The Defiance boys swim team split a tri-meet with Lima Shawnee and Springfield at home on Tuesday night. The boys topped Springfield, 77-59, while Lima Shawnee topped the Bulldogs, 116-50.
Defiance picked up second place finishes from the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay, Logan Hartman in the 100 butterfly and Damien Martinez in the 100 breaststroke.
The Defiance girls lost a close battle with Springfield, 69-63 and also fell to Lima Shawnee, 119-41.
Fairview's Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck competed in two events and won the 200 individual medley in 2:30.33. She placed second in the 100 backstroke.
For Defiance, Addi Fleischman captured the one meter diving event, with a 220.75 total. Elli Fleischman placed second in the same event.
The Defiance boys and girls squads travel to Ayersville on Tuesday, Dec. 17, for a tri meet that includes Wauseon.
Boys Meet
Lima Shawnee 116, Defiance 50
Defiance 77, Springfield 59
200 freestyle - 4. Campbell (D). 200 IM - 3. Nolan (D). 50 freestyle - 4. Hartman (D). 100 butterfly - 2. Hartman (D); 3. Hoeffel (D). 100 freestyle - 3. Martinez (D); 4. Nolan (D). 200 freestyle relay - 2. Defiance (Hoeffel, Martinez, Hartman, Nolan). 100 backstroke - 3. Taylor (D); 4. Erford (D). 100 breaststroke - 2. Martinez (D); 4. Campbell (D). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Barrow-Whetro, Miller, Durdel, Rigg), 3:33.44.
Girls Meet
Springfield 69, Defiance 63
Lima Shawnee 119, Defiance 41
200 medley relay - 2. Defiance (Daniels, Pry, Garcia, Vitek). 200 IM - 1. Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview), 2:30.33; 4. Taylor (D). 1 meter diving - 1. A. Fleischman (D), 220.75; 2. E. Fleischman (D). 100 butterfly - 4. Taylor (D). 100 freestyle - 4. Vitek (D). 500 freestyle - 3. Pry (D). 100 backstroke - 2. Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fair.). 100 breaststroke - 3. Vitek (D).
Boys Meet
Bryan 89, Wauseon 72
200 medley relay - Bryan (Kimble, Dilworth, Barrow-Whetro, Fulk), 1:55.37. 200 freestyle - 1. Rigg (B), 1:54.92; 2. Scherer (W); 3. Hutchinson (W); 4. Alyanakian (B). 200 IM - 1. Chamberlin (W), 2:17.94; 2. Dilworth (B); 3. Pena (W); 4. Fulk (B). 50 freestyle - 1. Arredondo (W), 23.2; 2. Durdel (B); 3. Miller (B); 4. Case (W). 1 meter diving - 1. Andrews (B), 151.9. 100 butterfly - 1. Chamberlin (W); 2. Barrow-Whetro (B); 3. Kimble (B). 100 backstroke - 1. Barrow-Whetro (B), 1:03.38; 2. Kimble (B); 3. Hutchinson (W). 100 breaststroke -1. Case (W), 1:11.75; 2. Dilworth (B); 3. Alyanakian (B); 4. Pena (W). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Barrow-Whetro, Miller, Durdel, Rigg), 3:33.44.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 108.5, Bryan 76.5
200 medley relay - 1. Bryan (Keil, Bassett, Oberlin, Wityk), 2:05.27. 200 freestyle - 1. Voigt (B), 1:58.72; 2. Schuette (W); 3. Goodrich (B); 4. McGinnis-Marshall (W). 200 IM - 1. Carroll (W), 2:27.66; 2. Kuntz (W); 3. Freestone (W); 4. Leitch (B). 50 freestyle - 1. Zimmerman (B), 26.99; 2. Russell (W); 3. Oberlin (B); 4. Thiel (B). 1 meter diving - 1. Gerig (W), 149.7; 2. Mennetti (W); 3. Kebschull (W); 4. Miracola (W). 100 freestyle - 1. Voigt (B), 54.28. 100 backstroke - 1. Rhoades (W), 1:06.91; 2. Keil (B); 3. Carroll (W); 4. Wityk (B). 100 breaststroke - 1. Kuntz (W), 1:16.88; 2. Duden (W); 3. Bassett (B) and Roelfsema (W). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon (Russell, Duden, Rhoades, Schuette ), 3:55.76.
Boys Meet
Anthony Wayne 69, Ayersville 10
Bowling Green 22, Ayersville 12
50 freestyle - 2. Bussing (Ay). 100 freestyle - 2. Power (Ay).
Girls Meet
Anthony Wayne 31, Ayersville 28
Bowling Green 62, Ayersville 12
200 medley relay - 1. Ayersville (Forbess, Wank, Kirkland, Bloomfield), 2:42.97. 200 freestyle - 3. Forbess (Ay). 50 freestyle - 3. Kirkland (Ay). 100 freestyle - 2. Wank (Ay). 100 backstroke - 2. Forbess (Ay); 3. Kirkland (Ay). 3. Katterheinrich (D), 5. Hackworth (D). 200 freestyle - 3. Forbess (Ay).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.