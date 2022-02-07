Doylestown Chippewa 65, Pettisville 59
SMITHVILLE — Pettisville battled back from an early deficit but ultimately came up short against Doylestown Chippewa in the ‘Battle of the Berkey’ at Smithville High School on Sunday afternoon.
Cayden Jacoby tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in the setback for Pettisville (), which trimmed a nine-point deficit after the first quarter to three late in the third. Joey Ripke chipped in 15 points and six boards while Sean Adkins tallied 10 points and four assists.
Caleb Gasser hit four treys in a 22-point, four-assist effort. Logan Toler added 17 points and nine rebounds.
PETTISVILLE (59) - Kaufmann 7; Ripke 15; Adkins 10; Beck 8; Myers 0; Jacoby 19. Totals 20-45 17-23 59.
DOYLESTOWN CHIPPEWA (65) - Tsimpiri 5; Donnelly 5; Gassel 22; Butcher 0; Moyer 2; Toler 17; Douglas 6; Brown 2; Welty 6. Totals 24-49 9-14 65.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 2-9 (Kaufmann, Ripke), Chippewa 8-18 (Gassel 4, Tsimpiri, Donnelly, Toler, Welty). Rebounds: Pettisville 26 (Jacoby 11), Chippewa 27 (Toler 9). Turnovers: Pettisville 10, Chippewa 10.
Pettisville 7 16 19 17 - 59
Chippewa 16 15 16 18 - 65
Girls
Lima Shawnee 40, O-G 38
OTTAWA — Lima Shawnee held Ottawa-Glandorf without a shot on its final possession as the Indians dealt the Titans their first Western Buckeye League loss on Sunday, 40-38.
Grace Freiburger scored all 14 of her points in the fourth quarter for the Indians (19-1, 7-1 WBL) in the win, which moved a win away from the program’s third ever league title and first in 11 years.
Erin Kaufman put up 19 points and nine rebounds in the setback for O-G (13-7, 7-1), which will host Defiance Thursday with a shot at regaining league supremacy after a runner-up finish in 2021 and five straight titles from 2016-20.
