FAIRVIEW

Head coach: Rosemary Rittenhouse (6th year).

Returning lettermen: Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Jr., 2 letters, 2x district qualifier, 200 IM, 500 freestyle).

Overall outlook: “We hope to make districts.”

NAPOLEON

Head coach: Denise Brown (21st year).

Letterman lost: 12 lost.

Returning lettermen: 20 returning.

Promising newcomers: 13 newcomers.

Strengths: “We have depth, the underclassman are ready to step up and embrace the challenge.”

Weaknesses: "We graduated so many seniors, many set records and were district and state qualifiers."

Overall outlook: “We are rebuilding but are ready for ant challenge put in front of us.”

