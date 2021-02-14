AYERSVILLE - While no points were on the line, the chance for area swimmers to be named a sectional champion were at the Division II sectional swim meet Saturday at Ayersville.
The best times from all area sections will determine the field for the upcoming district swim meet at BGSU.
In the morning flight, Napoleon's Kaylee Nagel was a double winner, taking the 50 and 100 freestyle. Archbold's Elizabeth Theobald was also a double winner, taking the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.
In the afternoon flight, Ottawa-Glandorf's Marissa Beckett won the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.
In boys swimming, Napoleon's Kyle Hudson won the morning session 100 and 200 freestyle.
In the afternoon flight, Ottawa-Glandorf's Carson Trombley won the 100 and 200 freestyle and Wes Davidson captured the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Event Winners
Girls
Flight 1
50 freestyle - Kaylee Nagel (Napoleon) 24.37; 100 freestyle - Kaylee Nagel (Napoleon) 54.48; 200 freestyle - Magdalena Duden (Wauseon) 2:04.98; 500 freestyle - Myley McGinnis-Marshall (Wauseon) 5:28.97; 100 backstroke - Maya Keil (Bryan) 1:05.69; 100 breaststroke - Elizabeth Theobald (Archbold) 1:10.25; 100 butterfly - Elizabeth Theobald (Archbold) 1:02.14; 200 IM - Natalie Kuntz (Wauseon) 2:27.02; 200 freestyle relay - Wauseon 1:45.02; 400 freestyle relay - Wauseon 3:50.97; 200 medley relay - Bryan 2:00.50.
Flight 2
50 freestyle - Teigan Fortkamp (Ft. Recovery) 24.96; 100 freestyle - Taylor Knott (O-G) 56.63; 200 freestyle - Jenna Wenger (Upper Sandusky) 2:05.12; 500 freestyle - Kenzington Cupp (O-G) 5:36.97; 100 backstroke - Maddie White (O-G) 1:02.12; 100 breaststroke - Marissa Beckett (O-G) 1:10.64; 100 butterfly - Macy May (Coldwater) 59.59; 200 IM - Marissa Beckett (O-G) 2:15.38; 200 freestyle relay - Coldwater 1:41.68; 400 freestyle relay - Coldwater 3:46.50; 200 medley relay - Coldwater 1:53.11.
Boys
Flight 1
50 freestyle - Jackson Miller (Bryan) 22.66; 100 freestyle - Kyle Hudson (Napoleon) 46.90; 200 freestyle - Kyle Hudson (Napoleon) 1:43.89; 500 freestyle - Kellen Rigg (Bryan) 4:59.62; 100 backstroke - Collin Barrow-Whetro (Bryan) 58.31; 100 breaststroke - Aiden Pena (Wauseon) 1:08.33; 100 butterfly - Brett Bostelman (Napoleon) 58.97; 200 IM - Khalil Tran (Napoleon) 2:12.02; 200 freestyle relay - Bryan 1:33.49; 400 freestyle relay - Napoleon 3:25.79; 200 medley relay - Bryan 1:43.84.
Flight 2
50 freestyle - Dawson Hoeffel (Defiance) 22.98; 100 freestyle - Carson Trombley (O-G) 51.82; 200 freestyle - Carson Trombley (O-G) 1:57.08; 500 freestyle - Wes Davidson (O-G) 4:59.65; 100 backstroke - Cade Rothlisberger (Upper Sandusky) 1:00.66; 100 breaststroke - Matthew Schneeg (O-G) 1:07.61; 100 butterfly - Wes Davidson (O-G) 54.48; 200 IM - Ethan Collins (Upper Sandusky) 2:09.77; 200 freestyle relay - Ottawa-Glandorf 1:36.76; 400 freestyle relay - Ottawa-Glandorf 3:31.85; 200 medley relay - Upper Sandusky 1:50.71.
