AYERSVILLE — The Defiance High School swim teams split with Wauseon. The Bulldog boys topped Wauseon, 87-35, while the Lady Indians topped Defiance, 85-46.
The Defiance boys and girls defeated Ayersville, with the boys winning, 93-31 and the girls, 71-41.
The Wauseon boys and girls both defeated Ayersville, with the girls winning, 50-40 and the boys, 85-31.
Double winners for the Wauseon girls were Ashley Fisher (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Natalie Kuntz (100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke).
Double winners on the boys side were Wauseon’s Andon Raker (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle) and Defiance’s Michael Nolan (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke).
Boys Meet
Defiance 87, Wauseon 35
Defiance 93, Ayersville 31
Wauseon 50, Ayersville 40
200 medley relay — 1. Defiance (Nolan, Martinez, Hoeffel, Hartman), 2:03.37. 200 freestyle — 1. Raker (W), 2:17.82 2. Niese (A); 3. Campbell (D); 4. Erford (D). 200 IM — 1. Pena (W), 2:31.78; 2. Campell (D); 3. Bussing (A). 50 freestyle — 1. Hoeffel (D); 2. Hartman (D); 3. Reeder (W); 4. Power (A). 100 butterfly — 1. Nolan (D), 1:15.84; 2. Taylor (D). 100 freestyle — 1. Raker (W), 59.24; 2. Martinez (D); 3. Campbell (D); 4. Reeder (W). 500 freestyle — 1. Hartman (D), 5:36.44. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Defiance Taylor, C. Campbell, G. Campbell, Martinez), 1:57.69; 2. Wauseon. 100 backstroke — 1. Nolan (D), 1:08.38; 2. Hoeffel (D); 3. Bussing (A); 4. Power (A). 100 breaststroke — 1. Martinez (D), 1:20.86; 2. Kesler (W); 3. C. Campbell (D). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Defiance (Hoeffel, G. Campbell, Hartman, Nolan), 4:09.25; 2. Wauseon.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 85, Defiance 46
Wauseon 85, Ayersville 31
Defiance 51, Ayersville 41
200 medley relay — 1. Wauseon (Ashley, Wasnich, Freestone, Blanchong), 2:18.86; 2. Defiance. 200 freestyle — 1. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:14.51; 2. Wasnich (W); 3. Vitek (D). 200 IM — 1. Freestone (W), 2:40.21; 2. Garcia (D). 50 freestyle — 1. Fisher (W), 30.95; 2. Vitek (D); 3. Ricica (A); 4. Callan (W). 100 butterfly — 1. Rittenhouse,-Starbuck (Fairview), 1:09.51; 2. Freestone (W); 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W); 4. Taylor (D). 100 freestyle — 1. Kuntz (W), 1:03.89; 2. Wasnich (W); 3. Pry (D); 4. Wank (A). 500 freestyle — 1. Daniels (D), 8:07.57. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Callan, Sigg, Kintz, McGinnis-Marshall), 2:07.41; 2. Defiance. 100 backstroke — 1. Fisher (W), 1:20.84; 2. Sigg (W); 3. Forbess (A); 4. Kirkland (A). 100 breaststroke — 1. Kuntz (W), 1:16.83; 2. Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F); 3. Seeburger (A); 4. Pry (D). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Ashley, Callan, Blanchong, Sigg), 5:01.75; 2. Defiance.
