Swimming sectionals were held around the area to set the field for the upcoming district swimand dive meet held at BGSU. After times were compared from sectional sites, listed is the area swimmers headed to the district meet.
The district meet begins with diving on Wednesday and swimming on Friday.
The top two finishers from each swimming event automatically qualifies for the state meet. The rest of the field will come from the at-large pool.
Girls
50 Freestyle – Meggie Voigt (Bryan), Kaylee Nagel (Napoleon), Sarayna Russell (Wauseon), Taylor Peters (Bryan), Audrey Zimmerman (Bryan), Maddie White (Ottawa-Glandorf).
100 Freestyle – Meggie Voigt (Bryan), Kaylee Nagel (Napoleon), Sarayna Russell (Wauseon), Magdalena Duden (Wauseon), Megan Carroll (Wauseon), Audrey Zimmerman (Bryan), Hannah Verhoff (Ottawa-Glandorf), Addie Oberlin (Bryan).
200 Freestyle – Brooke Schuette (Wauseon), Brittany Boysel (Napoleon), Grace Rhoades (Wauseon), Myley McGinnis-Marshall (Wauseon), Hope Buchhop (Napoleon), Kenzington Cupp (Ottawa-Glandorf), Emilie Wasnich (Wauseon), Hannah Goodrich (Bryan), Claire Fuerst (Ottawa-Glandorf), Addyson Speiser (Napoleon).
500 Freestyle – Brooke Schuette (Wauseon), Hannah Goodrich (Bryan), Brittany Boysel (Napoleon), Grace Rhoades (Wauseon), Hope Buchhop (Napoleon), Emeral Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview), Ashley Fisher (Wauseon), Kenzington Cupp (Ottawa-Glandorf), Marissa Beckett (Ottawa-Glandorf), Addyson Speiser (Napoleon), Emilie Wasnich (Wauseon), Mary Carpenter (Napoleon), Claire Fuerst (Ottawa-Glandorf), Jennifer Leitch (Bryan).
100 Backstroke – Maddie White (Ottawa-Glandorf), Maya Keil (Bryan), Ava Brickner (Ottawa-Glandorf), Olivia Fenbert (Ottawa-Glandorf), Alexis Kitchen (Ottawa-Glandorf).
100 Breaststroke – Sydney Porinchok (Ottawa-Glandorf), Maggie Roelfsema (Wauseon), Natalie Kuntz (Wauseon), Emma Coleson (Ottawa-Glandorf), Jennifer Leitch (Bryan).
100 Butterfly – Sydney Porinchok (Ottawa-Glandorf), Addie Oberlin (Bryan), Ashley Freestone (Wauseon), Myley McGinnis-Marshall (Wauseon), Abby Warnecke (Ottawa-Glandorf), Elle Koesters (Napoleon).
200 IM – Marissa Beckett (Ottawa-Glandorf), Megan Carroll (Wauseon), Emeral Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview), Lauren Wityk (Bryan), Elle Koesters (Napoleon), Emma Coleson (Ottawa-Glandorf), Olivia Fenbert (Ottawa-Glandorf), Ashley Freestone (Wauseon), Natalie Kuntz (Wauseon), Maya Keil (Bryan), Mary Carpenter (Napoleon).
200 Freestyle Relay – Bryan, Ottawa-Glandorf, Wauseon, Napoleon.
400 Freestyle Relay – Wauseon, Bryan, Napoleon, Ottawa-Glandorf.
200 Medley Relay – Ottawa-Glandorf, Bryan, Wauseon, Napoleon.
Boys
50 Freestyle – Branden Arredondo (Wauseon), Jackson Miller (Bryan).
100 Freestyle – Branden Arredondo (Wauseon), Jeremy Durdel (Bryan), Zach Giesken (Miller City), Collin Barrow-Whetro (Bryan), Jackson Miller (Bryan).
200 Freestyle – Kyle Hudson (Napoleon), Kellen Rigg (Bryan), Andrew Scherer (Wauseon), Jeremy Durdel (Bryan), Levi Spring (Napoleon), J.T. Hutchinson (Wauseon), Carson Trombley (Ottawa-Glandorf).
500 Freestyle – Kellen Rigg (Bryan), Levi Spring (Napoleon), Andrew Scherer (Wauseon), Logan Hartman (Defiance), Alex Gyde (Napoleon), J.T. Hutchinson (Wauseon), Mitchell Griffith (Napoleon), Micah Spring (Napoleon).
100 Backstroke – Kyle Hudson (Napoleon), Zach Giesken (Miller City), Wes Davidson (Ottawa-Glandorf), Brett Bostelman (Napoleon).
100 Breaststroke – Carson Trombley (Ottawa-Glandorf), Carter Niekamp (Napoleon), Clay Gyde (Napoleon), Aiden Pena (Wauseon), Ara Alyanakian (Bryan).
100 Butterfly – Wes Davidson (Ottawa-Glandorf), Drew Gray (Napoleon), Khalil Tran (Napoleon), Maddux Chamberlin (Wauseon).
200 IM – Clay Gyde (Napoleon), Khalil Tran (Napoleon), Brett Bostelman (Napoleon), Maddux Chamberlin (Wauseon), Logan Hartman (Defiance), Matthew Schneeg (Ottawa-Glandorf).
200 Freestyle Relay – Bryan, Wauseon, Ottawa-Glandorf, Napoleon.
400 Freestyle Relay – Napoleon, Bryan, Wauseon, Ottawa-Glandorf.
200 Medley Relay – Napoleon, Ottawa-Glandorf, Wauseon.
