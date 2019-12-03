FAIRVIEW
Head coach: Rosemary Rittenhouse (6th year).
Returning lettermen: Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Jr., 2 letters, 2x district qualifier, 200 IM, 500 freestyle).
Overall outlook: “We hope to make districts.”
NAPOLEON
Head coach: Denise Brown (21st year).
Letterman lost: 12 lost.
Returning lettermen: 20 returning.
Promising newcomers: 13 newcomers.
Strengths: “We have depth, the underclassman are ready to step up and embrace the challenge.”
Weaknesses: "We graduated so many seniors, many set records and were district and state qualifiers."
Overall outlook: “We are rebuilding but are ready for ant challenge put in front of us.”
