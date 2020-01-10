Defiance and Ayersville split a dual meet Tuesday at Defiance, with the Bulldogs winning the boys meet 82-26 and the Pilots taking the girls meet 48-46.

Fairview swimmer Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck picked up victories in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.

Boys

Defiance 82, Ayersville 26

200 medley relay — Defiance 2:13.19; 200 freestyle — Nolan (D) 2:21.03; 200 IM — Erford 3:23.62; 50 freestyle — Martinez (D) 26.31; 100 butterfly — Hartman (D) 1:02.21; 100 freestyle — Campbell (D) 1:00.27; 200 freestyle relay — Defiance 2:06.65; 100 backstroke — Hartman (D) 1:08.49; 100 breaststroke — Niese (A) 1:16.60; 400 freestyle relay — Defiance 4:53.07.

Girls

Ayersville 48, Defiance 46

200 medley relay — Ayersville 2:36.15; 200 freestyle — Vitek (D) 2:39.25; 200 IM — Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F) 2:31.18; 50 freestyle — Pry (D) 30.40; 100 butterfly — Taylor (D) 2:18.25; 100 freestyle — Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F) 1:03.36; 200 freestyle relay — Ayersville 2:22.34; 100 backstroke — Forbes (A) 1:28.31; 100 breaststroke — Seeburger (A) 1:26.03.

