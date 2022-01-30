NAPOLEON — The Defiance girls swimming team finished fifth in the Western Buckeye League standings after diving action on Thursday and swimming action on Saturday at Napoleon while the Ottawa-Glandorf girls took home the league title.
In the girls meet, Lilly Lacey claimed the WBL diving title with a score of 394.4 as three Bulldogs made up the top five with Elli Fleischman in third and Gabbi Rittenour in fifth.
Adrienne Frey was eighth in the 200 IM for the Bulldogs while Hailey Becker finished fourth in the 100 freestyle and ninth in the 50 freestyle. Frey and Becker teamed up with Jordyn Busch and Emma Pry in the sixth-place 200 freestyle relay and seventh-place 200 medley relay.
Kenzington Cupp won the 500 freestyle for O-G while finishing second in the 200 freestyle. Taylor Knott claimed the 100 freestyle and was second in the 100 backstroke for the Titans.
In the boys event, the DHS squad finished ninth of 10 teams while O-G was fourth. Logan Hartman was sixth for Defiance in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
In the Northwest Ohio Aquatic Conference Championships Saturday at Fremont Ross, Napoleon had five athletes finish as conference champions, including a record finish from senior Kyle Hudson.
The Wildcat standout broke a 43-year-old record in the 100 butterfly as the Napoleon boys finished just five points away from winning the team championship. Joining Hudson as an individual winner was Mara Cashman, who won the NWOAC diving title Friday at Sandusky Perkins while Hudson swam with Brett Bostelman, Masen Switzer and Mitchell Griffith in the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Hannah Nagel and Bostelman finished second in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, respectively, for the Wildcats while Griffith and Switzer finished third in the 200 and 50 freestyles, respectively. Nagel was third in the 100 backstroke while Griffith did likewise in the 500 freestyle.
WBL Championships
At Napoleon High School
Boys Meet
Wapakoneta 359, Lima Shawnee 189, St. Marys 158, Ottawa-Glandorf 137, Van Wert 137, Lima Bath 110, Kenton 103, Celina 52, Defiance 28, Elida 26
200 medley relay - 1. Wapakoneta, 1:43.6; St. Marys, Shawnee, O-G (Schroeder, Steffan, Schnipke, Vogt). 200 freestyle - 1. Houg (VW), 1:56.38; Wierwille (W), Casebolt (W), Schnipke (OG), 11. Utrup (OG). 200 IM - 1. Honigford (W), 2:02.53; Welker (VW), Luebke (SM), Triplett (SM), 6. Hartman (D), 8. Steffan (OG), 9. Jo. Utrup (OG). 50 freestyle - 1. Reichenbach (W), 22.5; Casebolt (W), Truman (LB), Schneider (W), 16. Kost (D), 17. Hoffman (D). Diving - 1. Hertenstein (SM), 287.55; Tafe (LS), Lewis (LS). 100 butterfly - 1. Welker (VW), 53.31; Sutton (W), Wierwille (W), Stahler (LB), 6. Hartman (D), 10. Schroeder (OG). 100 freestyle - 1. Reichenbach (W), 50.17; Becker (W), Hale (K), Wachauf (W), 11. Vogt (OG), 13. Hoffman (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Honigford (W), 4:51.74; Rex (VW), Schnipke (OG), Koh (LS), 5. Kost (D), 7. Jo. Utrup (OG). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wapakoneta, 1:31.2; St. Marys, Bath, Kenton, 8. O-G (Vogt, Powell, Rosengarten, Ja. Utrup). 100 backstroke - 1. Triplett (SM), 56.18; Becker (W), Sutton (W), Ok (LS), 7. Schroeder (OG), 8. Giesswein (OG), 9. Ja. Utrup (OG), 10. Vogt (OG). 100 breaststroke - 1. Luebke (SM), 1:02.34; Honigford (W), Ok (LS), Steffan (OG), 13. Haughn (OG), 16. Rosengarten (OG). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wapakoneta, 3:24.72; Shawnee, Kenton, O-G (Schnipke, Steffan, Jo. Utrup, Giesswein).
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 317, Wapakoneta 287, Lima Shawnee 178, St. Marys 148, Defiance 98, Elida 97, Kenton 93, Van Wert 65, Lima Bath 41, Celina 31
200 medley relay - 1. Wapakoneta, 1:56.52; Shawnee, O-G (Klass, Cupp, M. Knott, Fenbert), St. Marys, 7. Defiance (Frey, Jo. Busch, Becker, Pry). 200 freestyle - 1. Chiles (VW), 2:08.01; Cupp (OG), Rostorfer (W), Morris (LS), 5. Klass (OG), 6. Hoorman (OG), 20. Wolford-Garcia (D). 200 IM - 1. Beckett (OG), 2:17.07; Rupert (SM), Sidener (W), Newman (W), 5. M. Knott (OG), 7. M. Maag (OG), 8. Frey (D). 50 freestyle - 1. Warnecke (OG), 25.59; Bauer (W), Bump (W), Fenbert (OG), 9. Becker (D), 11. Losh (OG), 18. Frey (D). Diving - 1. Lacey (D), 394.4; Hunt (K), Fleischman (D), Overley (SM), 5. Rittenour (D). 100 butterfly - 1. Bauer (W), 1:02.5; Warnecke (OG), Phillips (LS), Krouse (W), 6. M. Knott (OG), 10. Maag (OG). 100 freestyle - 1. T. Knott (OG), 57.6; Bump (W), Buxton (K), Becker (D), 13. Baughman (OG). 500 freestyle - 1. Cupp (OG), 5:43.14; Chiles (VW), Sidener (W), Bowers (E), 5. Trombley (OG), 8. Losh (OG). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wapakoneta, 1:43.5; O-G (Warnecke, Fenbert, T. Knott, Beckett), St. Marys, Shawnee, 6. Defiance (Frey, Jo. Busch, Pry, Becker). 100 backstroke - 1. Morris (LS), 1:03.03; T. Knott (OG), Amspoker (E), Krouse (W), 5. Klass (OG), 8. Fenbert (OG), 10. Baughman (OG), 17. Ja. Busch (D). 100 breaststroke - 1. Newman (W), 1:09.73; Beckett (OG), Rupert (SM), M. Maag (OG), 10. Trombley (OG), 12. Hovest (OG), 15. Jo. Busch (D). 400 freestyle relay - 1. O-G (Warnecke, Cupp, T. Knott, Beckett), 3:49.70; Wapakoneta, Shawnee, Kenton, 9. Defiance (Ja. Busch, Nolan, Jo. Busch, Pry).
