Simeon Sweeney broke a 5-all tie with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning as Defiance salvaged a split with Ottawa Hills Sunday in high school summer baseball.
After the Green Bears took the first game 3-2, the Bulldogs rallied to win the nightcap. Defiance tallied four runs in the fifth to tie the game, then won it with two runs in the sixth.
After getting the winning hit, Sweeney took to the mound with a shutdown seventh to earn the win.
In the opener, Ottawa Hills tallied a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to squeeze out a 3-2 decision.
Defiance (3-3) returns to action Tuesday with a doubleheader at Bryan. First pitch of the twinbill is set for 5 p.m.
Game 1
Ottawa Hills 010 002 0 - 3 5 0
Defiance 010 010 0 - 2 3 1
Winning pitcher: Golk (3 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Genzman.
Losing pitcher: Jayden Jerger (2.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Mark Butler, Wade Liffick, Jack Mortier.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa Hills) - Alex Nemwattis double; Talbott RBI; Golk RBI. (Defiance) - Simeon Sweeney double, RBI; Jack Mortier 2 singles; Jayden Jerger RBI.
Game 2
Ottawa Hills 021 020 0 - 5 8 2
Defiance 010 042 x - 7 7 4
Winning pitcher: Simeon Sweeney (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Jack Mortier, David Jimenez, Wade Liffick.
Losing pitcher: Harnehrn (2 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Hamilton.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Bailey DeTray triple, RBI; Jayden Jerger double; Wade Liffick double; David Jimenez 2 RBI; Jacob Howard single, RBI. (Ottawa Hills) - Gnepper single, double, 2 RBI; Andy Nemwattis 2 singles; Hamilton 2 singles; Harnehrn RBI.
