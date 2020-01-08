Elida swept a tri-meet against Defiance and Bowling Green on Tuesday night. The boys topped Defiance, 93-56 and Bowling Green, 83-60.
The Elida girls beat Defiance, 89-40 and Bowling Green, 79-70.
The Defiance boys topped Bowling Green, 75-62, while BG topped the Defiance girls, 85-43.
Logan Hartman won the 500 freestyle for the Defiance boys (5:40.18).
On the girls side, Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck won two events for Fairview, taking the 500 freestyle (5:51.51) and the 100 breaststroke (1:23.52).
Defiance’s best finishes were second place finishes from Rochelle Garcia (50 freestyle) and Kambell Vitek (100 freestyle).
Boys Meet
Wauseon 55, Clay 40; Bryan 51.5, Wauseon 45.5; Bryan 62, Clay 36
200 medley relay — 2. Defiance (Nolan, Martinez, Hartman, Campbell). 200 freestyle — 4. Campbell (D). 200 Im — 3. Nolan (D); 4. Campbell. 50 freestyle — 2. Hartman (D); 3. Martinez (D). 100 butterfly — 4. Taylor (D). 100 freestyle — 4. Nolan (D). 500 freestyle — 1. Hartman (D), 5:40.18. 100 backstroke — 3. Erford (D). 100 breaststroke — 2. Martinez (D); 3. Campbell (D). 400 freestyle relay — 2. Defiance (Nolan, Campbell, Taylor, Hartman).
Girls Meet
Wauseon 73, Clay 19; Wauseon 57, Bryan 35; Bryan 75, Clay 17
200 Im — 3. Pry (D). 50 freestyle — 2. Garcia (D). 100 freestyle — 2. Vitek (D); 3. Garcia (D). 500 freestyle — 1. Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview), 5:55.51. 200 freestyle relay — 2. Defiance (Pry, Decker, Garcia, Vitek). 100 backstroke — 4. Taylor (D). 100 breaststroke — 1. Rittenhouse-s/tarbuck (Fair), 1:23.52; 3. Pry (D).
Boys Meet
Wauseon 55, Clay 40; Bryan 51.5, Wauseon 45.5; Bryan 62, Clay 36
200 medley relay — 2. Bryan. 200 freestyle — 1. Durdel (B), 1:58.08; 2. Chamberlin (W); 3.Alyanakian (B); 4. Bourn (W). 200 Im — 1. Rigg (B), 2:08.11; 2. Scherer (W); 3. Dilworth (B). 50 freestyle — 2. Arrendondo (W); 3. Miller (B); 4. Hutchinson (W). 1 meter diving — 1. Andrews (B), 141.25. 100 butterfly — 1. Rigg (B), 55.31; 3. Chamberlin (W); 4. Stollings (B). 100 freestyle — 1. Arredondo (W); 3. Barrow-Whetro; 4. Miller (B) and Case (W). 500 freestyle — 1. Durdel (B), 5:23.39; 3. Vernot (W); 4. Reeder (W). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:36.02; 2. Bryan (Durdel, Barrow-Whetro, Miller, Rigg). 100 backstroke — 1. 2, Barrow-Whetro (B); 3. Scherer (W); 4. Kimble (B). 100 breaststroke — 1. Alyanakian (B), 1:12.18; 2. Case (W); 3. Dilworth (B). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:34.61.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 73, Clay 19; Wauseon 57, Bryan 35; Bryan 75, Clay 17
200 freestyle — 1. Voigt (B), 1:58.08; 2. Rhoades (W); 4. McGinnis-Marshall (W). 200 Im — 1. Duden (W), 2:29.48; 2. Wityk (B); 3. Keil (B); 4. Wasnich (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Zimmerman (B), 26.534; 2. Russell (W); 3. Oberlin (B). 1 meter diving — 1. Estep (W), 145.65; 2. Kebschull (W); 3. Holbrook (B); 4. Parker (B). 100 butterfly — 1. Voigt (B), 1:01.28; 2. Oberlin (B); 3. Freestone (W); 4. Wasnich (W). 100 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 56.06; 2. Zimmerman (B); 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W); 4. Wityk (B). 500 freestyle — 2. Rhoades (W); 3. Fisher (W); 4. Goodrich (B). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 1:46.21; 2. Bryan (Zimmerman, Oberlin, Wityk, Voigt. 100 backstroke — 1. Schuette (W), 1:07.37; 2. Keil (B); 3. Carroll (W). 100 breaststroke — 1. Kuntz (W), 1:16.79; 2. Roelfsema (W); 3. Leitch (B); 4. Bassett (B). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 3:52.64; 2. Bryan (Zimmerman, Goodrich, Wityk, Voigt).
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Lima Bath 71, Ayersville 41
50 freestyle — 1. Niese (A), 26.54; 2. Power (A). 100 freestyle — 2. Bussing (A). 100 backstroke — 1. Bussing (A), 1:24.3; 3. Power (A). 100 breaststroke — 1. Niese (A), 1:19.29.
Girls Meet
Lima Bath 82, Ayersville 29
200 freestyle — 1. Seeburger (A), 2:48.58. 50 freestyle — 2. Wank (A). 100 freestyle — 3. Wank (A). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ayersville (Forbess, Kirkland, Seeburger, Wank), 2:18.6. 100 backstroke — 1. Forbess (A), 1:29.04; 4. Kirkland (A). 100 breaststroke — 1. Seeburger (A), 1:19.29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.