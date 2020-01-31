Both Napoleon teams finished undefeated in dual meets with a sweep over Bowling Green in Northern Lakes League action on Thursday, with the Wildcat boys finishing unbeaten overall to claim the NLL championship.
The boys topped Bowing Green, 144-31 and the girls won, 144-29.
Individual winners for the Napoleon boys were: Spencer Cashman (200 freestyle, 2:08.83), Kyle Hudson (200 IM, 2:01.11 and 500 freestyle, 4:49.43), Levi Spring (50 freestyle, 25.27), Gavin Hull (diving, 169.65), Brett Bostelman (100 butterfly, 1:01.95 and 100 breaststroke, 1:11.57) and Clay Gyde (100 backstroke, 1:03.29).
Girls individual winners for Napoleon were: Hope Buchhop (200 freestyle, 2:14.92 and 100 freestyle, 1:01.64), Kaylee Nagel (200 IM, 2:20.75, 100 backstroke, 1:08.06), Brittany Boysel (50 freestyle, 26.94), Addison Heitman (Diving), Kendall Koesters (100 butterfly, 1:11.89), E. Koesters (5:56.11) and Macee Speiser (1:25.34).
