BOYS

AYERSVILLE

Head coach: Jeff Strata (42nd year).

Last season: 0-10.

Returning letterwinners: Peyton Martin, Isaiah Niese, Ethan Power.

Promising newcomers: Angelito Wreede.

NAPOLEON

Head coach: Denise Brown

Letterwinners lost: Clay Gyde, Levi Spring, Carter Niekamp, Zach Miller, Dylan Rittenhouse.

Returning letterwinners: Khaili Tran (Sr., state qualifier), Kyle Hudson (Jr., state qualifier), Masen Switzer (So., district qualifier), Spencer Cashman (Sr., district qualifier), Brett Bostelman (So., district qualifier), Mitch Griffith (Jr., district qualifier), Alex Gyde (So., district qualifier), Caden Stover (Fr.), Micah Spring (So., district qualifier), Cale Perdew (So.), Jon Fouty (Jr.).

GIRLS

AYERSVILLE

Head coach: Jeff Strata.

Returning letterwinners: Lizzy Wank, Lucy Kirkland, Jade Forbess, Aleena Seeburger, Emma Bloomfield.

Promising newcomers: Riley Tressler, Dawn Hibbard.

Strength: “The team has two long time age group swimmers that should add some experience to the dual meet competition run. Look for strong leadership from the senior and junior class (Jade Forbes, Liz Wank, Emma Bloomfield, Lucy Kirkland, Aleena Seeburger).

NAPOLEON

Head coach: Denise Brown.

Letterwinners lost: Brittany Boysel.

Returning letterwinners: Kaylee Nagel (Sr., state qualifier), Hope Buchhop (Sr., state qualifier), Mary Carpenter (Jr., state qualifier), Elle Koesters (Sr., district qualifier), Nastya Konstantinova (So., district qualifier), Addyson Speiser (So., district qualifier), Macee Speiser (So.), Emma Bostelman (Jr.), Shannon Finn (So.), Sahra Emhiser (Jr.), Kalista Zapata (Fr.), Carlie Miller (Fr.).

Promising newcomers: Mara Cashman (Fr.), Paige Weaver (So.), Rebecca Burkhart (So.), Emma Dirr (So.), Julia Del Favero (Fr.), Erica Meyer (So.).

