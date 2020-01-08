Elida swept a tri-meet against Defiance and Bowling Green on Tuesday night. The boys topped Defiance, 93-56 and Bowling Green, 83-60.

The Elida girls beat Defiance, 89-40 and Bowling Green, 79-70.

The Defiance boys topped Bowling Green, 75-62, while BG topped the Defiance girls, 85-43.

Logan Hartman won the 500 freestyle for the Defiance boys (5:40.18).

On the girls side, Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck won two events for Fairview, taking the 500 freestyle (5:51.51) and the 100 breaststroke (1:23.52).

Defiance’s best finishes were second place finishes from Rochelle Garcia (50 freestyle) and Kambell Vitek (100 freestyle).

Boys Meet

Wauseon 55, Clay 40; Bryan 51.5, Wauseon 45.5; Bryan 62, Clay 36

200 medley relay — 2. Defiance (Nolan, Martinez, Hartman, Campbell). 200 freestyle — 4. Campbell (D). 200 Im — 3. Nolan (D); 4. Campbell. 50 freestyle — 2. Hartman (D); 3. Martinez (D). 100 butterfly — 4. Taylor (D). 100 freestyle — 4. Nolan (D). 500 freestyle — 1. Hartman (D), 5:40.18. 100 backstroke — 3. Erford (D). 100 breaststroke — 2. Martinez (D); 3. Campbell (D). 400 freestyle relay — 2. Defiance (Nolan, Campbell, Taylor, Hartman).

Girls Meet

Wauseon 73, Clay 19; Wauseon 57, Bryan 35; Bryan 75, Clay 17

200 Im — 3. Pry (D). 50 freestyle — 2. Garcia (D). 100 freestyle — 2. Vitek (D); 3. Garcia (D). 500 freestyle — 1. Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview), 5:55.51. 200 freestyle relay — 2. Defiance (Pry, Decker, Garcia, Vitek). 100 backstroke — 4. Taylor (D). 100 breaststroke — 1. Rittenhouse-s/tarbuck (Fair), 1:23.52; 3. Pry (D).

200 medley relay — 2. Bryan. 200 freestyle — 1. Durdel (B), 1:58.08; 2. Chamberlin (W); 3.Alyanakian (B); 4. Bourn (W). 200 Im — 1. Rigg (B), 2:08.11; 2. Scherer (W); 3. Dilworth (B). 50 freestyle — 2. Arrendondo (W); 3. Miller (B); 4. Hutchinson (W). 1 meter diving — 1. Andrews (B), 141.25. 100 butterfly — 1. Rigg (B), 55.31; 3. Chamberlin (W); 4. Stollings (B). 100 freestyle — 1. Arredondo (W); 3. Barrow-Whetro; 4. Miller (B) and Case (W). 500 freestyle — 1. Durdel (B), 5:23.39; 3. Vernot (W); 4. Reeder (W). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:36.02; 2. Bryan (Durdel, Barrow-Whetro, Miller, Rigg). 100 backstroke — 1. 2, Barrow-Whetro (B); 3. Scherer (W); 4. Kimble (B). 100 breaststroke — 1. Alyanakian (B), 1:12.18; 2. Case (W); 3. Dilworth (B). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:34.61.

Girls Meet

Wauseon 73, Clay 19; Wauseon 57, Bryan 35; Bryan 75, Clay 17

200 freestyle — 1. Voigt (B), 1:58.08; 2. Rhoades (W); 4. McGinnis-Marshall (W). 200 Im — 1. Duden (W), 2:29.48; 2. Wityk (B); 3. Keil (B); 4. Wasnich (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Zimmerman (B), 26.534; 2. Russell (W); 3. Oberlin (B). 1 meter diving — 1. Estep (W), 145.65; 2. Kebschull (W); 3. Holbrook (B); 4. Parker (B). 100 butterfly — 1. Voigt (B), 1:01.28; 2. Oberlin (B); 3. Freestone (W); 4. Wasnich (W). 100 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 56.06; 2. Zimmerman (B); 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W); 4. Wityk (B). 500 freestyle — 2. Rhoades (W); 3. Fisher (W); 4. Goodrich (B). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 1:46.21; 2. Bryan (Zimmerman, Oberlin, Wityk, Voigt. 100 backstroke — 1. Schuette (W), 1:07.37; 2. Keil (B); 3. Carroll (W). 100 breaststroke — 1. Kuntz (W), 1:16.79; 2. Roelfsema (W); 3. Leitch (B); 4. Bassett (B). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 3:52.64; 2. Bryan (Zimmerman, Goodrich, Wityk, Voigt).

At Ayersville

Boys Meet

Lima Bath 71, Ayersville 41

50 freestyle — 1. Niese (A), 26.54; 2. Power (A). 100 freestyle — 2. Bussing (A). 100 backstroke — 1. Bussing (A), 1:24.3; 3. Power (A). 100 breaststroke — 1. Niese (A), 1:19.29.

Girls Meet

Lima Bath 82, Ayersville 29

200 freestyle — 1. Seeburger (A), 2:48.58. 50 freestyle — 2. Wank (A). 100 freestyle — 3. Wank (A). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ayersville (Forbess, Kirkland, Seeburger, Wank), 2:18.6. 100 backstroke — 1. Forbess (A), 1:29.04; 4. Kirkland (A). 100 breaststroke — 1. Seeburger (A), 1:19.29.

