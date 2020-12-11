WAUSEON – The Defiance boys and girls swimming and diving teams were swept by Wauseon on Thursday.

Wauseon captured the boys meet 88-44. The Indians had a pair of double winners in Maddux Chamberlin (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Andrew Scherer (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke).

The Indians had three triple winners in the girls meet as Wauseon tallied 88 points to 33 for Defiance and 10 for Fairview.

Magdalena Duden won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststoke; Aariyah Hallett took first in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and Grace Rhoades captured the 100 IM and 100 freestyle.

Boys

Wauseon 88, Defiance 44

200 medley relay – Defiance (Nolan, Hartman, Hoeffel, Gmutza) 2:06.89; 200 freestyle – Maddux Chamberlin (W) 2:06.82; 200 IM – Logan Hartman (D) 2:17.21; 50 freestyle – Dawson Hoeffel (D) 24.49; Diving – Bailey DeTray (D) 109.10; 100 butterfly – Maddux Chamberlin (W) 1:04.12; 100 freestyle – Andrew Scherer (W) 51.70; 500 freestyle – Beau Reeder (W) 5:55.18; 200 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Bourn, Chamberlin, Ankney, Scherer) 1:39.76; 100 backstroke – Andrew Scherer (W) 1:05.54; 100 breaststroke – Xander Ankney (W) 1:09.44; 400 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Chamberlin, Bourn, Ankney, Scherer) 4:01.89.

Girls

Wauseon 88, Defiance 33, Fairview 10

200 medley relay – Wauseon (Wasnich, Hallett, Freestone, Callan) 2:15.26; 200 freestyle – Magdalena Duden (W) 2:15.54; 200 IM – Grace Rhoades (W) 2:31.47; 50 freestyle – Aariyah Hallett (W) 27.93; Diving – Addi Fleischman (D) 216.00; 100 butterfly – Ashley Freestone (W) 1:09.50; 100 freestyle – Grace Rhoades (W) 1:02.13; 500 freestyle – Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F) 5:55.87; 200 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Freestone, Callan, Rhoades, Duden) 1:57.99; 100 backstroke – Aariyah Hallett (W) 1:16.77; 100 breaststroke – Magdalena Duden (W) 1:22.26; 400 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Wasnich, Rhoades, Duden, Hallett) 4:01.89.

