterfly Relay – 7. 3:39.09.
500 Freestyle – 2. Brittany Boysel 5:36.13.
300 Backstroke Relay – 3. 3:36.16.
300 Breaststroke Relay – 3. 3:54.15.
400 Freestyle Relay – 2. 4:00.31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.