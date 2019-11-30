NAPOLEON – The Napoleon boys and girls swim teams hosted the Northwest Ohio Aquatic Conference relay meet on Friday. Both teams competed well, with the boys team taking the title over Fremont Ross and the girls placed fourth.

It was the first NWOAC relay title for the Napoleon boys in 12 years.

Boys Results

Diving – 2. Drew Grant/Gavin Hull, 132.30.

400 Medley Relay – 2. 4:00.13.

800 Freestyle Relay – 2. 7:53.94.

300 IM Relay – 2. 3:08.30.

200 Freestyle Relay – 3. 1:42.16.

300 Butterfly Relay – 1. 2:49.38.

500 Freestyle – 3. Levi Spring, 5:12.41.

300 Backstroke Relay – 4. 3:20.25.

300 Breaststroke Relay – 2. 3:21.88.

400 Freestyle Relay – 3. 3:46.75.

Girls Results

Diving – 1. Audrey Seeman/Addison Heitman, 176.50.

400 Medley Relay – 7. 4:58.17.

300 IM Relay – 9. 4:02.94.

200 Freestyle Relay – 5. 2:00.62.

300 Butterfly Relay – 7. 3:39.09.

500 Freestyle – 2. Brittany Boysel 5:36.13.

300 Backstroke Relay – 3. 3:36.16.

300 Breaststroke Relay – 3. 3:54.15.

400 Freestyle Relay – 2. 4:00.31.

